HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Previewing Week 7 games involving teams from Cabarrus County

Here’s a rundown of tonight’s high school football games involving county teams, starting with programs listed in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings:
No. 1 Hickory Ridge (4-2) at South Iredell (1-3)
The Ragin' Bulls, who climbed to No. 13 in the state rankings, according MaxPreps.com, have their first Greater Metro 4 Conference road game tonight. For South Iredell, the Vikings have already had a tough time this season in their non-conference games, with their sole win coming against cross-county rival North Iredell, a 3A team, in the season-opener. Now, they make their GMC debut against the top team in the league. Not a good setup. The Vikings do have good players in quarterback Brice Warren (470 yards and three touchdowns passing to go with 161 yards and eight scores rushing) and running back Jaylin Neal (245 yards, four TDs in just two games). But the defense has struggled, giving up an average of 42 points in the Vikings’ three straight losses, and the Bulls have been pretty potent in that area, scoring about (you guessed it) 42 points per game in league contests. EVERY Bulls receiver is deadly, as four them – Sabin McLaughlin Jr., Christian Hamilton, Jalen Harris and Spencer Higdon – have at least 11 catches, and four of them have at least two touchdowns. What’s more, the Hickory Ridge defense, led by linebacker Kyle Perry, has been just as stout, limiting big plays and rarely giving up consequential touchdowns in GMC. The point? It could be a rough Senior Night at South Iredell.
No. 2 A.L. Brown (3-2) at No. 6 Cox Mill (3-3)
We hate to use the overused term “must-win,” so we’ll just say that both these teams could really, REALLY benefit from winning. We’ll start with the Wonders, who entered the season with well-founded hopes of winning the inaugural GMC championship. However, they have lost their last two games, and beating one of the four Cabarrus County teams in the league would be a good salve and a great step toward staying alive for a playoff berth. The Wonders have playmakers everywhere, especially linebacker extraordinaire Torren Wright, an N.C. State commit who’s one of the best players in the league/state. The Chargers, who have lost three in a row, have a bevy of playmakers as well, with multiple players holding scholarship offers, with junior RB Tyrell Coard (Charlotte 49ers, East Carolina, among others) the biggest so far. We have to keep these teams’ struggles in perspective, though. The Wonders’ two losses have been to No. 1 Hickory Ridge and Lake Norman, clubs with a combined eight wins and each with a chance to come away with the GMC crown. Cox Mill has lost to the No. 1 team in North Carolina (Cornelius Hough), state-ranked Mooresville and West Cabarrus (which is also perfect in GMC games). Do the Wonders and Chargers have some things they need to fix to get back on track? Absolutely. One should, and both might tonight. And, yes, as we ease into the second half of the season, winning this game would be really, REALLY beneficial. Making the night more special for Cox Mill, as a school, the Chargers' girls soccer team will be presented with its state championship rings during a halftime ceremony.
Albemarle (0-4) at No. 3 Jay M. Robinson (4-1)
The Bulldogs get back in action after a week off, and things are set up for them to have a productive return as they begin play in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference. This actually will be the league opener for both teams, each nicknamed the Bulldogs. Albemarle has struggled mightily, especially on offense, having been shut out twice and totaling 38 points all season. Meanwhile, the Albemarle defense has allowed an average of 38 points per game. Jay M. Robinson’s high-point game this season is 42 against South Rowan, and that mark could be threatened by quarterback Blue Monroe’s offense tonight at Bulldog Stadium, as running back William Suttles Jr. and receiver Simarion Hughes put up big numbers. Also, the Jay M. Robinson defense will be looking for its third shutout this season, so expect defenders like Andrew Jordan, Lorenzo Morgan, Elias Martinez and Daevin “The Mutant” Hobbs to spend a lot of time in the Albemarle backfield.
Harrells Christian (5-0) at No. 4 Cabarrus Warriors (4-0)
This one should be exciting. Not only is it a meeting of two unbeaten teams, which we don’t often get to see this far into the season, but it’s a rematch of last season’s N.C. High School Athletic Association Division II semifinal. That night, Harrells Christian won, 63-35, to advance to the championship game, while the Warriors’ dream season ended. Now, the Warriors are in the midst of another dream season, and the Crusaders are looking to alter it again. Even more, the player who had a huge role in sending the Warriors back to Cabarrus County empty handed last November – running back Devin Gardner, who had six touchdowns and well over 200 yards – is back. The 5-foot-11, 240-pound Gardner is off to another hot start, already putting up 1,019 yards and 12 touchdowns rushing. The Warriors shouldn’t have trouble scoring, as they are averaging 41 points per game, thanks to the production of quarterback Tyler Green, running back Will Jones and a cadre of receivers (Gavin Powell, Duncan MacFadyen and Xander Lamb have been especially hot lately). But the difference may come from the Warriors defense, where players such as Jack Schultz, Ashton Cunningham , Josh Reid, Randy Marion III and Myles Stradford have their work cut out for them containing the burly and speedy Gardner. Adding more spice to the matchup is the fact that the Warriors are the fifth-ranked private-school team in the state, while Harrells Christian is No. 6.
South Stanly (1-3) at No. 5 Mount Pleasant (4-2)
After some rough outings against bigger schools, Mount Pleasant looks poised to make a run for the Yadkin Valley title, coming off a 56-point league win over Monroe Union Academy last week. The Tigers have the ability to dominate in a different phase of the game on any given Friday. Sometimes it might be heady quarterback Lawson Little throwing to a host of receivers, as 11 different Tigers have caught passes (with junior Davis Neel leading the way with 173 yards and a touchdown). Other times, it’s the power running of Brennen Jones and TJ Blackwelder or the speed of Keandre Stedford. Keegan Moose is one of the league’s most dangerous return men, and a stingy Tigers defense is anchored by Jakob Craver and Dylan Coln, with key contributions from Moose, Jones, Blackwelder and sophomore Bo Barbee. So South Stanly can pick its poison tonight, but either way it will likely be a deadly potion.
Northwest Cabarrus (3-3) at West Rowan (3-2)
The red-hot Trojans take a trip to Mt. Ulla for a battle between two of the South Piedmont 3A Conference’s top three teams. The Trojans and the Falcons are tied for first place with Concord, with all three being 2-0 in league play, and this one is set up to be pretty exciting. Northwest has found its groove on offense, with the passing of Alex Walker, the catching of Tru Sierra and Tevin Tucker, and the bullish running of Nzai Coleman. But the Trojan defense has come up big, too, with Jadyn Hyatt, Khamani WhiteCarr, Ray Jay Waters, Jemari Nored, Camden Barringer and Casey Provost all making plays. Northwest’s two SPC wins have come against East Rowan and South Rowan, but the Falcons will be the Trojans’ toughest league matchup yet, and it comes in the unfriendly confines of the West Rowan stadium.
West Cabarrus (2-2) at Lake Norman (4-1)
Guess who’s undefeated in the GMC? Yep, the Wolverines, a second-year team with a first-year coach. But CJ McEachin has the Wolverines playing well, and they’re flying high after last week’s win over then-Cream of Cabarrus No. 4 Cox Mill. But West will have its hands full tonight against one of the state’s best teams – the Wildcats are ranked No. 27 by MaxPreps.com – that’s already beaten two of the county’s most highly regarded teams, C of C No. 2 A.L. Brown and No. 5 Mount Pleasant. The Wolverines have a strong running game, with hard-charging Jacob Morales and speedy Christian Hopper, and the defense has been extremely solid, led by the rugged play of Julian Gwynn. Chris Coates and DeMario Chalk. But it will take a team-wide contribution to walk out unscathed up at The Lake, where the Wildcats play well.
Concord (2-2) at China Grove Carson (1-3)
The Spiders are playing really well, so well that they’re on their first winning streak since the 2017 season. Granted the combined record of their opponents during that streak (East Rowan and Central Cabarrus) is 0-9, but it’s just the shot of adrenaline and hope that the Spiders need, not to mention the fact that they’re sitting in a three-way tie for first place in the SPC, and that hasn’t been the case since the 2016 campaign. No one should expect a Rocky Reid-type season from him, but Concord’s Antonio Jackson is running the ball really well, as he’s coming off a 228-yard performance. Quarterback Zack Jenkins is showing his mettle as a ball carrier, too, and the electric Kadin Presutti gives defenses problems in an assortment of areas. The Concord defense has been powered by Jameson Hackett, Brenden Crowder, Jarrell Smith, Elijah Smith, Tristan Pittman, David Irvin and Presutti. It will all need to come together tonight for the Spiders as they take on the better-than-their-record Cougars, whose three losses have come to really good teams – 4-0 Statesville, 4-1 Jay M. Robinson and SPC tri-leader West Rowan.
Central Cabarrus (0-4) at South Rowan (1-5)
It’s been said of teams before, and it’s certainly the case for Central Cabarrus: the Vikings are not as bad as their record might make it seem. Central Cabarrus has had a tough schedule that’s been filled with cancellations because of COVID protocols, not to mention some quality opponents. The slate has included Cream of Cabarrus No. 3 Jay M. Robinson and No. 5 Mount Pleasant, in addition to a road game at bigger Morganton Freedom (3-1) and a two-point loss at SPC tri-leader Concord. This is a good week for the Vikings to get things going in the right direction, as South Rowan is an equally struggling program that’s lost five in a row.