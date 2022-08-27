HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Spiders can’t overcome flags, Parkwood in first road game

MONROE – Despite a valiant effort, the Concord football team’s first road trip of the season ended in dismay.

The Spiders’ progress was inhibited by numerous penalties as they were held scoreless in a 29-0 loss to Monroe Parkwood at Parkwood Stadium.

It was the Spiders’ first shutout loss since last year’s 47-0 defeat to archrival A.L. Brown in last year’s “Battle for the Bell” in the regular-season finale.

The Spiders dipped to 0-2 on the season, while Parkwood (1-1) got its first win since the death of former head coach Terrence Gittens in April. Gittens spent several years as the defensive coordinator at Cox Mill before going to the Union County school in 2020.

First-year Concord coach Darren Shepherd said his team committed 12 turnovers in the first half of Friday’s game. That led to the Spiders facing a 16-0 deficit at halftime – a hole

from which they could not climb on this night.

“We were moving the ball pretty well,” Shepherd said in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. “Defensively, we played with short fields, but I thought the kids competed, played hard. We did that on both sides of the ball. I just think the penalties kind of sucked that life out of us from an offensive perspective. We have to do a better job of responding to that.”

Where do the Spiders go from here?

They’re set to return to Monroe next week, where they’ll face off against powerful Monroe High. Shepherd said his players already know the task before them when it comes to dealing with the Redhawks.

“There aren’t any trade secrets,” he said. “We focus on three things going into every week and every game: play hard, play together, and execute it. If we do all three of those things, we’ll have a chance to win the game or flat out win it. Until we’re able to do all three of those things at the same time for four quarters, we’re going to find ourselves in this positon, more likely, than the position we want to be in.”

The Spiders’ woes were exacerbated Friday by the punishing running of Parkwood’s Wisdom Holmes, who tallied 202 yard and three touchdowns. The Wolf Pack had nearly 400 yards total offense.

But Shepherd remains upbeat about his team, mainly because of the effort he saw throughout the night, even when the outcome had clearly been decided.

He praised the play of the offensive line. “They played well and competed.”

He noted the defensive backfield was active and aggressive. “I thought our secondary stepped up against a really good Parkwood passing attack – we forced two turnovers, and we had an interception in the red zone by David Chavez.”

And then there was the strip tackle by senior Justin Garland near the goal line in the final seconds when Parkwood was trying to add to its haul for the night. Garland wasn’t having it, and he ripped the ball away and tried to score his own touchdown.

It was the kind of play that was symbolic of the effort Shepherd said his team gave throughout the night.

“I’m still excited,” Shepherd said. “I’m always excited about being able to coach these kids because they’re great kids, and they work hard, and I feel like they go out there and play hard. As long as we play hard and play together, as we get more experience, I know we’ll end up executing better.”