HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Spiders bounce back with authority, remain in conference title chase

CONCORD – The Concord Spiders had found themselves on the losing end of their first three games of the season, including a tough conference matchup against Carson last week.

Then, Friday night – Bang! Bang! – there they were with everything seemingly going against them again.

Before the Spiders offense ever had a chance to touch the ball, it faced a 13-0 deficit to struggling South Rowan, which had only won one game all season.

This time, though, there was no panic, no “Oh, no, here we go again!” no “What do we do?”

This time, there was only resolve, poise, and a whole bunch of good football.

The Spiders shrugged off their two-touchdown deficit and scored 54 consecutive points before South Rowan got on the scoreboard again, as Concord won a critical South Piedmont 3A Conference game, 54-19, at James H. Donnell Jr. Stadium.

Concord has won three of its last four contests and improved its record to 3-4 overall, 3-1 in the SPC. More important, with just two conference games remaining, the Spiders are still in a second-place tie with West Rowan in the standings.

To put it simply, the Spiders control their own destiny: If they win those two games, starting next week with league leader Northwest Cabarrus, the SPC title is theirs for the second year in a row.

And first-year Concord coach Darren Shepherd said his players showed championship mettle Friday night.

“We’ve just been talking about the last three games on our schedule being conference championship games,” Shepherd said in a telephone interview with The Independent Tribune. “I was really proud of the team effort. (The Raiders) came out and got up 13-0 on us, but it was one of those things where I was very confident in our kids. I knew if we got a couple stops, that what we were doing – moving the ball on offense – was going to be able to eventually wear (South Rowan) down.

“When we finally got the ball and scored, I just thought the kids knew at that point what they were talented enough to do. I think there was a calmness that set in, and (defensive coordinator Ryan) Crowder made some adjustments to what we were doing. They were great, and they paid off.”

It was a dizzying first six minutes for the Spiders, though.

First, South Rowan (1-7, 0-4 SPC) struck on its opening drive when Raiders quarterback Brooks Overcash hit Naceir Parker for a 63-yard touchdown.

Then, the Raiders executed an onsides kick and recovered, keeping the Spiders offense off the field.

Soon thereafter, Landon Richards ran in from a yard out, and the Raiders held a 13-0 advantage.

South Rowan tried its kickoff trickery again, but this time, the Spiders were able to secure the ball on a pooch kick.

And that’s when the magic happened.

Junior quarterback Keyon Phillips, whose running has been lethal this season, took Concord’s first play from scrimmage 54 yards for the touchdown.

After defensive stands by the Spiders, Phillips took a pair of 10-yard runs into the end zone, giving his team the lead for good, 19-13, with 5:29 left in the first half.

The Raiders tried to strike back, but sophomore Alex Petroff intercepted an Overcash pass and took it to the proverbial house, and Jerell Redick’s two-point run built the Concord lead to 27-13 with 3:45 to go in the second quarter.

But that was enough time for the Spiders to score twice more before the intermission: The first on a Redick 54-yard run and the second on Phillips’ 21-yard pass to Kobe Watts-Williams.

By then, Concord led 41-13.

“I think (the difference) was getting the ball on offense,” Shepherd said. “We always talk about one guy, one player, one job has the ability to turn any situation around.”

Concord kept its momentum moving forward in the second half, as Phillips threw touchdown passes to Watts-Williams and Jeremiah Howard.

The Raiders scored with a little more than seven minutes remaining in the game, when the Spiders’ win was a certainty.

Once again, the Concord rushing attack was uncanny and unstoppable, as the Spiders gained 374 of their 466 yards total offense on the ground. Phillips had 127 (and three touchdowns) rushing and added his three touchdowns through the air. Redick tallied 151 yards and a score.

Phillips and Redick each essentially averaged a first down each time they ran with the ball – Phillips 10.1 yards per carry and Redick 9.8.

Defensively, Ethan Treadway led the Spiders with six tackles and was followed by Weston Bost (five), Tyvonta Rushmeyer (4.5), Jaelin Watters (three), while Trent Maillie, Calee Davis and Isaiah Wright had 2.5 tackles apiece.

Petroff had a spectacular game, and not just because he had two tackles and the “Pick 6.” Shepherd said it was the fact that Petroff handled kicking duties for normal starter Alexis Rosario-Beltran, who had to play in a soccer game Friday.

“Petroff hadn’t kicked in a game all season, although he did assume a lot of kicking duties for last year’s varsity football team,” Shepherd said, “and he did phenomenally (Friday). He made an extra point, kept (the Raiders) deep inside their own territory a couple times on kickoffs, and he recovered his own onsides kick. He was able to step up in a moment’s notice to do that.”

Shepherd is looking at it as part of The Process.

“Like I said, this is Game 2 of a three-game conference championship schedule,” he said. “The kids understand what’s at stake, and they understand that they control their own destiny.

“Next week, we’re playing to unseat (the Trojans) for first place, and they’re playing to maintain the great season that they’re having. The kids are excited, and they know what they’re able to play for.”

Shepherd also said his team is playing with a little added motivation – from the naysayers.

Many felt the Spiders would struggle this season after so many seniors from last year’s championship were gone and title-winning coach Marty Paxton retired (although he’s working part time with the Cannon Cougars now).

Shepherd, his staff and, most important, his players, haven’t forgotten. And while the marathon isn’t yet complete, it feels good to still be in the race.

“We were picked by several different publications to finish in the bottom two of our conference,” Shepherd said. “And for our kids to be as young as they are, to make the mistakes they made at the beginning of the season, and for us as a coaching staff to continue to have faith in them and for them to have faith in us, we knew we were capable of being in this position late in the season, where everything we want from a goal perspective is in front of us.

“It’s definitely very pleasing to see.”