HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Previews of tonight's games involving Cabarrus County teams

CONCORD – While the showdown between Hickory Ridge and Charlotte Catholic had everyone talking this week, it certainly isn’t the only big game involving teams from Cabarrus County tonight.
This evening’s slate of games features all six teams listed in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings.
Here’s the rundown, minus the Hickory Ridge-Charlotte Catholic affair:
Monroe Sun Valley (0-1) at No. 2 A.L. Brown (1-0)
The Spartans visit Kannapolis Memorial Stadium a week after getting doubled up, 28-14, by Charlotte Olympic.
The Wonders haven’t lost a home opener since 2017, and this year’s team is looking to establish its dominance early, and a Keidren Lott-led defense (the senior defensive back had 10 tackles in last week’s 28-20 win at North Mecklenburg) can get it going.
Marshville Forest Hills (1-0) at No. 3 Mount Pleasant (1-0)
The Tigers host their first home game with enthusiasm tonight after pitching a shutout (24-0) against Central Cabarrus last week.
Thanks to a late schedule change (Mount Pleasant was originally supposed to be China Grove Carson), this one has a little bit of extra flavor because the Tigers used to share Rocky River Conference real estate with Forest Hills.
Sophomore linebacker Dylan Coln is coming off a 12-tackle game for Mount Pleasant, while Jakob Craver racked up 11.
No. 4 Jay M. Robinson (1-0) at Central Cabarrus (0-1)
Jay M. Robinson will look to stay perfect, while Central Cabarrus is seeking its first win of the season. Jay M. Robinson, which is now in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference, will be facing one of its former foes from the South Piedmont 3A Conference for the second week in a row after blanking Concord, 20-0. This is also Central Cabarrus’ second consecutive meeting against a Yadkin Valley team, having lost to Mount Pleasant a week ago.
Northwest Cabarrus (0-1) at No. 5 Cox Mill (0-1)
One of the biggest rivalry football games in the county takes place early in the season, although this time Cox Mill is a Class 4A team facing the 3A Trojans. That won’t matter for Northwest Cabarrus, which is trying to get its first win of the season and snap a two-game losing streak against the Chargers. On the line is the beloved Coddle Creek Cup, and that means everything to these fans and students.
Indian Trail Porter Ridge (1-0) at No. 6 West Cabarrus (1-0)
West Cabarrus is looking to put together a two-game winning streak for the second time in program history, but Porter Ridge is a longtime Class 4A squad that’s accustomed to playing big games on the road. The Wolverines will try to establish what has, thus far, been a potent rushing attack with many different ball carriers.