HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Spiders celebrate by winning first game on new field with new coach, new approach

CONCORD – It was a momentous night at Concord High School in more ways than one Friday.

For starters, the Spiders were playing their first home game on their own campus, as E.Z. Smith Field at Robert C. Bailey Stadium had undergone a facelift that included an artificial turf field and fancy new scoreboard.

Among the pre-game festivities, legendary Spiders coach E.Z. Smith himself -- Cabarrus County's all-time winningest coach -- was there to celebrate the occasion.

After that, three other special moments took place: the Spiders got their first victory of the 2022 season, as they downed East Rowan, 35-14; the newest Concord coach, Darren Shepherd, picked up his initial win; and the Spiders opened South Piedmont 3A Conference play undefeated.

Concord ended a three-game slide and moved to 1-3 overall, while East Rowan stayed winless at 0-5, 0-1 SPC.

For Shepherd, it was the perfect night for it all to transpire, especially with the Spiders having played their first game at venerable Webb Field while Bailey Stadium renovations were being completed, and only having scored a combined 22 points in their first three outings.

But it was a whole new Concord on Friday, as it had several players return from injury after being idle last week and erupted for a season-high 305 yards rushing.

It was a timely performance for win-hungry Spiders fans, and it was fitting for the circumstances of the evening.

“I think the pageantry and everything involved was more like a cherry on top,” Shepherd said. “I just think the kids really appreciated the opportunity to play a true home game. Also, Concord High School is a fantastic place to play and coach because there’s so much history and traditions, everything from tapping the ‘Believers’ Way’ sign heading down to the field and walking down those steps with those (blocked) C’s. Just all those pre-game traditions that those kids were able to participate in made the night sweeter.”

Alexander Petroff might’ve had the sweet night.

The Concord sophomore was everywhere Friday, finishing with two interceptions – returning one for a touchdown in the fourth quarter – and making 7½ tackles.

“Alexander Petroff had a phenomenal game,” Shepherd said. “And he’s only going to get better.”

But Petroff wasn’t the only Spider who showed out. The core reason for Concord’s biggest offensive output of the season was the play of offensive linemen Justin Garland, Bryson Overcash, Jackson Joseph, Sawyer Williams, Miguel Flores and Luis Garcia.

They nearly cleared the way for a pair of 100-yard rushers – quarterback Keyon Phillips carried 22 times for 173, while running back Jerell Redick toted 17 times for 98 yards.

Phillips ran for three touchdowns, and threw for another to Kobe Watts-Williams.

“We have to give a lot of credit to our offensive line,” Shepherd said. “Those six had an outstanding game. This is the first time all season that we had this group together because of the injuries, and they really played well.”

As for his first victory as Spiders head coach, Shepherd said that felt great, too. But he was more excited for his players, some of whom had been part of last year’s SPC championship squad but were understandably frustrated with the three losses to start this season.

But on this night, Shepherd said, they were healthy and played their most complete game.

“It was amazing,” Shepherd said of getting his first Concord win. “It feels even better because I know how badly the kids wanted it and needed it.

“The difference was what we’ve been talking about for the last four weeks: being able to play a complete game, a game which we’ve won every quarter and played hard and executed together. I felt like we shot ourselves in the foot here and there, but the kids really played with some pride and did what we asked them to do for four quarters.”

Up next for the Spiders is a trip across town to face Central Cabarrus. The two programs have a long history against each other, but Shepherd is looking forward to taking his troops into hostile territory with the chance to improve on their conference mark.

“It’s another rivalry,” the coach said. “That’s the great thing about our conference: You’ve got these games with these schools that have been around 50 to 100 years. And being able to go down the street and play Central Cabarrus at their place, we’re just looking forward to another opportunity to go 1-0 and play four quarters of executing at a high level and playing together.”