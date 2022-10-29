HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Ragin’ Bulls’ ‘M*A*S*H unit’ smashes Wolverines in a shutout

HARRISBURG – No matter what they had to face Friday night – the harsh reality that they weren’t playing for a conference championship, the fact that they were missing nine starters from their roster, or that their winless opponent had upset on its mind – the Hickory Ridge Ragin’ Bulls never blinked.

In fact, it only seemed to bring out the best in Harrisburg’s football players.

The Cream of Cabarrus second-ranked Ragin’ Bulls pummeled the West Cabarrus Wolverines, 47-0, at The Ridge in the teams’ final regular-season game of the year on Senior Night.

Hickory Ridge now has a 6-4 overall record and sits 4-2 in the Greater Metro 4 Conference, good for third place after winning the league title last year.

Hickory Ridge was dominant in every fashion as it posted its second shutout victory of the season while several Ragin’ Bulls got their first starting opportunities because of injuries.

It didn’t set the Bulls back at all against the hapless Wolverines, who fell to 0-10, 0-5 GMC.

“I thought we were solid,” Hickory Ridge coach Jupiter Wilson said in a telephone interview with The Independent Tribune. “We had a lot of kids out, so that made it tough. But I thought the defense played well all throughout the game to give up a goose egg. Those guys got some things going. We’ve got some things we need to shore up, but we did what we needed to do.”

Among the Ragin’ Bulls missing in action Friday were star receiver Christian Hamilton (a UNC commit), linebackers Vincent Tuders and Alex Bailey, and at least three starters along the offensive line.

“It was a M*A*S*H unit,” Wilson said. “We definitely did some shuffling, but the kids did well.”

Wilson touted all the fill-ins and added that juniors Amari Mastrofski, who had five tackles, and Brian Torrence were particularly strong.

“Amari Mastrofski got first start at safety, and I thought he did a really good job, and on the offensive line, Brian Torrence … came ready to play.”

But many of Hickory Ridge’s normal starters contributed heavily to the decisive victory as well.

Senior running back Vincent Griffin had 121 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Junior quarterback Caden Haywood completed nine of his 19 passes for 171 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Senior receiver Connor Lyons caught four passes for 63 yards, and sophomore Dominic Testa rushed 14 times for an additional 63 yards and a touchdown. Linebacker Luke Gilbertson also ran one into the end zone.

Hickory Ridge junior Jalen Harris, who surpassed 1,000 yards receiving in last week’s loss to Cox Mill, wasn’t required to do his normal damage on a game, but he still performed at a high level Friday night, taking his single reception 53 yards for a score and returning a punt for a touchdown.

“He’s taking that next step,” Wilson said of Harris. “A lot of people were looking at Christian Hamilton – and Christian Hamilton’s still going to do what he does. But on the other side, just having that kid who’s going to bring it every play is big, and that’s what Jalen does. He’s a player.

“When he came in as a ninth-grader, people talked about him, and he got hurt a little bit. Going into his junior year, he was really looking forward to it. And I think from the time that that kid has stepped on the field, he has produced.”

Hickory Ridge held a comfortable 33-0 lead at halftime.

From there, the defense made sure that West Cabarrus would be held scoreless for the third time this season.

And there were plenty of standouts on that side of the ball for the Bulls as well.

Senior defensive end Khareem Thompson posted eight tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery that followed a blocked punt. Junior Nevin Hayes registered five tackles, including one for a loss, and a sack. Gilbertson added five tackles, including one for a loss, to go with a blocked field goal and a pass breakup. Senior linebacker Jordan Wilkes had five tackles. And senior linebacker Kyle Perry finished with four tackles and a touchdown that resulted from a botched snap on a punt.

Now, the Ragin’ Bulls look ahead to the playoffs next week, when they’ll be set up for a road game at a yet-to-be-determined locale.

“I told the guys to just embrace every opportunity we’ve got,” Wilson said. “Every year I’ve been here, we’ve been in the playoffs, and that’s a testament to those coaches and those players that go out there and fight and compete. We’ll find out who we play (on Saturday), and … I’ll get on hudl and switch film, and we’ll start working on that opponent.”