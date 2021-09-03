HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Previews of tonight’s games involving teams from Cabarrus County

Here is the rundown for tonight’s high school football games involving Cabarrus County teams, starting with those listed in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus Football Rankings:
Belmont South Point (2-0) at No. 1 Hickory Ridge (1-1), 7:30 p.m.
The Bulls were already going to have a fight on their hands when Indian Trail Porter Ridge was scheduled for a Week 3 matchup, and things won’t any be easier now that tradition-rich South Point coming to Harrisburg.
The Red Raiders (Class 3A) have a history of contending for state titles, so they won’t be intimidated by the 4A Bulls and their atmosphere at The Ridge. Meanwhile, Hickory Ridge is looking to rebound from last week’s loss at another state power, Charlotte Catholic.
Bulls coach Jupiter Wilson said he wanted his team to have some challenges as it tried to ascend to elite status, and it will definitely be challenged tonight.
No. 2 A.L. Brown (2-0) at Mint Hill Rocky River (0-2), 7 p.m.
This one sets up well for the Wonders, who are averaging nearly 35 points per game, while the Ravens put up just six each Friday night.
Rocky River is also trying to gain its footing, having won a total of nine games over the past four seasons. Meanwhile, the Wonders are coming off a conference championship and have a history of big-time players and big-time wins.
A 3-0 record is staring the Wonders right in the face.
Walkertown (1-1) at No. 3 Mount Pleasant (2-0), 7:30 p.m.
After thinking they had a big road game against longtime nemesis West Stanly, the Tigers switched mid-week for the second time in a row and get to hold a home game against the Wolfpack.
The Tigers have proven capable of handling any circumstance thus far, so we expect them to remain unbeaten after this clash of 2A squads.
The Mount Pleasant defense is a given, but look for the Lawson Little-led offense to show out, too.
No. 4 Cox Mill (2-0) at York (S.C.) (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
The Chargers are a hot team – scalding, actually – and they go into hostile territory with an advantage: They’ve played two games this season, and the Cougars have played none.
Like Hickory Ridge and Mount Pleasant, the Chargers were scheduled to play another opponent – Monroe Sun Valley -- at the start of the Week until COVID reared its ugly head.
But Cox Mill’s defense sets the tone for its team, and the unit has a good chance of doing just that in South Carolina tonight while the York offense gets its first taste of real action this season.
No. 5 Jay M. Robinson (2-0) at South Rowan (1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Jay M. Robinson is coming off an inspiring win over Central Cabarrus, and the Raiders are coming off an overtime loss to North Rowan.
The Bulldogs have shown an ability to win under less-than-ideal circumstances, as last week’s triumph came with backup quarterback Isaac Lee at the controls, and they’ll most certainly carry that momentum with them as they head to China Grove, where the Raiders have not lost in this young season.
OTHER GAMES
North Lincoln (1-1) at Northwest Cabarrus (0-2), 7:30 p.m.
The Trojans, who have lost five consecutive games dating back to last season, sorely need a win, especially after last week’s Coddle Creek Cup loss to rival Cox Mill. The Knights offer one of their best chances this season.
Northwest has playmakers in quarterback Alex Walker, receivers Tru Sierra and Tevin Tucker, and bruising running backs Nzai Coleman and Jemari Nored. Maybe this is the week it all comes together for the Trojans.
Cabarrus Warriors (0-0) at Raleigh Ravenscroft (1-0), 7 p.m.
It looks like the Warriors will finally get to play a game this season, and last year’s private-school state semifinalist do it on the road against a team that’s averaging 50 points per game.