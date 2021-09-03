HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Previews of tonight’s games involving teams from Cabarrus County

Here is the rundown for tonight’s high school football games involving Cabarrus County teams, starting with those listed in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus Football Rankings:

Belmont South Point (2-0) at No. 1 Hickory Ridge (1-1), 7:30 p.m.

The Bulls were already going to have a fight on their hands when Indian Trail Porter Ridge was scheduled for a Week 3 matchup, and things won’t any be easier now that tradition-rich South Point coming to Harrisburg.

The Red Raiders (Class 3A) have a history of contending for state titles, so they won’t be intimidated by the 4A Bulls and their atmosphere at The Ridge. Meanwhile, Hickory Ridge is looking to rebound from last week’s loss at another state power, Charlotte Catholic.

Bulls coach Jupiter Wilson said he wanted his team to have some challenges as it tried to ascend to elite status, and it will definitely be challenged tonight.

No. 2 A.L. Brown (2-0) at Mint Hill Rocky River (0-2), 7 p.m.

This one sets up well for the Wonders, who are averaging nearly 35 points per game, while the Ravens put up just six each Friday night.