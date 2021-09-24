HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Previewing Week 6 games for teams from Cabarrus County

The Chargers are hoping to avoid falling to 0-2 in the Greater Metro 4, while the Wolverines are playing their first league game. For Cox Mill, it’s a matter of trying to see some good things happening. The Chargers have lost their last two games, and their once-prolific offense has struggled during that time. Granted, those two losses were against two of the state’s better teams – No. 2 Cornelius Hough and No. 36 Mooresville – but after scoring 81 points in their first three games, the Chargers have produced just 21 in their last two outings. The concern for the Wolverines will be shaking off rust; they’ve only played one game in the past three weeks, and they’ve had the last two Friday nights off. It’s difficult to miss that much time, while so many other teams have been active each week, and maintain a rhythm, not to mention that the Wolverines were only averaging seven points per game before their extended break.