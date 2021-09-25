HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: No. 6 Warriors hold off Blues to remain undefeated

ASHEVILLE – Cabarrus Warriors coach Jamie Bolton said he felt like his team’s matchup with Asheville School would be a back-and-forth contest.

Boy, was he ever on the money.

In a game that featured nearly 80 points and three different ties in the first 21 minutes of action, the Warriors were able to hold off the host Blues and come away with a 45-34 victory Friday night to remain undefeated.

It was the third straight 40-point performance for the Cream of Cabarrus sixth-ranked Warriors (4-0).

“It feels good,” Bolton said during a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. “We’ve played some good opponents so far this season, and this was another one.”

The Warriors got five total touchdowns from Will Jones (three rushing, two receiving), while quarterback Tyler Green threw for two scores and ran in another touchdown.

And the Warriors needed every bit of that production on this night.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Warriors had leads of 7-0, 14-7 and 21-14 in the first half, only to see the Blues come back and tie the game each time. “Asheville is a really good team,” Bolton said. “We knew it was going to be back and forth all night.”