HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Previews of tonight's games involving Cabarrus County teams

Sophomore linebacker Dylan Coln is coming off a 12-tackle game for Mount Pleasant, while Jakob Craver racked up 11.

No. 4 Jay M. Robinson (1-0) at Central Cabarrus (0-1)

Jay M. Robinson will look to stay perfect, while Central Cabarrus is seeking its first win of the season. Jay M. Robinson, which is now in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference, will be facing one of its former foes from the South Piedmont 3A Conference for the second week in a row after blanking Concord, 20-0. This is also Central Cabarrus’ second consecutive meeting against a Yadkin Valley team, having lost to Mount Pleasant a week ago.

Northwest Cabarrus (0-1) at No. 5 Cox Mill (0-1)

One of the biggest rivalry football games in the county takes place early in the season, although this time Cox Mill is a Class 4A team facing the 3A Trojans. That won’t matter for Northwest Cabarrus, which is trying to get its first win of the season and snap a two-game losing streak against the Chargers. On the line is the beloved Coddle Creek Cup, and that means everything to these fans and students.

Indian Trail Porter Ridge (1-0) at No. 6 West Cabarrus (1-0)

West Cabarrus is looking to put together a two-game winning streak for the second time in program history, but Porter Ridge is a longtime Class 4A squad that’s accustomed to playing big games on the road. The Wolverines will try to establish what has, thus far, been a potent rushing attack with many different ball carriers.