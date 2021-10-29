 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: No. 4 Mount Pleasant (6-3) at No. 3 Jay M. Robinson (8-1)
0 Comments
top story

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: No. 4 Mount Pleasant (6-3) at No. 3 Jay M. Robinson (8-1)

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
The Jay M. Robinson Bulldogs defeated the Concord Spiders 20-0 on the 2021-22 season opener on Friday night at Jay M. Robinson High School.

Jay M. Robinson's Blue Monroe (7), Caleb Johnson (5), Simarion Hughes (1) and Andrew Jordan III (52) take the field for the pregame coin toss. 

 Lester Barnes | Special to the Independent Tribune

CONCORD -- In the minds and hearts of many, this is the second-biggest game of the week in Cabarrus County, but don’t tell that to the Jay M. Robinson and Mount Pleasant fans. Not only is it the only game with two Cream of Cabarrus-ranked teams facing off, it’s effectively for the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference championship. At least partly. Jay M. Robinson is in good shape, as the Bulldogs clinched a share of the inaugural YVC crown last week. But it means even more to take the thing outright, especially when you do it against a fellow Cabarrus County team.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Mount Pleasant vs Lake Norman Football

Mount Pleasant Brennen Jones (12), Collin Cook (88), Ryan Stancil (52), and Bobby Fink (75) will be among the Tigers heading to Jay M. Robinson tonight.

Mount Pleasant needs a win to get a portion of the YVC title, and after last week’s disappointing loss to North Stanly put the Tigers in a position to share the title, at best, tonight means everything. We at the Independent Tribune believe these two teams are equally yoked, as both can provide high scoring totals and tenacious defense. And defense is what we think will determine the outcome tonight. The Tigers and Bulldogs have combined for eight shutouts – five by Mount Pleasant and three by Jay M. Robinson – and pride themselves on their toughness. There’s no better time for that to come to the forefront than tonight with so much on the line.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jupiter’s Great Red Spot is deeper than originally thought

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts