HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Spiders defeat Vikings to earn second straight win, first-place tie in SPC

CONCORD – Concord turned the ball over four times and gave up a fourth-quarter 79-yard kickoff return.
But the Spiders still managed an important victory in the South Piedmont 3A Conference on Friday night – on a safety.
Concord linebacker Jarell Smith sacked Central Cabarrus quarterback Kaden Kline in the end zone with four minutes, 12 seconds left in the game, and the Spiders later stopped the driving Vikings on fourth down to seal a roller-coaster 22-20 victory at E.Z. Smith Field at Robert C. Bailey Stadium.
Concord evened its overall record at 2-2 and stayed in a three-way tie atop the SPC – with Northwest Cabarrus and West Rowan – with its second win in as many games.
"This is extremely important," fourth-year Concord coach Marty Paxton said in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. "It's the first time we've won two games in a row with this group since I've been here. This victory is huge for our program in general, just to move forward."
Central Cabarrus (0-4, 0-1 SPC) stayed winless in what has been a rough season so far, as the Vikings missed two games to COVID-19 protocols and was playing only its second game this month. Coach Zach Bevilacqua has a young team, too, with only 12 seniors – and three of them are injured – as compared to 22 for Concord.
"When you're a young football team and you play a veteran football team, you can't afford to make mistakes in key situations," Bevilacqua said. "We had coaching mistakes in key situations and player mistakes in key situations. It's all part of the process. … There are times when you work really hard in life and you don't win. You've got to learn how to get back up and figure out a way to go to the next week. That's exactly what we're going to do."
The lead changed hands three times through the first three quarters before Kadin Presutti scored on a 4-yard run to put Concord up 20-12 early in the fourth. That's when things got wild.
Central Cabarrus' Jaykwon “Boogie” Diaz-Cruz took a short kickoff and exploded through Concord's coverage team for a 79-yard return for a touchdown. Kline's two-point conversion pass was caught by tight end Michael Forney, and suddenly the game was tied.
"We felt like we could gain an advantage on special teams if we returned kicks hard," Bevilacqua said. "They didn't kick the ball very deep, and it was a low kick. You get a lot of room to get a head start, and Boogie did. He pushed vertical, then cut left down the seam. He's probably the fastest kid on our team, and no one was going to catch him once he gets into the open field."
Concord later turned the ball over deep in Central Cabarrus territory, but that turned out to be a blessing in disguise. On second-and-10, the Vikings – in an "obvious passing situation," Bevilacqua said – couldn’t find an open receiver, and Kline was tackled by Smith for the safety.
"At this moment, a lot of it's a blur," Paxton said when asked to describe the play. "It's just so emotional, ups and downs. It's crazy."
Bevilacqua said it was a "coverage sack."
"They covered our routes well," Bevilacqua said. "Kaden tried to take his time and work side to side. It's one of those situations when he gets a little older … he has to learn to throw the ball at the feet of the receiver."
Central Cabarrus had one more chance after another Concord turnover, this one on the Spiders’ first play after receiving the free kick. But on fourth-and-2, Concord made the defensive stop to seal the game.
Antonio Jackson led a potent Concord running game with 228 yards on 20 carries, with Zack Jenkins rushing for 103 yards. Presutti scored two rushing touchdowns, and Xavier Sanders had one as the Spiders piled up 435 total yards – all on the ground.
"We knew we needed to control the offensive line, and we did," Paxton said. "Our quarterback, Zack Jenkins, did a very good job of managing the offense and taking care of the football."
Two consecutive victories might be new territory for Concord, but Paxton believes his team can keep moving forward.
"With the excitement our kids had, the feeling they had after the game, I feel like we've got a good chance to get things rolling and continue," Paxton said. "Now, they have confidence in themselves and believe in what we're doing."
SCORING SUMMARY
Central Cabarrus 6 6 0 8 – 20
Concord 7 6 0 9 – 22
First Quarter
CC – Adriel Miller 13 pass from Brendan Fulcher (kick failed)
C – Xavier Sanders 11 run (Alex Petroff kick)
Second Quarter
CC – Miller 17 pass from Fulcher (pass failed)
C – Kadin Presutti 3 run (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
C – Presutti 4 run (Petroff kick)
CC – Jaykwon Diaz-Cruz 79 kickoff return (Michael Forney pass from Kaden Kline)
C – Safety, Kline tackled in end zone by Jarrell Smith