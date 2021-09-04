HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: No looking ahead as No. 2 A.L. Brown rolls over Rocky River

With one of the marquee matchups in Cabarrus County looming for A.L. Brown in two weeks, the Cream of Cabarrus second-ranked Wonders made sure they took care of business first.

With a defense forcing six turnovers, along with Xavier Chambers being a major factor on both sides of the ball, A.L. Brown rolled to a 28-6 win at Mint Hill Rocky River on Friday night.

The Wonders will now have two weeks to prepare for their mega-matchup on Sept. 17 at No. 1 Hickory Ridge. The Bulls remained undefeated Friday with a 27-7 victory over South Point.

A.L. Brown head coach Mike Newsome had no worries about his team looking ahead to the matchup with Hickory Ridge.

“I always tell our team that our next game is our most important game,” Newsome said. “We do have a big matchup coming up, but we have to make sure we have things taken care of here. too.”

While the Wonders were in control for most of the game, it was still not the smoothest of performances. While A.L. Brown forced six turnovers, its offense committed three turnovers of its own.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It ended up being a real nice outcome, but we have to clean (the turnovers) up,” Newsome said.