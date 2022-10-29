HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: SPC champ Trojans blank Vikings to wrap up unblemished conference schedule

CONCORD - Northwest Cabarrus, tied for fourth in The Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings, secured its first undefeated conference record since 2018 by rolling county rival Central Cabarrus Friday, 42-0, in the final regular-season high school football game for both teams at Dink Jordan Field at Viking Stadium.

The Trojans, 9-1 overall and 6-0 as South Piedmont 3A Conference champions, will advance to the Class 3A state playoffs, which begin next week. Central Cabarrus concluded its season with a 3-7 overall mark, 2-4 in league play.

“I’m excited for the kids and our community,” said Northwest Cabarrus’ Eric Norman in a phone interview with The Independent Tribune after securing his first conference championship as a head coach. “I’m thankful for my coaching staff. It was definitely a group effort …”

With so many team goals at stake, the Trojans came out with extra motivation against the Vikings. Northwest Cabarrus led 21-0 after one quarter and 28-0 going into halftime.

Trojans junior quarterback Alex Walker opened the scoring with a 30-yard touchdown run and later added a scoring pass from 20 yards out to James Madison-bound receiver Tevin Tucker.

Jordan Stockton stunned Central Cabarrus by returning a punt 65 yards for a score. Early in the second quarter, receiver Porter Branham hauled in a 45-yard touchdown reception from Walker.

“We lost the game 42-0, and in the first 13 minutes we’re down 28-0,” said Central Cabarrus coach Zach Bevilacqua, also in a phone interview with The Independent Tribune. “… I don’t think we ever settled down.”

Two more big plays in the second half allowed Northwest Cabarrus to extend its lead.

Jemari Nored scored on a 65-yard run in the third quarter, and Walker added an 80-yard touchdown run in the final period, accounting for his fourth touchdown.

After winning its eighth straight game, Morman feels good about the direction of his team heading into the state playoffs.

“We’re doing everything we talked about doing as a coaching staff,” said Morman. “We’re playing really good defense … Overall, we want to play good defense. We want to run the football, and we want to take our shots play action-wise. As long as we can keep that going in the playoffs, you’re going to be in games like you need to be.”

Citing his minimal number of seniors on this year’s varsity team (nine) and a junior varsity squad that posted an 8-1 record, Bevilacqua feels the Vikings’ future can be bright.

“I’m proud of our kids, and I’m proud to be a part of this program,” he said.