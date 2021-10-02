HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Sixth-ranked Chargers top No. 2 Wonders for a key conference win

CONCORD – Cream of Cabarrus sixth-ranked Cox Mill’s defense held visiting A.L. Brown, the second-ranked team, to 65 yards and six harmless first downs, as the Chargers won, 16-3, to break a three-game losing streak Friday at Cox Mill Stadium.

It was the Chargers’ first victory in the Greater Metro 4 Conference, while the Wonders slipped to their third straight loss.

“It feels amazing,” said Cox Mill junior Tyrell Coard, who rushed for a game-high 130 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. “Coming off losing three games is really hard. So coming out and winning this game is a great feeling.”

A.L. Brown’s points were limited to a 25-yard Ty Woods field goal in the first quarter following a Cox Mill turnover.

“(We’re) down a quarterback, we’re down a starting defensive lineman, (and) every (team) you play is good,” said A.L. Brown coach Mike Newsome. “You believe in the kids to go out there and fight. We just didn’t have enough offense. The defense played great.”

RECORDS

A.L. Brown 3-3 overall, 0-3 Greater Metro 4 Conference; Cox Mill 4-2 overall, 1-2 GMC

THE PLAY OF THE GAME