HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Sixth-ranked Chargers top No. 2 Wonders for a key conference win

CONCORD – Cream of Cabarrus sixth-ranked Cox Mill’s defense held visiting A.L. Brown, the second-ranked team, to 65 yards and six harmless first downs, as the Chargers won, 16-3, to break a three-game losing streak Friday at Cox Mill Stadium.
It was the Chargers’ first victory in the Greater Metro 4 Conference, while the Wonders slipped to their third straight loss.
“It feels amazing,” said Cox Mill junior Tyrell Coard, who rushed for a game-high 130 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. “Coming off losing three games is really hard. So coming out and winning this game is a great feeling.”
A.L. Brown’s points were limited to a 25-yard Ty Woods field goal in the first quarter following a Cox Mill turnover.
“(We’re) down a quarterback, we’re down a starting defensive lineman, (and) every (team) you play is good,” said A.L. Brown coach Mike Newsome. “You believe in the kids to go out there and fight. We just didn’t have enough offense. The defense played great.”
RECORDS
A.L. Brown 3-3 overall, 0-3 Greater Metro 4 Conference; Cox Mill 4-2 overall, 1-2 GMC
THE PLAY OF THE GAME
Down 3-0 in the second quarter, facing a fourth-and-10 at A.L. Brown’s 27-yard line, and playing without injured placekicker Sam Weber, Cox Mill coach Shawn Baker felt his only option was to try and gain a first down.
To that point of the game, with fewer than three minutes left in the first half, Cox Mill quarterback Bennett Trimble had completed only two of eight passing attempts for 14 yards. But the junior spotted sophomore receiver Saxon Jenkins wide open on the left side of the field.
Jenkins made the easy catch but fought for a few extra yards to gain the first down to the Wonders’ 16-yard line. On the next play, Coard scored the first of his two touchdowns by taking a delayed handoff and scuttling to the end zone.
Cox Mill never trailed after that.
PRIMETIME PERFORMERS
A.L. Brown
-- Senior outside linebacker Torren Wright, who has committed to play at N.C. State, led A.L. Brown with 14 tackles while senior middle linebacker Brock Morgan chipped in with 11.
-- A trio of Wonders tacklers – defensive end Jaleel Pemberton and linebackers Antarron Turner and Jalan Chambers -- added eight takedowns each. Turner added a fumble recovery that led to A.L. Brown’s only points.
-- In addition to his 25-yard field goal, Ty Woods averaged 39 yards over nine punts, including a booming 59-yarder in the fourth quarter.
Cox Mill
-- Coard’s 130 yards included runs of 36 and 39 yards. In the second half, Coard caught four of his five receptions and had 21 yards receiving.
-- Reserve quarterback Kendall Harris, who contributes mostly as a wide receiver, rushed for 74 yards on six designed runs. His top two runs went for 43 and 22 yards.
-- While Trimble struggled in the first half, he threw for 65 of his 93 yards in the second half when the A.L. Brown defense was affording him some space to throw underneath the coverage. He completed 13 of 29 attempts.
3 OBSERVATIONS
-- Cox Mill girls sports were being honored throughout the evening. At halftime, school Principal Andrew Crook handed out rings to girls soccer coach Adam Henry and members of last season’s 3A state championship team. Before the game, the athletics department received a $1,000 donation in recognition of the state athletic association honoring the 50th anniversary of Title IX.
-- A.L. Brown (nine penalties) and Cox Mill (10) combined for 146 yards of infractions.
-- If you count poor snaps and muffed punt returns, the teams combined to put the ball on the turf 10 times. Quarterback Cam’Ron Kennedy recovered one of A.L. Brown’s fumbles in his own end zone, resulting in a third-quarter safety.
WHAT’S UP NEXT?
A.L. Brown plays host to West Cabarrus in a conference game next Friday, while Cox Mill takes a week off before welcoming Lake Norman on Oct. 15.
SCORING SUMMARY
A.L. Brown 3 0 0 0 -- 3
Cox Mill 0 7 2 7 -- 16
First Quarter
ALB – Ty Woods 25 FG
Second Quarter
CM – Tyrell Coard 16 run (Harry Ledermann kick)
Third Quarter
CM – Safety. A.L. Brown recovers fumble in its own endzone.
Fourth Quarter
CM – Coard 2 run (Ledermann kick)