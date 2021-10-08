HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: On short notice, Bulls win battle of GMC unbeatens by shutting out Wildcats

MOORESVILLE – The 2021 season has been filled with accomplishments for the Hickory Ridge football team, which entered the week at the top of the Greater Metro 4 Conference standings, No. 1 in the Cream of Cabarrus rankings, and No. 22 in all of North Carolina.
Those accomplishments, in themselves, were fine for Jupiter Wilson, but the Ragin’ Bulls head coach was concerned about how his players might start to carry themselves, particularly when they were hearing so many great things being said about them from fans and media.
“We had a come-to-Jesus meeting with them (this week), and they ended up having a really good practice on Wednesday,” Wilson said. “Then I ended up getting a call Thursday morning, and we’re going to go play a game (that night).
“And they were ready to play.”
So ready, in fact, that a team laden with accomplishments this season found another one to add to its impressive dossier.
In a matchup between the GMC’s only two undefeated teams, the Ragin’ Bulls dominated, posting their first shutout of the season with a 27-0 victory at Lake Norman to take sole possession of first place.
Hickory Ridge moved to 6-2 overall and 4-0 in the GMC heading into an extended break, as the Bulls are idle next week. The Bulls will then have two regular-season games remaining, at home against Cox Mill and at West Cabarrus, meaning that one more victory would at least give them a share of the GMC championship.
“I’m excited about where our team is,” Wilson said in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. “As with any team, you’ve got a little bit of adversity that you’re going to have.”
It certainly didn’t seem that way Thursday night, as the Bulls kept the Wildcats’ normally effective option-based offense in check, holding Lake Norman scoreless for the first time since 2019.
The approach by defensive coordinator Darren Shepherd and the discipline and execution of the Hickory Ridge players, Wilson said, was a decided difference in limiting Lake Norman (5-2, 2-1 GMC).
“Coach Shep did a great job, and those kids came to play,” Wilson said. “Lake Norman moved the ball at times, but because we didn’t really try to force the issue, they got behind the sticks or made a bad read or whatever, and our kids made plays.
“I thought we did a good job controlling the dive. And from the standpoint of how we played their pitch and stuff like that, our kids just really, really played well.”
Senior cornerback Trey Overton had perhaps the best game of his career, frequently working his way into the Lake Norman backfield to make quarterback Jackson Garlick make hasty decisions with the football.
Overton also had a key interception after Hickory Ridge’s effectiveness controlling the ground game forced the Wildcats to go to the air more than they normally do. Going into Thursday’s game, the Wildcats had thrown just 24 passes all season.
“From a corner standpoint, (Overton) probably played as good and dominant game as I’ve ever seen in a high school game with the way he played the pitch and got into passing lanes,” Wilson said. “He got a pick at the goal line. He played really well, and I’m proud of him. He’s been starting the past couple of games, and tonight he really showed out.”
A blocked field goal by junior defensive lineman Sylas Mills also was a monumental play in maintaining the shutout.
And although the 27 points were their lowest output in conference this season, the Bulls didn’t have much of a problem putting up points.
They got on the board in the first quarter when quarterback Alex Bentley fired to wide receiver Sabin McLaughlin Jr. and the Davidson College commit dashed in for the 26-yard score.
The Bulls scored twice in the final 2½ minutes of the second quarter, first on Bentley’s 40-yard touchdown pass to Christian Hamilton and then on kicker Will Laing’s 43-yard field goal as time wound down before halftime, giving them a 17-0 lead.
Hickory Ridge took what effectively was a commanding 24-0 lead when junior running back Aaron Carey sprinted virtually untouched up the middle for a 21-yard score in the third quarter, and Laing closed things out in the final period with his second field goal of the night, this one from 37 yards.
It was a strong performance, even though the Bulls got to school Thursday morning only expecting to see the JV team play. Instead, in a matter of hours, it was game time for the varsity squad.
“Around first period, about 7:30 or 8 o’clock, (Wildcats coach Jonathan) Oliphant called me and said they had some problems with the field and that they could play on Saturday or Monday, although he didn’t really want to play on Monday. Plus, there were concerns about the weather. I told him I’d rather play today.
“We went out there, and our kids came out ready to play. I’m really excited about our kids.”