HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: No. 1 Hickory Ridge (7-2) at West Cabarrus (3-6)
Cox Mill Hickory Ridge Football

The Hickory Ridge Ragin' Bulls are looking to complete and undefeated season in Greater Metro 4 Conference play.

 Brian Westerholt, Special tot he Independent Tribune

CONCORD -- There are some who might not be expecting this to be a close game, and, well, there’s good reason for that. The Bulls are undoubtedly the best team in the county, the leaders of the Greater Metro 4 Conference, and ranked 18th in all of North Carolina. Not to mention they want to show last week’s close call with Cox Mill was an aberration and not a sign of how they’re doing going into next week’s state playoffs. Meanwhile, the Wolverines are a young program that’s struggled with consistency this year, and they’ve lost their last two games by an aggregate score of 102-17. But both teams are playing for something here. For the Bulls, they’re trying to secure the GMC championship outright after clinching a share of it last week.

West Cabarrus vs Cox Mill 9/24/21

Ross Vazquez (6) and Griffin Decker (22) lead West Cabarrus on the field.

For the Wolverines, it’s about holding on to a top-four finish in the GMC – ahead of established Cabarrus County counterparts A.L. Brown and Cox Mill – and ending their season on an ultra-positive note.

