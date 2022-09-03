HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Ragin’ Bulls respond to last week’s loss by rocking Porter Ridge

INDIAN TRAIL – The Cream of Cabarrus top-ranked Hickory Ridge Ragin’ Bulls had a bad taste in their mouths after an overtime loss to perennial state power Charlotte Catholic last week.

A trip to Indian Trail with bad intentions was the perfect mouthwash.

The Ragin’ Bulls delivered hard hits on defense and exhibited big-play ability on offense as they punished previously unbeaten Porter Ridge, 37-14, at Bonterra Stadium.

Hickory Ridge improved its record to 2-1 after the non-conference affair, and the Pirates are now also 2-1.

The Bulls’ suffocating defense was paced by senior linebacker Kyle Perry’s two quarterback sacks, while Sylas Mills forced a fumble, and Khareem Thompson and Luke Gilbertson each registered fumble recoveries.

On the night, Hickory Ridge was extra stingy, allowing just 66 yards of offense. The Pirates managed only 57 rushing yards on their 40 carries – an average of 1.4 yards per attempt – and completed one of their eight passes for the other 9 yards.

The Porter Ridge offense had actually been explosive this season, averaging 46 points per game entering Friday night. The Pirates took major hits – literally – when Hickory Ridge safety Jamari Rodgers-Freeman collided with speedy running back Danny Kennedy, who ultimately had to leave the game. A short time later, Porter Ridge’s standout sophomore quarterback, Jared Lockhart, also had to leave and did not return.

“The defense was ready to play,” Hickory Ridge coach Jupiter Wilson said in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. “I think one of the big plays was when Jamari Rodgers-Freeman hit (Kennedy), and I think two series after that the quarterback went down. Our guys were sticking.

“Coach (Tajir) Wharton, our defensive coordinator, and the defensive staff had a good game plan, and that set the tone.

We started getting going (offensively) in the second quarter, and by then we were up, 34-0.”

Hickory Ridge’s scoring got started when senior Jordan Wilkes, a heavily recruited linebacker, bulldozed across the goal line for a short touchdown run.

After that, junior quarterback Caden Haywood went to work, throwing a touchdown apiece to juniors Connor Shulman and Micah Littlejohn before running one into the end zone himself.

Senior running back Aaron Carey finished the night with 13 touches for 62 yards.

Amid all the touchdowns, defense and highlight-reel plays was the reliable kicking of senior Brandon Bowman, who booted three field goals and three PATs. He didn’t miss any of his attempts.

“This was probably his best night,” Wilson said. “I didn’t know what he was going to be, in terms of a distance kid, meaning kickoffs and field goals. But the young man has worked at it, and he was perfect tonight. He’s been perfect on the year. He’s really done a good job.”

As for his team’s overall performance, Wilson said he would’ve liked to have seen the Bulls finish more emphatically after jumping out to such a big lead. But he said he was pleased with the resilience they showed, particularly after suffering such an emotional defeat last week.

“It just validates what I’ve said before: We are a good team, we’ve just got some holes that need to be cleaned up from a discipline standpoint,” Wilson said. “But this is a talented group, it’s a tough-minded group. And when we go out there and execute, we can be as good as anybody we play in the state. No doubt about it.”

Next up for the Bulls, though, is another elite squad: the Charlotte Chambers Cougars, who also have a state championship pedigree and beat Hickory Ridge twice last season, including ousting from the state playoffs in the second round.

“Right now, the really good teams – and I’d like to think that we are one – are really testing themselves with the teams that we’re playing,” Wilson said. “It’s kind of a ‘next-up’ mentality. We don’t get a chance to see where we are playing, I guess you could call them ‘cupcakes.’ We’re going against good teams.

“Going into this game against Porter Ridge, I thought it was going to be a battle, and our kids came ready to play. We hit them in the mouth, and my expectations are going to be to do the same thing next week when Chambers comes to us.”