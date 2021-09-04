HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Offensive outburst not enough at North Lincoln for winless Trojans

Although the night ended in defeat for the Trojans, they hope some of the offensive rhythm they captured Friday night carries over to their home meeting with the Cream of Cabarrus third-ranked Tigers.

Entering Friday’s game, the Trojans had been averaging just 4.5 points per game, which included an Opening Night shutout loss to West Cabarrus. But on this night, junior Tevin Tucker and senior Tru Sierra had career receiving nights, and sophomore quarterback Alex Walker had time, thanks to his offensive line, to register one of his best nights as a passer.

Tucker caught three touchdown passes from Walker, including one that gave the Trojans a 13-6 lead late in the second quarter.

“We changed up a bit from what we’ve run offensively,” Morman said. “I don’t how many times we threw the ball, but I can tell you we threw it a lot. Almost every touchdown we got was a passing touchdown, except for maybe one. Tevin Tucker had an outstanding game, and Tru Sierra had another big game, with over 100 yards receiving and two touchdowns. We challenged them all week that they had to go out and win their one-on-one battles, and they definitely did that tonight.