 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Northwest Cabarrus (4-5) at Central Cabarrus (2-6)
0 Comments

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Northwest Cabarrus (4-5) at Central Cabarrus (2-6)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Central Cabarrus vs Carson (2 of 81).jpg

Central Cabarrus takes on Northwest Cabarrus tonight.

 Phil Bowen Special to the Independent Tribune

CONCORD -- Despite their overall records, these two teams are actually neck-and-neck in the South Piedmont 3A Conference standings. Northwest Cabarrus (3-2 SPC) is in third place and could technically move into a second-place tie with West Rowan (4-1 SPC), depending on what the Falcons do against East Rowan tonight.

Friday Football (35).jpg

Northwest Cabarrus will bring (from left) Dylan Sharpe, Kaleb Hillie, Nzai Coleman and Tru Sierra into tonight's SPC showdown at Central Cabarrus. 

Central Cabarrus is in a tie for fourth place and could move into a third-place tie with the Trojans for third, should the Vikings find a way to come out on top tonight. To do so, the young Vikings’ defense will have to stop a Northwest offense that’s capable of putting up big points, either running or passing.   

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Joe Biden meets Pope Francis in Vatican

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts