HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Previewing Week 10 games involving teams from Cabarrus County

Here’s a rundown of tonight’s high school football games involving county teams, starting with programs listed in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings:
No. 6 Cox Mill (4-4) at No. 1 Hickory Ridge (6-2)
In the only game involving two C of C-ranked teams, the Chargers visit a Hickory Ridge squad with state-championship aspirations – and more important, state-championship potential. But Cox Mill is used to tough games, evidenced by its schedule, which includes previous outings against the No. 1-ranked team in the state (Cornelius Hough), the two teams tied for second place in the Greater Metro 4 Conference (Lake Norman and Mooresville), and handing the only defeat to one of South Carolina’s best teams (York Comprehensive). The talented Bulls, though, sit all alone in first place in the GMC, AND they have some added motivation going into this one: A win today would give them at least a share of the league championship.
No. 2 Jay M. Robinson (7-1) at South Stanly (1-6)
The Bulldogs have had a nasty defense all season long (see their three shutouts), but they really have seemed to find a special offensive chemistry of late, especially against Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference teams. In their three league outings, the Bulldogs are averaging a hefty 56.3 points per game while allowing just five points. Sophomore quarterback Isaac Lee is coming off the game of his life (or anybody’s life), with seven touchdown tosses in last week’s 82-8 – that’s not a typo – win over Monroe Union Academy. Such offensive firepower coming to Norwood isn’t a good sign for South Stanly, which is already giving up more than 37 points per game. Sniff, sniff, sniff: We smell a running clock.
North Stanly (3-4) at No. 3 Mount Pleasant (6-2)
To say the Tigers are winning with defense is an understatement – a HUGE understatement. When the Tigers take the field tonight, their fans will be witnessing one of the best defensive units in the program’s storied history. Entering the penultimate Friday of the regular season, the Tigers have allowed a paltry 76 points. Period (pronounced with a T). We looked at the numbers on MaxPreps.com through the years, which date only to 2004, and the Tigers haven’t had many defensive seasons like this. Other than this year, the best of that 17-year span was actually last season, when the Tigers allowed 115 points. That year, though, they played a total of nine games -- eight in the regular season -- because of COVID. Since the 2004 campaign, the Tigers have had only three seasons in which they’ve allowed fewer than 218 points, and this one could wind up being the best of that lot. We mention all that to warn the Comets – who are actually a good offensive team -- of this when they come to town tonight: If you want to obtain real estate in Mount Pleasant, at least on a football field, it comes with a cost.
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian (7-1) at No. 4 Cabarrus Warriors (6-1)
The Piedmont Conference’s only two undefeated teams (in league play) meet in a showdown for the championship. Explosive Cabarrus has had its share of victories, but this one should be a lot closer and filled with edge-of-your-seat intrigue. Metrolina Christian is dangerous, both offensively and defensively-- it leads the league in points scored (almost 33 per game) and fewest points allowed (9.5 per game). Cabarrus ranks just behind the Indian Trail squad in both categories, with the combination of running back Will Jones and quarterback Tyler Green on offense coupled with the havoc created by defensive end Jack Schultz and linebacker Josh Reid on defense.
Plus, Cabarrus has a top-notch special teams game with Xander Lamb on returns and Todd Pelino on kicks.
West Rowan (5-2) at No. 5 Concord (5-2)
Excluding the annual Battle for the Bell Game, which carries major weight regardless of the circumstances, the Spiders haven’t had a regular-season game this big since 2016. It’s been that long since the Spiders truly competed for a conference title. Tonight, they finally get that chance again when they face the Falcons in a winner-take-all affair for the SPC crown. The Spiders have come so far thanks to a rushing attack that’s been virtually unstoppable this year and a defense that literally gives its opponents headaches. But the Falcons bring their own brand of ruggedness to E.Z. Smith Field tonight, and like Concord, they’ve won five games in a row. Although in West Rowan’s case, its defeats have come to a pair of really good Class 4A teams (Davie and Mooresville), while the Spiders succumbed to smaller schools that are both ranked in the C of C (No. 2 Jay M. Robinson and the No. 4 Cabarrus Warriors). Expect some hard-nosed, old-school-style football out there tonight. It’s what’s gotten both programs to the precipice of the South Piedmont 3A title. Adding more spice to the night for Spider fan is the fact that it’s Concord’s homecoming, and the school will introduce its newest members of its Athletic Hall of Fame.
A.L. Brown (4-4) at Mooresville (4-4)
Both teams are coming off big victories. The Wonders ended a four-game losing streak last week by routing South Iredell, 45-21, to achieve their highest point total of the season, and the Blue Devils ran away from West Cabarrus, 50-14, scoring the most points ever put up against the not-quite-2-year-old Wolverines. This game should have some sparks flying because there are multiple playmakers on both rosters who can turn the game around in an instant. For the Wonders, Xavier Chambers and Jaden Johnson are highlight reels waiting to happen, and running back Kash Smith is money when he gets rolling. The Blue Devils, who boast a must-see offensive player of their own in senior athlete Davyn Reid, have won their last two meetings against A.L. Brown.
China Grove Carson (2-5) at Central Cabarrus (2-5)
The Vikings’ two-game winning streak was snapped last week in a loss to West Rowan, but there’s no denying they are a much-improved team that’s found ways to overcome some tough luck this season. Central Coach Zach Bevilacqua is learning a lot about his players as they fight through adversity, and a win tonight would strengthen the Vikings’ momentum. Adriel Miller has proven to be a playmaker on both sides of the ball, and Michael Forney had a superb special teams play to keep the game close early in Mt. Ulla. Carson had a season-high 42 points in last week’s win over winless East Rowan, but things are definitely in place for the Vikings to post their third conference win.
West Cabarrus (3-3) at Cornelius Hough (8-0)
After a grueling 36-point loss to Mooresville last week, the Wolverines now have the unenviable task of playing the state’s No. 1-ranked team on its home turf. This, of course, will be the Wolverines’ toughest game of the season. West Cabarrus has a dogged defense led by players such as Chris Coates, Keenan Pierce and Julian Gwynn up front, and Christian Hopper and Damario Chalk on the back end. But the Huskies’ roster is full of Division I prospects, on both sides of the ball, making it a tough mountain to climb for the Wolverines.