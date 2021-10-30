HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Ragin’ Bulls run through West Cabarrus en route to outright GMC championship

CONCORD – Cream of Cabarrus top-ranked Hickory Ridge dominated West Cabarrus Friday night at Wolverines Stadium, winning, 47-6, to complete the Ragin’ Bulls; undefeated conference run.

In the process, the Ragin’ Bulls secured the 2021 Greater Metro 4 Conference championship outright, as they finished with a 6-0 record against GMC foes. Hickory Ridge had clinched a share of the league title last week against Cox Mill.

Friday was a dominant performance from start to finish as the Ragin’ Bulls ended the first quarter with a 21-0 lead that they would build on for the remainder of the contest.

“Tonight, we showed what we have,” Hickory Ridge head coach Jupiter Wilson said. “Our kids just did what they were supposed to do and made plays.”

Quarterback Alex Bentley led Hickory Ridge in passing and rushing. He would only play one half of football, as the team opted to rest him coming out of a 37-0 halftime lead.

“We came out and executed from the jump.” Bentley said. “We did what we needed to do to get done with this game and head to the playoffs.”

The Ragin’ Bulls managed to pull off the victory to help push them to what they hope will be a long playoff run.