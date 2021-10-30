HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Ragin’ Bulls run through West Cabarrus en route to outright GMC championship

CONCORD – Cream of Cabarrus top-ranked Hickory Ridge dominated West Cabarrus Friday night at Wolverines Stadium, winning, 47-6, to complete the Ragin’ Bulls; undefeated conference run.
In the process, the Ragin’ Bulls secured the 2021 Greater Metro 4 Conference championship outright, as they finished with a 6-0 record against GMC foes. Hickory Ridge had clinched a share of the league title last week against Cox Mill.
Friday was a dominant performance from start to finish as the Ragin’ Bulls ended the first quarter with a 21-0 lead that they would build on for the remainder of the contest.
“Tonight, we showed what we have,” Hickory Ridge head coach Jupiter Wilson said. “Our kids just did what they were supposed to do and made plays.”
Quarterback Alex Bentley led Hickory Ridge in passing and rushing. He would only play one half of football, as the team opted to rest him coming out of a 37-0 halftime lead.
“We came out and executed from the jump.” Bentley said. “We did what we needed to do to get done with this game and head to the playoffs.”
The Ragin’ Bulls managed to pull off the victory to help push them to what they hope will be a long playoff run.
As for the Wolverines, head coach CJ McEachin and his players were emotional after the season-ending loss.
“We played a good football program,” McEachin said. “They had a great night.”
Though the season did not end how they would have wanted, McEachin says the Wolverines have a lot to be proud of as they seek to grow their two-season-old program.
“Our seniors led us to some great wins,” McEachin said. “Building a new program takes some time, and these guys understand the process that is at hand.”
RECORDS
Hickory Ridge 8-2 overall, 6-0 Greater Metro 4 Conference; West Cabarrus 3-7, 2-4 GMC
THE PLAY OF THE GAME
With just over eight minutes left in the first quarter, the Ragin’ Bulls had both the ball and a 7-0 lead.
As the opportunity arose to build a comfortable lead early in the game, Alex Bentley capitalized.
The southpaw rolled to his right, looked back left, and found wide receiver Sabin McLaughlin Jr. wide open. McLaughlin, a Davidson College commit, would outrun the Wolverine defense and stretch the lead to two touchdowns with a 46-yard score.
PRIMETIME PERFORMERS
Hickory Ridge
● Despite only playing in the first half, quarterback Bentley had another standout performance. He completed 17 of 23 passes for 217 yards along with 58 rushing yards on eight carries. He accounted for three total touchdowns.
● Bentley’s favorite target Friday night was McLaughlin, who hauled in seven passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns.
● Tailback Elijah Kendrick made the most of his opportunities coming in with the second-team offense in the second half, running the ball 10 times for 49 yards.
West Cabarrus
●Damario Chalk was a pleasant surprise for the Wolverines as they put him in as a Wildcat quarterback in the second half. He ran the ball seven times for 32 yards, scoring the team’s only touchdown.
●Jacob Morales was the lead tailback for the Wolverines Friday. He racked up 43 total yards of offense.
3 OBSERVATIONS
●One of the coolest moments of the night occurred even before the game began. The United States Army Parachute Team, nicknamed the Golden Knights, flew in and landed at midfield to deliver the game ball.
●The Ragin’ Bulls’ defense was suffocating, as it held the Wolverines to 123 yards of offense, more than half of which came on West Cabarrus’ final drive, when Hickory Ridge had removed most of its starters.
● West Cabarrus’ season may have had some ups and downs, but the Wolverines still have a lot to look forward to in the future.
WHAT’S UP NEXT?
Hickory Ridge will wait to figure out its next opponent when NCHSAA 4A seeding are announced Saturday. The Bulls expect a high seed that will allow their first-round matchup to be a home game.
As for West Cabarrus, Friday’s loss will end their campaign.
SCORING SUMMARY
Hickory Ridge 21 16 10 0 -- 47
West Cabarrus 0 0 0 6 -- 6
First Quarter
HR– Alex Bentley 1 run (Will Laing kick)
HRHS – Sabin McLaughlin Jr. 46 pass from Bentley (Laing kick)
HRHS – Aaron Carey 2 run (Laing kick)
Second Quarter
HRHS – McLaughlin 13 pass from Bentley (Laing kick)
HRHS – Randall Fisher 13 run (kick failed)
HRHS – Laing 31 field goal
Third Quarter
HRHS – Laing 21 field goal