HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Previewing Week 9 games involving teams from Cabarrus County

On paper and in the standings, this game might not mean much to most observers, as this is a matchup between two teams seriously struggling in the GMC – South Iredell is 1-2 in league play, while the Wonders are 0-4 and on a four-game losing streak overall. A win would be the perfect salve for A.L. Brown, which still has some of the league’s top talent and remains one of its most dangerous teams. But the Wonders also just need an emotional lift after entering the season – and rightfully so – with expectations to compete for the GMC crown.

Things are looking up for a Central Cabarrus team that’s won its last two games and isn’t as out of the SPC championship picture as some might think, considering the Vikings’ early-season struggles. Tonight presents an amazing opportunity for the Vikings as they face a Falcons team currently tied for first place in the SPC. Is it going to take more than the 16 points per game the Vikings average to defeat West Rowan? Probably. But Central also has one of the SPC’s top defenses, allowing 22.5 points per game, which is second in the league (behind Concord). Plus, that two-winning streak has the Vikings tied for third place in the standings. How big would this win be? Taking down one of the SPC’s two unbeaten teams (in conference play) would be monumental.