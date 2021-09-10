HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Previews of Week 4 games involving teams from Cabarrus County

Hough’s roster is laden with major college talent, but Cox Mill is no slouch, as standout junior running back Tyrell Coach recently picked up his second Division I offer in as many weeks (East Carolina and Charlotte), and the defensive line also has a couple of N.C. A&T commits in Christopher Abraham and Tyshon Bullock.

Should be some hard-nosed football going on.

No. 4 Mount Pleasant (3-0) at Northwest Cabarrus (0-3), 7:30 p.m.

Both teams enter this game riding a wave of momentum, albeit in different forms.

The Tigers are playing some of the best football in the county, especially their defense, which is giving up a paltry 3.5 points per game with two shutouts.

The Trojans, while having lost their their first three contests of the season, are coming off a game in which they scored 40 points – the second-highest total in coach Eric Morman’s tenure – after electric performances from quarterback Alex Walker and receivers Tevin Tucker and Tru Sierra.

We’ll see what gives tonight.

China Grove Carson (1-1) at No. 5 Jay M. Robinson (3-0), 7:30 p.m.