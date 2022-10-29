 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Six teams – all ranked in the Cream of Cabarrus – qualify for NCHSAA playoffs

The Spiders suffer a heartbreaking 26-22 loss to the Trojans

Northwest Cabarrus head coach Eric Morman led his team to the SPC title and a fifth seed in the Class 3A state playoffs.

 Todd Maulden/Special to the Independent Tribune

A total of six Cabarrus County public-school football teams earned berths in the N.C. High School Athletic Association playoffs on Saturday.

Three of those teams will be playing home games next Friday, and Northwest Cabarrus had the most favorable seed (fifth) among local squads.

Jay M Robinson defeated North Stanly 42-6

Brian Rowe (12) Joshua Porch (6) are pictured for Jay M. Robinson, the West Region's No. 9 seed in the Class 2A state playoffs.

The brackets for the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association playoffs – which includes the Cannon Cougars – are expected to be announced on Sunday:

Here’s a listing of all six Cabarrus County teams in each classification of the NCHSAA playoffs, starting with their seeding. The win-loss record for each team is in parentheses:

Jay M. Robinson over Mount Pleasant 21-14.

Mount Pleasant is seeded 21st in the Class 2A state playoffs.

CLASS 2A

No. 24 Wilkes Central (7-3) at No. 9 Jay M. Robinson (9-1)

No. 21 Mount Pleasant (7-3) at No. 12 Walkertown (8-2)

The Chargers overcame a 14 point deficit to beat the Raging bulls 34-31.

Kylin Colman (18) and Saxon Jenkins will be vital for Cox Mill, which is the West Region's 11th seed in the Class 4A state playoffs.

CLASS 3A

No. 28 Gastonia Ashbrook (4-6) at No. 5 Northwest Cabarrus (9-1)

The Bulls defeated the Rockets 31-7.

Luke Gilbertson (11) and the Hickory Ridge Ragin' Bulls are the West Region's 18th seed in the Class 4A state playoffs.

CLASS 4A

No. 22 Lake Norman (7-3) at No. 11 Cox Mill (8-2)

No. 18 Hickory Ridge (6-4) at No. 15 Butler (8-2)

No. 26 A.L. Brown (6-4) at No. 7 Asheville A.C. Reynolds (9-1)

C.J. Gray, left, and Jamare Robinson will be vital for A.L. Brown, which is seeded 26th in the Class 4A state playoffs.
