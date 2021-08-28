HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: No. 5 Chargers have memorable night while maintaining grip on the Coddle Creek Cup

CONCORD – The Cox Mill football team marched triumphantly out of its home stadium with quite the haul late Friday night.

Not only did the Cream of Cabarrus No. 5 Chargers defeat rival Northwest Cabarrus, 35-9, they also left with a two-game winning streak, the Coddle Creek Cup and a piece of history to make it complete, as Cox Mill became the first of the schools to win the beloved hardware three years in a row.

Cox Mill also moved out in front in the all-time series, 7-6.

Using a potent combination of offense and defense, the Chargers also reached another milestone by winning their first two games to start a season for the first time since 2012.

But at the forefront Friday, at least for many of the Charger seniors, was the three consecutive Coddle Creek Cup wins.

“It feels amazing to go out there and win every single time we play (Northwest Cabarrus),” said Cox Mill senior defensive end Tyshon Bullock. “It just feels good. We were all connected. We didn’t make a lot of mistakes tonight.”