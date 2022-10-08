HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Ragin’ Bulls keep GMC title hopes alive by wiping out Wildcats

HARRISBURG – There may still be two regular-season games to go for Hickory Ridge, but clearly the Ragin’ Bulls aren’t ready to surrender the GMC throne just yet.

The Cream of Cabarrus No. 1-ranked Ragin’ Bulls showed that – with authority – Friday night when they blew away previously undefeated Lake Norman, 55-10, at The Ridge.

The 55 points were a season high for the Bulls (5-3 overall, 3-1 Greater Metro 4 Conference).

Since suffering their first-ever GMC loss to Mooresville, which sits alone in first place, the Ragin’ Bulls have rattled off two consecutive wins and are in second place in the standings.

To claim the 2-year-old conference’s title for the second year in a row, the Bulls will need to continue playing well – with games remaining against Cream of Cabarrus No. 2 Cox Mill (5-2, 2-1) and West Cabarrus (0-7, 0-4) – and then cheer for Lake Norman (6-1, 2-1) to knock off Mooresville (6-1, 3-0) in their season-ending rivalry game.

But despite their league loss last month, on Friday, with all three phases of the game humming, the Ragin’ Bulls sent a message to the rest of the league: Don’t count us out just yet.

“This year, from an expectation standpoint, that Mooresville game was a tough one,” Hickory Ridge coach Jupiter Wilson said in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. “The expectation was, ‘Hey, let’s come out here and do it,’ and we had some things that transpired within the team that kind of set us back.

“As I tell the guys all the time, ‘When everything’s clicking, we have a chance to be really good. It’s just a maturity thing that, as a team, we have to (improve). When you’re doing it, you’re as good as anybody.’”

They certainly were clicking Friday night, totally controlling a Wildcats squad that had allowed just 44 points the entire season while scoring 40.3 points per game itself.

It started literally with the first play from scrimmage, when Hickory Ridge’s defensive line got a major push and forced a fumble that the Bulls recovered on the Lake Norman 22-yard line.

It took the Bulls just three plays to score, as Vincent Griffin ran in from 3 yards to make it 7-0 with 10:09 showing.

After the score, Hickory Ridge’s defense held strong, and the special teams unit even responded well to Lake Norman’s fake punt from its own 40-yard line.

The Bulls made the Wildcats pay for the risk.

On the very next play, Hickory Ridge junior quarterback Caden Haywood threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Christian Hamilton, a North Carolina commit who had beaten his defender by at least 5 yards.

With 6:43 left in the first quarter, it was 14-0.

Again, the Hickory Ridge defense shut off the Lake Norman offense, and the Bulls regained possession on their own 45-yard line.

This time, all it took was a single play, as Haywood spotted a wide-open Jalen Harris and heaved a 55-yard score.

There were still 4 minutes, 16 seconds left in the first quarter, and the Bulls led, 21-0.

On its next offensive series, Lake Norman kept the ball a little longer and got deep into Bulls territory early in the second quarter before the Hickory Ridge defense stood tall. The Wildcats attempted a field goal, but the Bulls blocked it, and senior linebacker Jordan Wilkes never had to break stride as he raced 60 yards for the touchdown.

Lake Norman managed to put up 10 points before halftime, but the Hickory Ridge defense pitched a shutout in the second half.

Meanwhile, the Bulls offense continued to add to its total, as Griffin ran for second of his two touchdowns, Connor Shulman and Micah Littlejohn beat their defenders for scoring passes, and Kyle Perry had a strip and a fumble recovery and then ran into the end zone from 30 yards out.

The close conference game that so many expected never materialized. But Wilson never really thought it would.

“Yeah, I had some feelings about it, but I knew, like I told people, ‘We can be really good, we’ve just got some maturity issues,’” Wilson said. “I think going against the Mooresvilles and Chamberses has been really good for us, and I told our guys before the game, ‘They’re 6-0, but they haven’t played a team as good as us. Let that be what is. You go out there and show them that we are the best team they’ve played, and there’s a reason why.’”

Wilson said this game was perhaps the Bulls’ most complete outing since the season-opener against Gastonia Hunter Huss, when Hickory Ridge won, 45-0.

“From start to finish, we played well on offense, defense and special teams,” he said. “And (offensive coordinator Nick) Entas did a really good job because we did a really good job scoring when we got (the ball). We scored quick a couple times, just because of how they played us, and we took what the defense gave us.”

The ball got spread around the field, as Haywood – one of the state’s top passers – had another big night, throwing touchdowns to four different teammates while completing 11 of his passing attempts for 257 yards.

But the defense, as Wilson noted, was the defense. The Wildcats’ normally dangerous rushing attack, which was averaging about 267 yards per game, was held in check most of the night. And Hickory Ridge defenders spent numerous plays in the Lake Norman backfield.

Perry led the way with 17 tackles, two pass breakups and the forced fumble and recovery, while Vincent Tuders was close behind with 16 tackles. Wilkes and Luke Gilbertson contributed 12 tackles apiece. Meanwhile, Wilson said senior defensive end Khareem Thompson had a difficult assignment but answered the call in a major way.

“Khareem, I hyped up because he was going against the left tackle (6-foot-7, 300-pound Ethan Calloway) who had an offer to LSU,” Wilson said. “I think (Thompson) just dominated.

“I think the stars of the night, for real, were on the defensive side of the ball. Our whole defense played really, really, really well. (Defensive coordinator Tajir) Wharton did a good job with what our game plan was going to be, and we executed. Even when (the Wildcats) got a score, we rose to the challenge.”

The Bulls are idle next week and then will take on the Chargers on Oct. 21. Wilson said the break is perfectly timed for his team as it tries to finish out the season strongly and make its conference title dreams come true.

“We get a chance to heel up, then we get ready for Cox Mill – they are an offensive scoring machine,” Wilson said. “We’ll have a plan in place, hoping to stop them and put some points up on the board and go from there.”