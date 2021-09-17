HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Previewing the rest of tonight’s games involving Cabarrus teams

Here’s a breakdown of the rest of tonight’s games involving county teams, excluding No. 2 A.L. Brown at No. 1 Hickory Ridge, starting with teams ranked in the Cream of Cabarrus:
No. 3 Jay M. Robinson (4-0) at Waxhaw Cuthbertson (1-3)
A case could be made that the Bulldogs are the hottest team in Cabarrus County. They at least have one of the hottest defenses, and they hope it travels to Union County tonight when they take on Cuthbertson, whose record is a little misleading.
The Cavaliers have fallen to some strong Class 4A programs – South Mecklenburg and Charlotte Ardrey Kell – and a private-school powerhouse – Charlotte Christian, and most of those games were close.
The Bulldogs are in a groove, but the now-Class 2A program could have its hands full on the road against a 4A team from a solid league (Southern Carolina 4A).
No. 4 Cox Mill (3-1) at Mooresville (1-2)
The Chargers were hit with their first bit of adversity this season when they were blown out by the state’s No. 2-ranked team, Cornelius Hough, on their home field.
They’ll need to bounce back in a hurry as their first Greater Metro 4 Conference game awaits in hostile territory at football-crazed Mooresville.
The Blue Devils know how the Chargers feel because they, too, were thrashed by Hough on their home field by virtually the same score – the Chargers lost 48-7, and Mooresville fell 48-9.
While those defeats to the Huskies have no bearing on their conference title hopes, this one certainly does, so it will be important to get started on the right footing.
No. 5 Mount Pleasant (3-1) at Lake Norman (2-1)
The Tigers were shocked by their loss last week to then-winless Northwest Cabarrus. And, to be honest, so were we.
Like their Yadkin Valley 1A/2A counterpart, Jay M. Robinson, the Tigers go on the road tonight to face a Class 4A team that’s accustomed to tough play. The Wildcats’ only loss this season came to undefeated Davie, which is the state’s 13th-ranked team.
Lake Norman is a run-oriented squad, which should make for a physical matchup against Mount Pleasant’s hard-nosed defense, which is a lot better than it showed last week at Northwest.
Matthews Covenant Day (1-1) at No. 6 Cabarrus Warriors (2-0)
The Warriors are flying high after coming off what was probably their second-biggest win in program history – after last season’s conference title win over High Point Christian: a 49-21 blasting of public school Concord.
The Warriors also should win tonight’s game, but there’s a reason longtime football folks call these “trap games” when a team is coming off a big win and/or looking ahead to a huge contest.
The Warriors actually have both these scenarios going, as mega-matchups with undefeated teams Asheville School and Harrells Christian – the team that defeated them in the private-school state semifinals last year – are next on the schedule.
OTHER GAMES
Northwest Cabarrus (1-3) at South Rowan (1-3)
The Trojans roll into their South Piedmont 3A Conference opener with all kinds of momentum following their upset win over then-Cream of Cabarrus No. 3 Mount Pleasant.
The Trojans have seemed to find their perfect offensive recipe over the past two weeks, using the passing and running games to ultimate effectiveness on consecutive Fridays.
Last week, the Trojans’ ability to force turnovers was a major factor in the win over Mount Pleasant, and South Rowan, which has fumbled 11 times this season, certainly presents plenty of opportunities for more.
Concord (0-2) at East Rowan (0-3)
The struggling Mustangs might be just what the Spiders need right about now. The Mustangs have struggled to get on the scoreboard consistently, averaging just 6.5 points per game, and they’ve struggled to stop teams from scoring, giving up 48.2 points per outing.
Meanwhile, we believe Concord is much better than its winless record. In fact, both the Spiders’ losses have come to teams ranked in the Cream of Cabarrus (Jay M. Robinson and the Cabarrus Warriors).
This, finally, should be a good night for the Spiders.
Central Cabarrus (0-2) at Morganton Freedom (1-2)
The Vikings are anxious to take the field, as they will be playing their first game this month. Other games have been cancelled/postponed because of COVID-19 concerns with opposing teams, and Central Cabarrus just hasn’t been able to find replacement games in time during the week. Coach Zach Bevilacqua’s squad will have some rust to shake off on its first road trip of the season, and that won’t be an easy task at Freedom High School Stadium, which can get pretty raucous. Plus, the Patriots are coming off a 36-point win over a county rival there last week.