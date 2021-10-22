HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Previewing Week 10 games involving teams from Cabarrus County

To say the Tigers are winning with defense is an understatement – a HUGE understatement. When the Tigers take the field tonight, their fans will be witnessing one of the best defensive units in the program’s storied history. Entering the penultimate Friday of the regular season, the Tigers have allowed a paltry 76 points. Period (pronounced with a T). We looked at the numbers on MaxPreps.com through the years, which date only to 2004, and the Tigers haven’t had many defensive seasons like this. Other than this year, the best of that 17-year span was actually last season, when the Tigers allowed 115 points. That year, though, they played a total of nine games -- eight in the regular season -- because of COVID. Since the 2004 campaign, the Tigers have had only three seasons in which they’ve allowed fewer than 218 points, and this one could wind up being the best of that lot. We mention all that to warn the Comets – who are actually a good offensive team -- of this when they come to town tonight: If you want to obtain real estate in Mount Pleasant, at least on a football field, it comes with a cost.