HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Powerful Butler brings end to another Ragin’ Bulls’ season of dreams

MATTHEWS – Hickory Ridge’s ascension to North Carolina’s football mountaintop will have to wait at least another year.

Despite another regular season that included non-conference games against some of the state’s football titans in order to prepare for the postseason, the Ragin’ Bulls lost to another North Carolina heavyweight, Matthews Butler, 28-21, in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs Friday night at Bulldogs Stadium.

The 18th-seeded Bulldogs ended their season with a 6-5 record, while 15-seeded Butler jumped to 8-2 and gets set to face another Greater Metro 4 Conference team when it travels to second-seeded Mooresville next week.

It was a tough first-round matchup for the Ragin’ Bulls, who were plagued by injuries going into the game.

The team’s leading rusher, senior Vincent Griffin, who took over main ball-carrying duties when Davidson signee Aaron Carey went down earlier this season, did not play. And standout junior receiver Jalen Harris, who has 11 touchdowns and more than 1,000 yards going into the game, suffered an injury in the second quarter and did not return. In addition, the Hickory Ridge secondary wasn’t at full strength, as five defensive backs were sidelined throughout the course of the season.

And then there was the fact that Friday’s opponent was the Bulldogs, who have won three state championships, including two when they were led by Mike Newsome, now A.L. Brown’s head coach.

This year, Butler was a 15th seed, even though they finished in a three-way tie in the usually strong Southwestern 4A Conference.

On Friday night, the Bulldogs still looked like a state-championship contender against a still-solid Hickory Ridge team that stayed close for much of the night, despite its injury woes. Hickory Ridge even took an early 7-0 lead when Jordan Wilkes scored his first touchdown.

In the late stages, the Ragin’ Bulls narrowed the score to 28-21 when Wilkes burst into the end zone for his second touchdown of the night. But they couldn’t get the Butler offense back off the field, and their season came to close.

“I thought we matched their physicality, and that was one thing that concerned me,” Hickory Ridge coach Jupiter Wilson told The Independent Tribune during a phone interview. “Cox Mill, they kind of pass the ball and use the run to set that up, but Butler is going to be the opposite.

“But I thought our kids were rose to the challenge when it came to running the ball. On offense, we did a good job, for the most part, of establishing the run.”

Much of that running was done by sophomore Dominic Testa, who was pulled up from JV to be the starter in Griffin’s absence, and Wilkes, a University of Richmond commit who starts at linebacker but sometimes has ball-carrier duties in short-yard situations.

But after Wilkes’ first score with about five minutes gone from the game, the Bulldogs quickly responded, using a long pass play to get inside the 5-yard line, and then Tyquan Rankin ran it in to make it 7-7 with 4:17 left.

Then a Hickory Ridge mishap took its toll.

The Ragin’ Bulls were attempting to punt from their own 35-yard line, but when Brandon Bowman had trouble handling the long snap, he was tackled for a loss before he could get off a kick or elude defenders. On the next play, Butler quarterback Zach Lawrence tossed a 21-yard touchdown pass to Mahki Carr for the 14-7 lead.

Hickory Ridge evened up the game when junior quarterback Caden Haywood called his own number and ran in for a touchdown to produce a 14-14 halftime score. But Butler reeled off two more touchdowns, and Hickory Ridge didn’t score again until Wilkes ran in with less than two minutes left in the game.

“We didn’t make the plays that we needed to at the end of the game,” Wilson said. “We probably had two opportunities for touchdowns, and both of them were dropped, and they were game-changers.

“Defensively, we probably got out of whack that first series, and the kids got on board with what we were asking them to do. I thought for the most part, we did a good job. We got a little worn down at the end. The injury bug this year was probably a little bit worse than it’s been since I’ve been here, and we ended up having to play a JV kid at tailback, and he did a phenomenal job.”

Senior Kyle Perry shined in his final high school game, collecting 16 tackles for the Bulls. Wilkes added 13 tackles to his two touchdown runs, and Luke Gilbertson was also in double figures with 12 stops.

Other key Hickory Ridge defensive contributors included Amari Mastrofski (eight tackles, four pass breakups and an interception), Jaylen Ussery (six tackles, one sack) and Sylas Mills (three tackles, one sack).

Despite the disappointing ending, Wilson said he had no negative thoughts about how the season played out. He emphasized pride in his players, particularly the seniors who entered the program when he took over.

“We try to look at it as a four-year deal,” Wilson said. “This is my fourth year as a head coach, and the kids bought in from start to finish. We got a conference championship (last year), and I pressed them about the schedule we play. We’ve got a little bit of a ways to go, in terms of what that is meeting and then exceeding what that is for us. And, personally, it’s probably the same for me, as far as going back to the drawing board and figuring out how to get over that hump, because we’re sitting right there. And then this year, just having the opportunity as a coach to maybe look at some things a little bit differently and how I approach things.”

The Bulls will have several key players returning offensively next season, but the defense will have major losses to graduation. But Wilson will call on several players from a JV squad that went 8-2, with many of them seeing action on varsity late in the season – like Testa – because of injury.

But the 2022 Bulls – who had non-conference games against powerhouses Charlotte Chambers and Charlotte Catholic –clearly made an impact on their coach.

“I knew this was a group of young men that had the potential to be very, very great, and I also said they had the potential to have some lapses because of some maturity things that we needed to overcome,” Wilson said. “Sometimes we did it, and we play great, and sometimes we didn’t, and we had a bunch of close losses.

“I thought this year was going to be a little bit tougher year, just based on the schedule we had. I thought our guys were ready from a physical standpoint. It might’ve taken a toll on us from an injury standpoint, but I wouldn’t trade it.”