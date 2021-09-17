HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Previewing the rest of tonight’s games involving Cabarrus teams

Meanwhile, we believe Concord is much better than its winless record. In fact, both the Spiders’ losses have come to teams ranked in the Cream of Cabarrus (Jay M. Robinson and the Cabarrus Warriors).

The Vikings are anxious to take the field, as they will be playing their first game this month. Other games have been cancelled/postponed because of COVID-19 concerns with opposing teams, and Central Cabarrus just hasn’t been able to find replacement games in time during the week. Coach Zach Bevilacqua’s squad will have some rust to shake off on its first road trip of the season, and that won’t be an easy task at Freedom High School Stadium, which can get pretty raucous. Plus, the Patriots are coming off a 36-point win over a county rival there last week.