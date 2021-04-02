HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Ragin’ Bulls bounce back impressively to thrash East Meck

“But we’ve got a big one next week against Porter Ridge, and we’ve got to go through that same thing again.”

If the Bulls defeat Indian Trail Porter Ridge in Harrisburg next week, it will improve their standing in the conference, thus increasing their playoff possibilities.

But the central thing on the Bulls’ minds Thursday was East Meck, a team with a less-than-sterling record (1-4, 1-4) but one that was still capable of dashing Hickory Ridge’s postseason hopes. In fact, the Eagles did just that two years ago in Charlotte, albeit in a different way, when a melee broke out during the game and several players from both teams were ejected.

And although there were some tense moments during Thursday’s contest, Wilson lauded his team for focusing on football – at a high level.

“It was just execution,” Wilson said. “Things got a little chippy, as they did two years ago when we played at East Meck. I’m just really proud of the kids and how they didn’t allow that to get to them.”