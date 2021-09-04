HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Offensive outburst not enough at North Lincoln for winless Trojans

It was a bittersweet night up in Lincoln County for the Northwest Cabarrus Trojans.
On one hand, the Trojans had one of their most prolific offensive nights over the past few seasons, gaining the lead as halftime neared and ultimately lighting up the scoreboard for 40 points Friday night.
However, the offensive outburst still wasn’t enough, and the Trojans dropped their third consecutive game, 54-40, to North Lincoln.
The 40 points were the Trojans’ highest total since last season, when they put up 41 in a win over Concord, in Northwest coach Eric Morman’s first year at the helm.
But Northwest Cabarrus had difficulty handling North Lincoln’s own offensive explosion, as the Knights erupted for 504 yards rushing with their lethal triple-option offense. Two Knights gained at least 150 yards each – junior running back Brennen Rogers (200) and senior quarterback Kyle Kovalchuk (153).
“Tonight, we had a lot of really great moments, in terms of the game,” Morman said in a telephone conversation with the Independent Tribune. “A lot of kids had some outstanding individual performances. Unfortunately, we just struggled a little bit stopping (the Knights). Those guys are really good at that triple option. You have to be disciplined.
“Overall, our kids never quit. They fought very hard. I’ve got a great group of kids. The biggest thing now is we’ve got to get ready for Mount Pleasant next week, coming in 3-0. What we’re going to do is clean some things up – get it fixed and be ready to go against Mount Pleasant.”
Although the night ended in defeat for the Trojans, they hope some of the offensive rhythm they captured Friday night carries over to their home meeting with the Cream of Cabarrus third-ranked Tigers.
Entering Friday’s game, the Trojans had been averaging just 4.5 points per game, which included an Opening Night shutout loss to West Cabarrus. But on this night, junior Tevin Tucker and senior Tru Sierra had career receiving nights, and sophomore quarterback Alex Walker had time, thanks to his offensive line, to register one of his best nights as a passer.
Tucker caught three touchdown passes from Walker, including one that gave the Trojans a 13-6 lead late in the second quarter.
“We changed up a bit from what we’ve run offensively,” Morman said. “I don’t how many times we threw the ball, but I can tell you we threw it a lot. Almost every touchdown we got was a passing touchdown, except for maybe one. Tevin Tucker had an outstanding game, and Tru Sierra had another big game, with over 100 yards receiving and two touchdowns. We challenged them all week that they had to go out and win their one-on-one battles, and they definitely did that tonight.
“Alex Walker did a great job distributing the football around to multiple people, and up front the guys did a great job of protecting him. We’ve got to get our running game going to go along with that passing attack at this point, and we’ll be in good shape.”
But as the game wore on, mistakes here and there cost the Trojans, as did the Knights’ rushing attack.
“The big thing for us, we’ve got to clean up the things that we struggled with tonight,” Morman said. “Once we get those things cleaned up, this team is going to make a turnaround.
“I believe in this team, and we’re going to end up having a really good year. We’ve challenged ourselves early in the year with some of the teams we’ve played and some of the things they do offensively and defensively, and I think it’s going to pay off in the long run. Most definitely.”