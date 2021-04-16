HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Revitalized Bulldogs undaunted heading to Kings Mountain

“That’s the thing that all of us want. It’s not so much that guys get what we’re saying but that they now can relay that message – they can pass on the torch, if you will, to the next man.”

That’s why despite two consecutive losses entering the state 3A playoffs tonight, Darius Robinson is excited and optimistic as his team travels to traditional powerhouse Kings Mountain for a first-round matchup.

“We’ve had a great week of practice,” the coach explained. “Guys have really refocused on what we need to do. We were a couple plays away last week, and in the (A.L. Brown) game (two weeks ago), we lost our (way) for two or three drives. Now, we’ve kind of fine-tuned ourselves and focused back on ourselves. We’re expecting a great outing on Friday.”

The Bulldogs enter tonight’s game with a 5-2 record as the West Region’s No. 6 seed. They’ll be taking on a Kings Mountain squad that’s undefeated (7-0), sporting the region’s No. 3 seed, and champing at the bit to play one more game in front of its home crowd, which is known for being robust and raucous.

Darius Robinson said his Bulldogs are respectful of the Mountaineers but undaunted.