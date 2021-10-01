HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Previewing Week 7 games involving teams from Cabarrus County

We hate to use the overused term “must-win,” so we’ll just say that both these teams could really, REALLY benefit from winning. We’ll start with the Wonders, who entered the season with well-founded hopes of winning the inaugural GMC championship. However, they have lost their last two games, and beating one of the four Cabarrus County teams in the league would be a good salve and a great step toward staying alive for a playoff berth. The Wonders have playmakers everywhere, especially linebacker extraordinaire Torren Wright, an N.C. State commit who’s one of the best players in the league/state. The Chargers, who have lost three in a row, have a bevy of playmakers as well, with multiple players holding scholarship offers, with junior RB Tyrell Coard (Charlotte 49ers, East Carolina, among others) the biggest so far. We have to keep these teams’ struggles in perspective, though. The Wonders’ two losses have been to No. 1 Hickory Ridge and Lake Norman, clubs with a combined eight wins and each with a chance to come away with the GMC crown. Cox Mill has lost to the No. 1 team in North Carolina (Cornelius Hough), state-ranked Mooresville and West Cabarrus (which is also perfect in GMC games). Do the Wonders and Chargers have some things they need to fix to get back on track? Absolutely. One should, and both might tonight. And, yes, as we ease into the second half of the season, winning this game would be really, REALLY beneficial. Making the night more special for Cox Mill, as a school, the Chargers' girls soccer team will be presented with its state championship rings during a halftime ceremony.