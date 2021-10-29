HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Northwest Cabarrus (4-5) at Central Cabarrus (2-6)

CONCORD -- Despite their overall records, these two teams are actually neck-and-neck in the South Piedmont 3A Conference standings. Northwest Cabarrus (3-2 SPC) is in third place and could technically move into a second-place tie with West Rowan (4-1 SPC), depending on what the Falcons do against East Rowan tonight.

Central Cabarrus is in a tie for fourth place and could move into a third-place tie with the Trojans for third, should the Vikings find a way to come out on top tonight. To do so, the young Vikings’ defense will have to stop a Northwest offense that’s capable of putting up big points, either running or passing.