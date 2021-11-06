HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Ragin’ Bulls roll over Rockets to set up a another clash with Charlotte Chambers

● Hamilton caught six passes for 161 yards and scored touchdowns on catches of 49 and 28 yards.

● Bentley completed 23 of 32 attempts for 290 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 50 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.

● Defensive lineman Bilal Cisse had a team-high nine tackles.

3 OBSERVATIONS

● The natural turf of Hickory Ridge’s stadium looked like November. In high school football, that’s a compliment. It could only mean one thing: The Bulls were good enough to host a state playoff game. Like most fields during this time of year, which have weathered months of physical punishment, the turf at The Ridge resembled a paste of guacamole and chocolate pudding.

● Hickory Ridge kicker Will Laing played an exceptional game. The senior was perfect on four extra point attempts, booted two kickoffs into the end zone, had a well-placed pooch kick result in a fair catch, and had his second-half-opening onside kick recovered by teammate Kyle Perry. Laing’s 29-yard field goal attempt in the fourth quarter was just good enough. It doinked off the left upright and cleared the crossbar by just about 4 feet.