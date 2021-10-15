HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Previewing Week 9 games involving teams from Cabarrus County

Here’s a rundown of tonight’s high school football games involving county teams, starting with programs listed in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings:
Monroe Union Academy (0-7) at No. 2 Jay M. Robinson (6-1)
The Bulldogs are looking to go 3-0 in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference, where they’re tied with Mount Pleasant for first place, and the odds are leaning in their favor. The Bulldogs have out-scored their two previous YVC opponents (Albemarle and North Stanly) 87-7, and, well, there’s the fact that Union Academy hasn’t won a game -- or even come close to winning a game. The Cardinals have given up at least 42 points in every game, and their CLOSEST contest was a 28-point defeat to Huntersville Christ the King.
No. 3 Mount Pleasant (5-2) at Albemarle (1-5)
Like their Cabarrus County peer, Jay M. Robinson, the Tigers are looking to go 3-0 in the YVC. The Tigers have been utterly superior in conference play, having yet to surrender a single point in its two league games while scoring 100 themselves. Albemarle, however, is trying to ride a wave of momentum while coming off its first win of the season last week against South Stanly – a team the Tigers beat 44-0 two weeks ago. We expect a lot of Tigers, especially young ones, to see action tonight.
Lake Norman (5-2) at No. 4 Cox Mill (4-3)
The Chargers went into their idle week last Friday on a high note, having ended their three-game losing streak by defeating what’s still one of the most talented teams in the league, A.L. Brown. Tonight is a huge chance for the Chargers to try to work their way into playoff contention. The Wildcats, though, are tied for second place in the Greater Metro 4 for a reason – they’re good. That run-based Lake Norman offense is tough to stop, but the Chargers actually have the defensive wherewithal to contain it. But will they?
No. 5 Cabarrus Warriors (5-1) at Huntersville SouthLake Christian (0-5)
The Warriors are in good position to win their second in a row and move to 2-0 in the Piedmont Conference after last week’s sound victory at High Point Christian. The Warriors have shown effectiveness in all three phases of the game this season, and they flat out handled the C of C’s No. 6 team earlier this year. They’ll be ready tonight. But don’t let SouthLake’s winless record mislead you. The Eagles have played one of the toughest schedules around for a private school team, as their five losses have come to teams with a combined record of 24-7, including games against some pretty good public-schools squads.
No. 6 Concord (4-2) at Northwest Cabarrus (4-4)
This is the Game of the Week in Cabarrus County. Concord is tied for first place in the South Piedmont 3A Conference, while the Trojans are tied for second place. Both programs were in the SPC basement last season but are resurging, which is re-energizing fans from each school. Northwest’s offense, engineered by quarterback Alex Walker, can be downright explosive at times, averaging the second-most points in the SPC (behind only West Cabarrus) at 22 points per game. However, the Spiders, winners of four in a row, have the top defense in the league, giving up 16 points per game. Beyond that, the reality is, whenever two Cabarrus County teams meet, it’s always personal. Get there early!
Mooresville (3-4) at West Cabarrus (3-4)
Despite their sub-.500 overall record, a win would ultimately give the Wolverines a shot to move into the No. 2 spot in the GMC, depending on how the rest of the season plays out with some other teams, so this one’s important for the second-year school. The Wolverines are more than capable, having already beaten two teams that probably were predicted to finish above them in the GMC, A.L. Brown and Cox Mill, and they’ve played some other really close games. But the Blue Devils are a tough team that’s produced the second-highest point total in the GMC (behind only No. 1 Hickory Ridge) at 24 points per game. But Mooresville is susceptible defensively, giving up more than 30 each night, and that’s an area the Wolverines, who average just 14 points per game, must try to make up some ground.
South Iredell (2-5) at A.L. Brown (3-4)
On paper and in the standings, this game might not mean much to most observers, as this is a matchup between two teams seriously struggling in the GMC – South Iredell is 1-2 in league play, while the Wonders are 0-4 and on a four-game losing streak overall. A win would be the perfect salve for A.L. Brown, which still has some of the league’s top talent and remains one of its most dangerous teams. But the Wonders also just need an emotional lift after entering the season – and rightfully so – with expectations to compete for the GMC crown.
Central Cabarrus (2-4) at West Rowan (4-2)
Things are looking up for a Central Cabarrus team that’s won its last two games and isn’t as out of the SPC championship picture as some might think, considering the Vikings’ early-season struggles. Tonight presents an amazing opportunity for the Vikings as they face a Falcons team currently tied for first place in the SPC. Is it going to take more than the 16 points per game the Vikings average to defeat West Rowan? Probably. But Central also has one of the SPC’s top defenses, allowing 22.5 points per game, which is second in the league (behind Concord). Plus, that two-winning streak has the Vikings tied for third place in the standings. How big would this win be? Taking down one of the SPC’s two unbeaten teams (in conference play) would be monumental.