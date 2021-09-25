HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: No. 6 Warriors hold off Blues to remain undefeated

ASHEVILLE – Cabarrus Warriors coach Jamie Bolton said he felt like his team’s matchup with Asheville School would be a back-and-forth contest.
Boy, was he ever on the money.
In a game that featured nearly 80 points and three different ties in the first 21 minutes of action, the Warriors were able to hold off the host Blues and come away with a 45-34 victory Friday night to remain undefeated.
It was the third straight 40-point performance for the Cream of Cabarrus sixth-ranked Warriors (4-0).
“It feels good,” Bolton said during a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. “We’ve played some good opponents so far this season, and this was another one.”
The Warriors got five total touchdowns from Will Jones (three rushing, two receiving), while quarterback Tyler Green threw for two scores and ran in another touchdown.
And the Warriors needed every bit of that production on this night.
The Warriors had leads of 7-0, 14-7 and 21-14 in the first half, only to see the Blues come back and tie the game each time. “Asheville is a really good team,” Bolton said. “We knew it was going to be back and forth all night.”
While his team surrendered 34 points in the victory, Bolton was very happy with the Warriors’ defensive effort. He was quick to point out that his team was without three starting defensive backs due to injury and still managed to keep Blues star wide receiver and Duke commit Cash Watkins out of the end zone until early in the fourth quarter.
“With all of the injuries (to the defensive backs), we knew we would have to work hard up front,” Bolton said. “We worked really hard at playing well up front.”
Cabarrus was able to take a 28-21 lead into the locker room and extended it to 35-21 midway through the third quarter. The Blues again would rally, getting within eight points after a touchdown and missed extra point made it a 35-27 game.
But when Todd Pelino kicked a 39-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, the Warriors had increased their lead to 45-27, and the game was finally put away.
“I was very pleased with our composure,” Bolton said. “The kids were able to hang on and kept playing hard the entire game.”
The Warriors improved to 3-0 on the road this season, after just a 1-2 road record last season.
“Our kids have worked really hard to prepare for this season,” Bolton said. “Since we have so many kids that played last season, we were able to expand our roles for players.”
The Warriors return to action next Friday against Harrells Christian Academy in what will be just their second home game of the season.