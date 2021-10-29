HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: No. 4 Mount Pleasant (6-3) at No. 3 Jay M. Robinson (8-1)

CONCORD -- In the minds and hearts of many, this is the second-biggest game of the week in Cabarrus County, but don’t tell that to the Jay M. Robinson and Mount Pleasant fans. Not only is it the only game with two Cream of Cabarrus-ranked teams facing off, it’s effectively for the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference championship. At least partly. Jay M. Robinson is in good shape, as the Bulldogs clinched a share of the inaugural YVC crown last week. But it means even more to take the thing outright, especially when you do it against a fellow Cabarrus County team.

Mount Pleasant needs a win to get a portion of the YVC title, and after last week’s disappointing loss to North Stanly put the Tigers in a position to share the title, at best, tonight means everything. We at the Independent Tribune believe these two teams are equally yoked, as both can provide high scoring totals and tenacious defense. And defense is what we think will determine the outcome tonight. The Tigers and Bulldogs have combined for eight shutouts – five by Mount Pleasant and three by Jay M. Robinson – and pride themselves on their toughness. There’s no better time for that to come to the forefront than tonight with so much on the line.