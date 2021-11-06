HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Ragin’ Bulls roll over Rockets to set up a another clash with Charlotte Chambers

HARRISBURG – Hickory Ridge won its first postseason game in four years – and first in coach Jupiter Wilson’s three-year stint –
by charging past visiting Asheville A.C. Reynolds Friday, 31-7, at The Ridge.
The first-round 4A state playoff victory sets up a rematch with Charlotte Chambers, which has won two state championships in a row and toppled the Ragin Bulls in a non-conference game in September, at Hickory Ridge.
“It’s big,” said Wilson. “I’ve been here for three years and the coaches before that, Jason Seidel and Marty Paxton, made some runs in the playoffs. I think the biggest difference is being on the level of 4A for a consistent basis.
“We have the opportunity to have another home game. As I told our guys, ‘The expectation is to go out there and win because if we don’t win we go home.’”
Against A.C. Reynolds, the Ragin’ Bulls scored three second-quarter touchdowns to take a 21-0 halftime lead. The Rockets made two fourth-down conversions during a 45-yard scoring drive in the third quarter to pull within 21-7.
Hickory Ridge’s defense was stout, especially in the first half when it allowed just 90 yards.
RECORDS
A.L. Reynolds 7-4; Hickory Ridge 9-2
THE PLAY OF THE GAME
A lack of scoring and interceptions on consecutive plays made the first quarter a bit of a yawner. Until the last play.
On third-and-12 from the Hickory Ridge 18-yard line, Bulls junior wide receiver Christian Hamilton cut across the middle on a “jailbreak screen” route that took him right to left and hauled in a short pass. His momentum carried him to the left sideline, where he turned up field.
Having already cleared the first-down marker, Hamilton hurdled an A.C. Reynolds defender at the Hickory Ridge 45 as he zig-zagged up the sideline. He dragged another would-be tackler a couple yards and shook him off inside the Rockets’ 25-yard line before getting caught from behind at the 12.
The 70-yard play closed out the first quarter and the Bulls scored three plays into the second period for the game’s first points.
PRIMETIME PERFORMERS
A.C. Reynolds
● Freshman running back Max Guest had a game-high 61 yards rushing on 18 carries.
● Junior Asher Cunningham tied Deshawn Stone for the team lead with six tackles and also gained 21 yards on four carries.
Hickory Ridge
● Hamilton caught six passes for 161 yards and scored touchdowns on catches of 49 and 28 yards.
● Bentley completed 23 of 32 attempts for 290 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 50 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.
● Defensive lineman Bilal Cisse had a team-high nine tackles.
3 OBSERVATIONS
● The natural turf of Hickory Ridge’s stadium looked like November. In high school football, that’s a compliment. It could only mean one thing: The Bulls were good enough to host a state playoff game. Like most fields during this time of year, which have weathered months of physical punishment, the turf at The Ridge resembled a paste of guacamole and chocolate pudding.
● Hickory Ridge kicker Will Laing played an exceptional game. The senior was perfect on four extra point attempts, booted two kickoffs into the end zone, had a well-placed pooch kick result in a fair catch, and had his second-half-opening onside kick recovered by teammate Kyle Perry. Laing’s 29-yard field goal attempt in the fourth quarter was just good enough. It doinked off the left upright and cleared the crossbar by just about 4 feet.
● In the second half, both teams’ offenses were playing without a huddle. As its deficit got larger, A.C. Reynolds was especially trying to hurry things along. During much of the second half, blinking among the spectators increased one’s risk of missing a play.
WHAT’S UP NEXT?
Hickory Ridge advances to the second round of the 4A state playoffs and will host Charlotte Chambers next Friday; A.C. Reynolds’s season is over.
SCORING SUMMARY
A.C. Reynolds 0 0 7 0 -- 7
Hickory Ridge 0 21 0 10 -- 31
First Quarter
No scoring
Second Quarter
HR – Alex Bentley 2 run (Will Laing kick)
HR – Sabin McLaughlin 8 pass from Bentley (Laing kick)
HR – Christian Hamilton 49 pass from Bentley (Laing kick)
Third Quarter
ACR – Cairo Skanes 6 pass from Ricky Tolbert (Shawn Green kick)
Fourth Quarter
HR – Laing 29 field goal
HR – Hamilton 28 pass from Bentley (Laing kick)