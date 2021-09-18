HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: No. 6 Warriors refuse to be 'trapped' as they roll by Covenant Day

The defense helped make up for the loss of Scurlock’s playmaking skills, as linebacker Josh Reid had an interception, and defensive backs Eli Snodgrass and Brayson Wilson each deflected passes.

The Warriors showed they had good depth at receiver in the middle of the third quarter, when Green hit junior wide receiver David Wheeler for a touchdown,

“David Wheeler is an example of guy getting his shot, and he got a touchdown tonight,” Bolton said. “He also had two touchdowns last year (in the state semifinals) at Harrells (Christian) as a sophomore, so he’s shown what he’s capable of. We all have to have that ‘next-man-up’ mentality.”

The Warriors seem to be hitting their stride after missing the first two weeks of the season because of COVID concerns. Their confidence is at a high level, and their play has reflected that the last two weeks.

“The rough start to the year really got us out of rhythm,” Bolton said. “We scrimmaged (currently 4-0 Charlotte) Latin, and Latin pushed us around a little bit. It takes a few of those scrimmages to get going, and then you have a two-week break?