HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Previewing Week 8 games involving teams from Cabarrus County

The Warriors are facing their first real adversity this season, as they take the field after their only loss of the year, a 21-14 decision against Harrells Christian last week. The good thing for the Warriors, though, is that they still have a WHOLE lot to play for, and nothing would help that cause more than to win their Piedmont Conference opener tonight in pursuit of their second straight crown. However, it won’t be easy. Last year, these teams were the league’s top two programs, and they played a barn-burner – 28-27 in favor of the Warriors – to determine the champion. Expect another competitive matchup tonight.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen the Spiders, who have won three games in a row, this hot. This is the first time they’ve won more than two games in a season since 2017. In addition, this is the first time they’ve enjoyed a three-game winning streak since the 2016 campaign. No, the schedule hasn’t been as tough as it was back in those SPC days – the combined record of Concord’s opponents during this winning streak is 2-13 – but it doesn’t take away from what the Spiders, who now are one of the league’s most undermanned teams, have done. The run-focused offense is as powerful as ever, with Spiders such as Antonio Jackson, Zack Jenkins, Kadin Presutti and Keyon Phillips threats to break 100 yards rushing any night. And the defense is giving up just nine points per game in conference play.