HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Previews of Week 4 games involving teams from Cabarrus County

Here previews of tonight’s high school football games involving teams from Cabarrus County, starting with their rankings in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus:
No. 1 Hickory Ridge (2-1) at Charlotte Chambers (3-0), 7 p.m.
The biggest story line from this game is that the Ragin’ Bulls are taking on yet another team that’s won multiple state championships in recent years, matching up against the Cougars, who took the Class 4AA title in 2019 and 2020.
Two weeks ago, the Bulls lost to four-time 3A champ Charlotte Catholic.
Chambers, formerly known as Vance High, is a different kind of beast, and it will be another great test for Hickory Ridge, which is playing one of the toughest schedules in the state.
On top of it being a tough matchup, it also has an emotional angle, as Hickory Ridge head coach Jupiter Wilson returns to the place he once worked as offensive coordinator.
Cornelius Hough (2-0) at No. 3 Cox Mill (3-0), 7:30 p.m.
Like Wilson, Cox Mill coach Shawn Baker takes on a program that he once helped as offensive coordinator, but he’ll also be meeting his former head coach in Hough’s Matthew Jenkins, a former Concord defensive coordinator.
Hough’s roster is laden with major college talent, but Cox Mill is no slouch, as standout junior running back Tyrell Coach recently picked up his second Division I offer in as many weeks (East Carolina and Charlotte), and the defensive line also has a couple of N.C. A&T commits in Christopher Abraham and Tyshon Bullock.
Should be some hard-nosed football going on.
No. 4 Mount Pleasant (3-0) at Northwest Cabarrus (0-3), 7:30 p.m.
Both teams enter this game riding a wave of momentum, albeit in different forms.
The Tigers are playing some of the best football in the county, especially their defense, which is giving up a paltry 3.5 points per game with two shutouts.
The Trojans, while having lost their their first three contests of the season, are coming off a game in which they scored 40 points – the second-highest total in coach Eric Morman’s tenure – after electric performances from quarterback Alex Walker and receivers Tevin Tucker and Tru Sierra.
We’ll see what gives tonight.
China Grove Carson (1-1) at No. 5 Jay M. Robinson (3-0), 7:30 p.m.
Like the teams ranked above them in the Cream of Cabarrus, the Bulldogs also have a dynamite defense. They also have a pair of shutouts and are allowing 8.5 points per outing. That should come in handy against the Cougars, who are putting up a robust 35 points per outing.
Jay M. Robinson also has some good offensive weapons in quarterback Blue Monroe, running back William Suttles Jr. and pass catchers like quick-twitch wide receiver Simarion Hughes and tight end Daevin “The Mutant” Hobbs.
The Bulldogs should provide some thrills for the home crowd tonight.
No. 6 Cabarrus Warriors (1-0) at Concord (0-1), 7:30 p.m.
It’s not often that we have a public vs. private football matchup, but we get to see one tonight, and it should be good.
The Warriors know how to score, especially with quarterback Tyler Green at the controls and running back Will Jones at the ready as a receiver and a runner.
The Warriors missed the first two weeks of the season because of a COVID outbreak throughout the team but is healthy and ready to build on last week’s win at Raleigh Ravenscroft.
The Spiders, because of COVID issues among opposing teams, haven’t played since Aug. 20, when they lost a competitive game with No. 5 Jay M. Robinson.
Both teams committed uncharacteristic mistakes in their last outings, so it will be interesting to see how many strides they’ve made since.
Catawba Ridge (S.C.) (2-1) at West Cabarrus (1-1), 7:30 p.m.
A lot of people don’t know about Catawba Ridge, but the Rock Hill team is really solid. The Copperheads share a league with more prominent programs South Pointe, York, Lancaster and Indian Land, so they’re used to tough competition and are not out-classed.
The Wolverines are still finding their way both as a second-year program and a brand-new Class 4A team, but first-year coach CJ McEachin has them on the right path. Tonight will be a good test for them after a two-week break.