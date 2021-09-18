HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: No. 6 Warriors refuse to be 'trapped' as they roll by Covenant Day

CONCORD – The Cabarrus Warriors had been in this position before – just last year, as a matter of fact:
With the dreaded “trap game” staring them right in the face masks.
Last season, coming off an emotional win, the Warriors fell in the trap when they took their next opponent lightly and wound up suffering one of their two regular-season defeats.
The Warriors effectively slammed the trap door shut on Friday night.
A week after scoring the highest point total in program history in a win against public school Concord, the Warriors recorded their second-highest total, en route to a 47-7 victory over Matthews Covenant Day at Randy Marion Field.
The Cream of Cabarrus sixth-ranked Warriors upped their season record to 3-0, while Covenant Day dropped to 1-2.
Like last week, the Warriors had another offensive explosion to blow away the competition.
After throwing five touchdown passes in the 49-21 road win over Concord, Warriors sophomore quarterback Tyler Green followed up that effort by slinging four touchdowns, pushing his three-game total to 10.
Senior receiver Xander Lamb, who was a key player for Class 2A public-school power Mount Pleasant last season, hauled in three touchdown passes for 114 yards.
And sophomore running back Will Jones tore up the Randy Marion Field turf by rushing for 120 yards on his 16 carries for two touchdowns.
Meanwhile, the Warriors defense did its part by harassing Covenant Day quarterback Daniel Nelson all night long, registering six sacks, including two apiece by Jack Schultz and Ashton Cunningham.
It was another dominating night for the Warriors, whose coach wanted to make sure the team wasn’t too high after last week’s win and looking past the Lions to a pair of big games in the coming weeks.
“I look back last year when we beat Metrolina (Christian) 24-21 in a big game – those guys are kind of our rivals,” second-year Warriors coach Jamie Bolton said. “Then we get to Hickory Grove and get beat 16-15. I didn’t think we had a great week of practice and kind of took them lightly, so I kind of used that as an example.
“This week, that was kind of our thing: We’ve got to play up to our standard, regardless of the opponent. We had a good week of practice, and it really showed tonight, and we played up to our standard. Obviously, there are things we need to continue to work on, but I think we’re continuing to get better. I think we’re trending in the right direction.”
The Warriors didn’t come right out of the locker room on fire, though, at least offensively. Their first two offensive possessions were three downs and out.
Then, they heated up, as Jones ran in for a score, and Lamb caught his first touchdown. After Duke commit Todd Pelino’s two extra points, the score was 14-0.
“We knew (the Lions) were going to bring a lot of pressure and run some zero coverage, and they certainly did that,” Bolton said. “Once we came out on our third drive, we were kind of able to get things going and get our protections set and let Tyler and Co. do their thing.”
In the second quarter, holding a 21-0 lead, the Warriors wound up in prime position for another scoring drive when the defense snuffed out Covenant Day’s fake punt deep in its own territory, ending with Randy Marion III’s tackle and setting up Cabarrus just outside the red zone on the 27-yard line.
Four plays later, Jones ran in for the 3-yard touchdown, and Pelino’s kick made it 28-0.
Later in the quarter, the Lions helped the Warriors out when they were lining up to punt but the high snap sailed out of the back of the end zone for a safety.
After the free kick, the Warriors wound up in good field position again, but their drive ended with Pelino booting a 25-yard field goal, which made the score 33-0 at halftime.
The Warriors were playing Friday without two important players, defensive back Jackson Scurlock (concussion) and receiver Gavin Powell (sprained MCL), who was the team’s leading receiver entering Friday.
The defense helped make up for the loss of Scurlock’s playmaking skills, as linebacker Josh Reid had an interception, and defensive backs Eli Snodgrass and Brayson Wilson each deflected passes.
The Warriors showed they had good depth at receiver in the middle of the third quarter, when Green hit junior wide receiver David Wheeler for a touchdown,
“David Wheeler is an example of guy getting his shot, and he got a touchdown tonight,” Bolton said. “He also had two touchdowns last year (in the state semifinals) at Harrells (Christian) as a sophomore, so he’s shown what he’s capable of. We all have to have that ‘next-man-up’ mentality.”
The Warriors seem to be hitting their stride after missing the first two weeks of the season because of COVID concerns. Their confidence is at a high level, and their play has reflected that the last two weeks.
“The rough start to the year really got us out of rhythm,” Bolton said. “We scrimmaged (currently 4-0 Charlotte) Latin, and Latin pushed us around a little bit. It takes a few of those scrimmages to get going, and then you have a two-week break?
“We’ve gotten three really solid weeks of practice outside, where it’s not too hot and we can get some contact in. And now that we’re able to see what our kids can do and what personnel sets are best for us on both sides of the ball, we’re really at a good place, with the understanding of who our playmakers are.”
Now that the “trap game” is out of the way for the Warriors, can they look ahead?
The next two weeks will arguably be their toughest during the regular season, as they travel to Asheville School, which suffered its first loss Friday, before returning to Concord to play host to unbeaten Harrells Christian (4-0), which eliminated the Warriors from the playoffs last year.
Bolton said his bunch is looking forward to it.
“We didn’t get a chance to play (Asheville School) last year,” he said. “I know they had a really tough offense, and they’ve got that receiver (Duke commit Jaden “Cash” Watkins) who’s a stud, I hear. I haven’t seen him on film. They’re going to be a tough opponent.
“We’ve got a tough one at Asheville, and then we’ve got to come back and play Harrells at home, so the next couple weeks before we get to conference play we’re going to see what we’re made of. We’re going to see the toughness of our team as we kind of continue to climb through this middle part of the season.”