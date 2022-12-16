HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Seven Cabarrus County players named academic all-state

They are some of Cabarrus County’s best high school football players.
They’re also some of the county’s best students who happen to play high school football.
Last week, seven players from schools located in Cabarrus County were named to the North Carolina High School BlueSheet All-State Academic Team.
The seven local honorees are Cox Mill running back Tyrell Coard, Cox Mill quarterback Dymere Edwards, Cannon Cougars running back Will Jones, Cannon Cougars long snapper Grant Mills, A.L. Brown defensive end Jack Schultz, A.L. Brown kicker/punter Ty Woods, and Hickory Ridge linebacker Jordan Wilkes.
Coard, Edwards, Schultz, Woods and Wilkes all were named to the Greater Metro 4 All-Conference Team, with Woods being named Punter/Kicker of the Year. Jones was a Conference Player of the Year and an All-State selection by the N.C. High School Athletic Association, and Mills is one of highest-rated long snappers in the junior class.