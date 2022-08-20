HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: No. 4 Wonders dominate North Meck to win eighth consecutive season opener under Newsome

KANNAPOLIS – Versatile junior Xavier Chambers scored on both sides of the ball as Cream of Cabarrus fourth-ranked A.L. Brown won its eighth straight season opener, steamrolling visiting non-conference foe North Mecklenburg Friday, 41-7.

As a free safety, Chambers’ interception and return for a touchdown in the first quarter covered most of the North Mecklenburg side of the field. As a slot receiver, Chambers scored on identical end-around runs in the third quarter as the Wonders pulled away in the second half.

“He’s a guy that starts for us both ways,” winning coach Mike Newsome told the Independent Tribune in a telephone interview. “He’s so electric with everything he does. He’s a fantastic player, but he needs to manage his time and his reps. It’s almost like holding back the reins because those guys want to be on the field all the time.”

Newsome says his team is deepest at the skilled positions, including “the best group of running backs we’ve had in a while.” Jamare Robinson, a senior who hasn’t played since his freshman year, and junior Navi Woods both scored on 2-yard runs.

A.L. Brown (1-0) got solid play from both quarterbacks it sent onto the field: senior Ashnah Lowery and sophomore C.J. Gray. Lowery opened the game’s scoring with a 79-yard scramble for a touchdown on the Wonders’ third offensive play of the game.

A.L. Brown never trailed. Robinson followed with his short scoring run, and Chambers’ interception return gave A.L. Brown a 21-0 first-quarter lead.

North Mecklenburg (0-1) scored its only points on a short run to open the second quarter. The Wonders didn’t retaliate until Chambers’ pair of touchdown runs in the third quarter.

After missing the state playoffs last year for the first time since 1996, Newsome was excited to have such a strong start to this season.

“From the season we had last year and all of us being disappointed where we ended up, it was really important for us to start off fast and in a good spot,” said Newsome, starting his 12th season at A.L. Brown. “I was hoping we would do that and we did.

“I got worried when they scored right before halftime, which can give you a little momentum. So I got a little anxious about how we’d come out of the locker room. We challenged the kids at halftime to shut them down and we were able to do that.”

A.L. Brown plays at Indian Trail Sun Valley next Friday.