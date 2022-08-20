HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Ragin’ Bulls have no problem rounding up Huskies on opening night

GASTONIA – Hickory Ridge looked every bit the No. 1 team in Cabarrus County Friday night.

The Cream of Cabarrus top-ranked Ragin’ Bulls rolled to a 45-0 season-opening win at Gastonia Hunter Huss.

The night was filled with offensive and defensive fireworks for the Bulls (1-0 overall), as they had players stand out just a day after head coach Jupiter Wilson was so concerned at practice that he halted it and had his team start all over again.

The Bulls were clearly ready to go Friday, so much so that Wilson said this victory took a special place in his tenure in Harrisburg.

“This is probably the best first game that we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Wilson, who’s in his fourth season as head coach, told the Independent Tribune in a phone conversation. “We played Concord my first year (and won, 31-0), but tonight, start to finish, our kids just executed well on offense, defense and special teams.

“There are definitely some things to shore up, but our kids came ready, and they were focused. I jumped on them a little bit in practice Thursday because they weren’t as focused as I needed them to be, and I started practice over. I had to remind them, ‘We’re not fighting Hunter Huss or any of our other opponents; we’re fighting Hickory Ridge, so don’t get complacent.’

Complacency was nowhere to be found in Hunter Huss’ Huskie Stadium Friday.

Let’s start with the robust offensive output, which also started with senior wide receiver Christian Hamilton, who has committed to North Carolina and had five catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

His performance also featured some eye-catching plays, supporting his status as a four-star player by most scouting services.

“He’s worth a free seven or 14 points,” Wilson said of Hamilton. “I think it was right before halftime that we called a jailbreak screen that really wasn’t executed greatly. He just caught the ball and made five or six people miss. He had another nice catch on a corner post play that Coach (Nick) Entas put in for him.

“He just did the things that we need him to do. He is the most talented player I’ve ever coached, and I want him to be the BEST player I’ve ever coached. He’s got to take that next level, and I think he’s on his way to doing that.”

Junior quarterback Caden Haywood is on this way to something special, too.

In his first varsity start, Haywood flirted mildly with perfection, completing 14 of his 19 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns. He had a touchdown pass to Jalen Harris called back because of a penalty.

“Caden, just from a toughness and mental standpoint, I’ve never questioned whether or not the kid was going to be ready,” Wilson said. “He’s as tough as I’ve ever seen come through here. But he’s performed from summertime and everything in between. The kid is just a gamer.”

Meanwhile, senior running back Vincent Griffin had nine carries for 110 yards and three scores.

The Hickory Ridge defense posted a shutout, and did it with a certain nastiness.

Senior linebacker Kyle Perry racked up 12 tackles, and he was followed by Jordan Wilkes’ 9. Alexander Bailey led the way with 2.5 sacks, and Jack McCowan had a sack of his own.

The win helped build steam for Hickory Ridge, which plays host to perennial powerhouse Charlotte Catholic next week in a non-league showdown of teams that can contend for the Class 4A state championship.

Catholic won last year’s game in Charlotte, 34-19.

“This was just a good opportunity for our kids to get a game under their belts and kind of get the cobwebs out, if we had any, and then just understand that when we step on the field next week, we lost to (Catholic) last year,” Wilson said. “We were up at halftime time and let the game slip away. If we want to be where I think we can be at the end of the year, then we’ve got to go out and take these games.”