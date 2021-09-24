HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Previewing Week 6 games for teams from Cabarrus County

Here’s a rundown of tonight’s high school football games involving county teams, starting with teams listed in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings:
Mooresville (2-2) at No. 1 Hickory Ridge (3-2)
In a meeting of what are currently the Greater Metro 4’s top two teams, with both being 1-0 in the league, the Blue Devils make their way to Harrisburg. The Bulls are playing some of their best football and are ranked No. 23 in the state, according to Maxpreps.com. On paper, this looks to be a pretty even matchup, as both teams have balanced offenses, effectively executing the run or the pass. The Blue Devils have a talented running back in junior Jawarn Howell, who has gained nearly 500 yards in four games. But Hickory Ridge’s defense, led by junior linebacker Kyle Perry, is aggressive and stingy, and the one place the Bulls haven’t lost this season is on their home field (3-0).
Lake Norman (3-1) at No. 2 A.L. Brown (3-1)
In another big Greater Metro matchup, the Wonders need to win this one to avoid falling to 0-2 in league play. The Wonders also need a strong bounce back from last week’s loss at No. 1 Hickory Ridge, in which they had their lowest offensive output of the season. Lake Norman is coming off a 25-point win over 2A Mount Pleasant, and while this week’s meeting with a Cabarrus County team should be much tougher, the Wildcats are just a stout squad, with their only loss of the season coming to the state’s No. 13 team, Mocksville Davie. Their run-heavy offense – the Wildcats average 228 yards per game on the ground – will be a tough test for the A.L. Brown defense, but the Wonders have their share of playmakers on that side of the ball in Brock Morgan, Xavier Chambers, Jaden Johnson, Jaleel Pemberton and N.C. State commit Torren Wright.
No. 4 Cox Mill (3-2) at West Cabarrus (1-2)
The Chargers are hoping to avoid falling to 0-2 in the Greater Metro 4, while the Wolverines are playing their first league game. For Cox Mill, it’s a matter of trying to see some good things happening. The Chargers have lost their last two games, and their once-prolific offense has struggled during that time. Granted, those two losses were against two of the state’s better teams – No. 2 Cornelius Hough and No. 36 Mooresville – but after scoring 81 points in their first three games, the Chargers have produced just 21 in their last two outings. The concern for the Wolverines will be shaking off rust; they’ve only played one game in the past three weeks, and they’ve had the last two Friday nights off. It’s difficult to miss that much time, while so many other teams have been active each week, and maintain a rhythm, not to mention that the Wolverines were only averaging seven points per game before their extended break.
No. 5 Mount Pleasant (3-2) at Monroe Union Academy (0-5)
For the first time in three weeks, the Class 2A Tigers will be back on equal footing with an opponent, having spent the last two Fridays playing a 3A team (Northwest Cabarrus) and a really good 4A team (Lake Norman). Both were on the road, and both were losses. And even though they’ll be the visiting team this week, things should be much different for the Tigers as they take on the winless Cardinals in both programs’ Yadkin Valley Conference 1A/2A opener. This will be the perfect opportunity for the Mount Pleasant defense to get back on track. In the Tigers' first three games, they allowed a total of just seven points; in their last two outings, it’s been a hefty 69. Also, expect the Mount Pleasant offense to finally break loose, with its highest output this season being 24 points in the season opener. That should change tonight in Union County.
No. 6 Cabarrus Warriors (3-0) at Asheville School (3-1)
Consider this to be the Warriors’ second big test of the season. The first was a road game against public-school Concord, and they passed that test with flying colors, hanging 49 points in an emotional win over the Spiders. Asheville School will definitely be the biggest test for the Cabarrus defense so far this season, as the Blues throw and run the ball extremely well. Asheville School quarterback Rayden Aphayvong has thrown for eight touchdowns (with 817 yards) while running for five more scores (with 247 yards). The Blues also have a standout receiver in Duke commit Cash Watkins. This game could be a shootout, though, because Warriors quarterback Tyler Green and running back Will Jones, both sophomores, have helped their team produce points in a hurry, evidenced by their 40-points-per-game average.
Central Cabarrus (0-3) at Concord (1-2)
After a slow start, Concord is looking to go 2-0 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference, while the Vikings are playing their league opener. The Spiders, coming off one of their best Friday nights in a long time after last week’s 36-0 drubbing of East Rowan, are flying high being tied for first place in the SPC. Concord will again rely on its run-oriented offensive attack led by Antonio Jackson, but quarterback Zack Jenkins is effective when the Spiders do go to the air, completing 78 percent of his throws. The Vikings are still trying to find themselves, and it’s been tough, as this is only their second game this month, and it will likely take more than their average of 12 points per game to come out with their first win tonight.
East Rowan (0-4) at Northwest Cabarrus (2-3)
We can officially call Northwest Cabarrus a hot team, as the Trojans are looking to collect their third consecutive win for the first time since 2019. They followed up their biggest win of the season – a victory over No. 5 Mount Pleasant – by slipping past South Rowan last week. The Trojans have done so by finding just the right formula on offense, as sophomore quarterback Alex Walker has done a masterful job getting the ball in spaces playmakers Tru Sierra and Tevin Tucker can do their thing, while running back Nzai Coleman has been special toting the rock and providing balance. And on defense, Camden Barringer and Casey Provost have shown the ability to force turnovers, which doesn’t bode well for the mistake-prone Mustangs tonight.