HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Six teams – all ranked in the Cream of Cabarrus – qualify for NCHSAA playoffs

C. JEMAL HORTON
A total of six Cabarrus County public-school football teams earned berths in the N.C. High School Athletic Association playoffs on Saturday.
Three of those teams will be playing home games next Friday, and Northwest Cabarrus had the most favorable seed (fifth) among local squads.
The brackets for the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association playoffs – which includes the Cannon Cougars – are expected to be announced on Sunday:
Here’s a listing of all six Cabarrus County teams in each classification of the NCHSAA playoffs, starting with their seeding. The win-loss record for each team is in parentheses:
No. 24 Wilkes Central (7-3) at No. 9 Jay M. Robinson (9-1)
No. 21 Mount Pleasant (7-3) at No. 12 Walkertown (8-2)
No. 28 Gastonia Ashbrook (4-6) at No. 5 Northwest Cabarrus (9-1)
No. 22 Lake Norman (7-3) at No. 11 Cox Mill (8-2)
No. 18 Hickory Ridge (6-4) at No. 15 Butler (8-2)
No. 26 A.L. Brown (6-4) at No. 7 Asheville A.C. Reynolds (9-1)
