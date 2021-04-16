HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Revitalized Bulldogs undaunted heading to Kings Mountain

CONCORD – It’s been a season of success for the Jay M. Robinson football team this year.
Dealing with a pandemic while ushering in a new coach and several new key players, the Bulldogs won five games – three more than they had in the past two seasons combined – and came within one fateful Friday night of getting a share of the South Piedmont 3A Conference title.
Despite the many season highlights, it might have been a disappointing loss that helped first-year coach Darius Robinson learn the most about his team.
Following the Bulldogs’ 38-35 defeat to Central Cabarrus last week in a game that officially put them out of the conference championship picture, Darius Robinson and his coaching staff stood in amazement as seniors on the squad emotionally poured their hearts out to their teammates in the locker room.
Sure, there were tears amid the broken hearts, but there also were impassioned messages of encouragement and not being emotionally defeated that resonated with the coach.
That’s when Darius Robinson truly realized: They were getting it.
“Even though it was a tough loss, I watched our seniors address our football l team with all the messages our coaching staff has been saying all year,” Darius Robinson recalled. “It’s much more powerful when you hear it from your peers.
“That’s the thing that all of us want. It’s not so much that guys get what we’re saying but that they now can relay that message – they can pass on the torch, if you will, to the next man.”
That’s why despite two consecutive losses entering the state 3A playoffs tonight, Darius Robinson is excited and optimistic as his team travels to traditional powerhouse Kings Mountain for a first-round matchup.
“We’ve had a great week of practice,” the coach explained. “Guys have really refocused on what we need to do. We were a couple plays away last week, and in the (A.L. Brown) game (two weeks ago), we lost our (way) for two or three drives. Now, we’ve kind of fine-tuned ourselves and focused back on ourselves. We’re expecting a great outing on Friday.”
The Bulldogs enter tonight’s game with a 5-2 record as the West Region’s No. 6 seed. They’ll be taking on a Kings Mountain squad that’s undefeated (7-0), sporting the region’s No. 3 seed, and champing at the bit to play one more game in front of its home crowd, which is known for being robust and raucous.
Darius Robinson said his Bulldogs are respectful of the Mountaineers but undaunted.
“We’re feeling really good,” he said. “It’s going to be a great atmosphere. Kings Mountain has a rich tradition, and they’re going to pack the house out. They’ve got a great football team with a legendary program. But we’ve established our program at this point in time, and we ended up being one of the (16) teams in 3A to make it to the playoffs, and we’re excited for the opportunity to showcase the strides we’ve made in the program this year. So it should be fun.”
Why are the Bulldogs so upbeat heading to Cleveland County?
They have their share of playmakers.
One of the most electric players in the county is senior receiver/return man Bryson Mason, and senior Joshua Grant Jr. is also a deep threat. The Bulldogs’ rushing attack benefits from Terrance Chapman (eight touchdowns on the ground) and junior quarterback Blue Monroe (a team-high 12 rushing touchdowns). Meanwhile, the defense is good at all three levels, as sophomore Daevin Hobbs pressures quarterbacks, senior linebacker Memphis Jones effectively chases down ball carriers, and defensive back Bryan Stewart Jr. seems to have a homing device for the ball, pulling down interceptions with aplomb.
But now it’s a new season, and Darius Robinson said his group has grown as much this year from its struggles as it has its successes. Last Friday night’s locker room scene was evidence, and he sees no reason it should be different tonight.
“It’s easy to think everything’s sweet and everything’s good when you’re at the top of the mountain,” Darius Robinsons aid. “But it’s really when you fall back into the abyss and when you get into the valley sometimes that you see what’s really inside of you.”