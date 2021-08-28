HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: No. 5 Chargers have memorable night while maintaining grip on the Coddle Creek Cup

CONCORD – The Cox Mill football team marched triumphantly out of its home stadium with quite the haul late Friday night.
Not only did the Cream of Cabarrus No. 5 Chargers defeat rival Northwest Cabarrus, 35-9, they also left with a two-game winning streak, the Coddle Creek Cup and a piece of history to make it complete, as Cox Mill became the first of the schools to win the beloved hardware three years in a row.
Cox Mill also moved out in front in the all-time series, 7-6.
Using a potent combination of offense and defense, the Chargers also reached another milestone by winning their first two games to start a season for the first time since 2012.
But at the forefront Friday, at least for many of the Charger seniors, was the three consecutive Coddle Creek Cup wins.
“It feels amazing to go out there and win every single time we play (Northwest Cabarrus),” said Cox Mill senior defensive end Tyshon Bullock. “It just feels good. We were all connected. We didn’t make a lot of mistakes tonight.”
The Battle for the Coddle Creek Cup has become one of the area’s most anticipated games, as neighborhood rivals and friends take the field for bragging rights. A natural rivalry was born in 2009, the year Cox Mill first opened its doors. To help populate the new school, system administrators used Coddle Creek as the dividing line -- students who lived west of Coddle Creek were assigned to Cox Mill, while students living east of the creek would attend Northwest Cabarrus.
Cox Mill coach Shawn Baker is now 2-0 in the series, and winning Friday meant a great deal to him, especially for his seniors, who were celebrated before the game.
“It means a lot,” Baker said. “I knew nothing about it when I got here (in January), but like I just told my team, ‘You are the first group of seniors in Cox Mill history to win this Cup three times in a row.’
“That’s a big accomplishment, knowing how this rivalry goes. It’s big for these kids.”
RECORDS
Northwest Cabarrus 0-2, 0-0 South Piedmont 3A Conference; Cox Mill 2-0, 0-0 Greater Metro 4A
THE PLAY OF THE GAME
There wasn’t a lot of glitz to this one.
The Chargers took the opening series and put together a methodical drive that helped set the tone for the evening.
They opened with some quick passes to junior running back Tyrell Coard and sophomore receiver Saxson Jenkins. With the Trojans on their heels, Cox Mill began to run the ball at will, with Coard culminating a 10-play, 70-yard, nearly eight-minute drive with a 7-yard touchdown jaunt.
The Trojans had trouble figuring out what the Chargers would do the rest of the night.
“Coming into the game, I just knew it was Senior Night, so it was going to be for the seniors first and last,” said Coard. “I just wanted to start it off for the team and get us rolling fresh out of the gate. I had some huge gains, some huge runs and helped out my team, and I’m proud of it.
“And starting off 2-0, that’s a big deal. The coaches have trained us, pushed us to the limit. As you can see, it’s really paying off.”
PRIMETIME PERFORMERS
Cox Mill
-- Khalel Wright was a bit of an unsung hero, as the sophomore quarterback was efficient, going 10-for-11 with 103 yards and a touchdown. He played just one series in the second half before junior Bennett Trimble took over.
-- Coard finished with eight carries for 37 yards and three touchdowns while catching five passes for 50 yards.
-- Sophomore running back Jeremiah Jones averaged more than eight yards per carry.
-- Sophomore receiver Saxon Jenkins caught four passes for 53 yards.
-- Kaisean Roberson had an interception
-- Junior linebacker Sam Cowher was all over the field defensively, collecting myriad tackles or meeting Bullock at the quarterback for sacks.
-- Junior Devin Walter played really well. As a punter, he booted the ball well and put his defense in good position. As a linebacker, he intercepted a pass – bouncing it from hand to hand before he finally reeled it in – in the fourth quarter.
Northwest Cabarrus
-- Sophomore quarterback Alex Walker was under pressure all night, but he stood tall in the pocket and finished 7-of-18 passing for 49 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. His percentage would’ve been higher, but several of his passes were dropped.
-- Northwest’s 220-pound running back Nzai Coleman gained 62 tough yards on 13 carries
-- Tru Sierra caught four passes for 52 yards and a touchdown
-- Jemari Nored, another bruising Trojan running back, ran well in the second half
3 OBSERVATIONS
-- Although there wasn’t an overabundance of passing, the game took a long time, perhaps because of the penalty flags that flew throughout the night. On several occasions after a play was run, it was walked back because of a variety of infractions: unsportsmanlike conduct, pass interference, personal fouls, illegal procedure, false start, face mask and holding. To name a few. Most of the fouls were committed several times. By both teams.
-- Northwest Cabarrus had gone its first seven quarters this season without scoring until Walker passed to Sierra for a 24-yard touchdown with a little more than seven minutes remaining in the game.
-- You could tell this was a big game. Both the home and visitor sides of the stadium were packed, and many more were walking and talking in open areas.
WHAT’S UP NEXT
Cox Mill visits Monroe Sun Valley, and Northwest Cabarrus plays host to North Lincoln.
SCORING SUMMARY
Northwest Cabarrus 0 0 0 9 -- 9
Cox Mill 14 13 8 0 -- 35
First Quarter
CM – Tyrell Coard 7 run (Sam Weber kick)
CM – Jeremiah Jones 8 run (kick failed)
Second Quarter
CM – Coard 3 run (Weber kick)
CM – Coard 1 run (kick failed)
Third Quarter
CM – Colin Reese II 30 pass from Khalel Wright (Weber kick)