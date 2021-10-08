HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Previewing Week 8 games involving teams from Cabarrus County

Here’s a rundown of tonight’s high school football games involving county teams, starting with programs listed in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings. This excludes No. 1 Hickory Ridge, which defeated Lake Norman, 27-0, on Thursday night:
No. 2 Jay M. Robinson (5-1) at North Stanly (2-3)
Other than the regular-season-ending showdown with Mount Pleasant, this game – on paper anyway – looks to be the Bulldogs’ toughest Yadkin Valley Conference game, as the Comets are the only other unbeaten team in league play besides the two Cabarrus County titans. The Comets have a multifaceted offense that gets intense play from quarterback Luke Shaver, but defense has kind of been the Bulldogs’ calling card this year, as the unit led by athletes such as Andrew Jordan and Daevin Hobbs has posted three shutouts and has yet to be scored upon in YVC games. Meanwhile, the JayRob offense is coming off its largest margin of victory – 66 points against Albemarle last week – in program history.
West Cabarrus (2-3) at No. 5 A.L. Brown (3-3)
This is a meeting of two teams looking to end losing streaks. The Wolverines have lost two in a row, while the Wonders – who sit the lowest in the C of C rankings that they have all season – have endured three consecutive defeats. That hasn’t happened since 2018, and it’s been more than 20 years since the Wonders dropped four in a row. Both teams still have time for a strong finish in the GMC, but it would be most advantageous to start on that path tonight.
No. 6 Cabarrus Warriors (4-1) at High Point Christian (3-2)
The Warriors are facing their first real adversity this season, as they take the field after their only loss of the year, a 21-14 decision against Harrells Christian last week. The good thing for the Warriors, though, is that they still have a WHOLE lot to play for, and nothing would help that cause more than to win their Piedmont Conference opener tonight in pursuit of their second straight crown. However, it won’t be easy. Last year, these teams were the league’s top two programs, and they played a barn-burner – 28-27 in favor of the Warriors – to determine the champion. Expect another competitive matchup tonight.
South Rowan (1-6) at Concord (3-2) -- at West Cabarrus High School
It’s been a while since we’ve seen the Spiders, who have won three games in a row, this hot. This is the first time they’ve won more than two games in a season since 2017. In addition, this is the first time they’ve enjoyed a three-game winning streak since the 2016 campaign. No, the schedule hasn’t been as tough as it was back in those SPC days – the combined record of Concord’s opponents during this winning streak is 2-13 – but it doesn’t take away from what the Spiders, who now are one of the league’s most undermanned teams, have done. The run-focused offense is as powerful as ever, with Spiders such as Antonio Jackson, Zack Jenkins, Kadin Presutti and Keyon Phillips threats to break 100 yards rushing any night. And the defense is giving up just nine points per game in conference play.
China Grove Carson (1-4) at Northwest Cabarrus (3-4)
The big question for the Trojans tonight is, “How will they respond after being handed their first loss after three resounding victories in a row?” Last week’s 35-point loss at West Rowan was rough, but the Trojans have shown resilience before this season when they rebounded from an 0-3 start to the 2021 campaign to put themselves in the SPC’s championship picture. That was impressive. And there’s still time for the Trojans to get back in the hunt, but it needs to start tonight with a victory over a team that’s already lost three in a row.
East Rowan (0-5) at Central Cabarrus (1-4)
After a rough start, the Vikings are looking to put together their first winning streak since 2019. More important, a win would definitely help the Vikings improve their status in the South Piedmont 3A Conference, where they currently sit in fourth place. Quarterback Kaden Kline and versatile athlete Adriel Miller shined in last week’s win over South Rowan, and there’s a good chance that could carry over tonight against the winless Mustangs before a supportive crowd at Dink Jordan Field at Viking Stadium. We really don’t intend to sound mean when we say this, but everybody has beaten up on the Mustangs, who have scored just 20 points the entire season. This should be another night that the Vikes take a step toward getting right.