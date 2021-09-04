HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: No looking ahead as No. 2 A.L. Brown rolls over Rocky River

With one of the marquee matchups in Cabarrus County looming for A.L. Brown in two weeks, the Cream of Cabarrus second-ranked Wonders made sure they took care of business first.
With a defense forcing six turnovers, along with Xavier Chambers being a major factor on both sides of the ball, A.L. Brown rolled to a 28-6 win at Mint Hill Rocky River on Friday night.
The Wonders will now have two weeks to prepare for their mega-matchup on Sept. 17 at No. 1 Hickory Ridge. The Bulls remained undefeated Friday with a 27-7 victory over South Point.
A.L. Brown head coach Mike Newsome had no worries about his team looking ahead to the matchup with Hickory Ridge.
“I always tell our team that our next game is our most important game,” Newsome said. “We do have a big matchup coming up, but we have to make sure we have things taken care of here. too.”
While the Wonders were in control for most of the game, it was still not the smoothest of performances. While A.L. Brown forced six turnovers, its offense committed three turnovers of its own.
“It ended up being a real nice outcome, but we have to clean (the turnovers) up,” Newsome said.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Wonders got on the board in the second quarter when Jaden Johnson ran it in from 2 yards out to give A.L. Brown a 7-0 lead. The touchdown was set up by a long run and a catch-and-run from wide receiver Kash Smith.
Then, with about four minutes left in the first half, Chambers made his presence felt on the defensive side of the ball. With the Ravens driving the ball past midfield, Chambers picked off a pass and returned it 53 yards for a touchdown to give the Wonders a 14-0 halftime lead.
Chambers got touchdown No. 2 late in the third quarter, connecting with quarterback Joey Vanover on a 37-yard scoring reception, putting A.L. Brown up 21-0.
“He’s a special player,” Newsome said of his sophomore wide receiver/defensive back. “When you’re that talented, you’re going to find yourself around the ball a lot of times.”
Rocky River (0-3) broke up the shutout late in the fourth quarter, but a 7-yard TD run from Elijah Lawson with two minutes left wrapped up the scoring for the Wonders.
A.L. Brown will use a week off to not just prepare for Hickory Ridge but get healthy as well. Newsome said he played Friday’s game with five players available on the offensive line.
“Our guys were tough tonight,” Newsome said. “I told them, ‘That toughness is going to win you a lot of football games.’”
And, assuming his can get his players fresh with a week off, Newsome is happy where his team stands after three weeks. “Obviously, we’re playing good football right now,” Newsome said. “I know the kids are confident. But they’re not too confident, which is good.”