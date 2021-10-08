HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: On short notice, Bulls win battle of GMC unbeatens by shutting out Wildcats

MOORESVILLE – The 2021 season has been filled with accomplishments for the Hickory Ridge football team, which entered the week at the top of the Greater Metro 4 Conference standings, No. 1 in the Cream of Cabarrus rankings, and No. 22 in all of North Carolina.

Those accomplishments, in themselves, were fine for Jupiter Wilson, but the Ragin’ Bulls head coach was concerned about how his players might start to carry themselves, particularly when they were hearing so many great things being said about them from fans and media.

“We had a come-to-Jesus meeting with them (this week), and they ended up having a really good practice on Wednesday,” Wilson said. “Then I ended up getting a call Thursday morning, and we’re going to go play a game (that night).

“And they were ready to play.”

So ready, in fact, that a team laden with accomplishments this season found another one to add to its impressive dossier.

In a matchup between the GMC’s only two undefeated teams, the Ragin’ Bulls dominated, posting their first shutout of the season with a 27-0 victory at Lake Norman to take sole possession of first place.