HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Spiders defeat Vikings to earn second straight win, first-place tie in SPC

"When you're a young football team and you play a veteran football team, you can't afford to make mistakes in key situations," Bevilacqua said. "We had coaching mistakes in key situations and player mistakes in key situations. It's all part of the process. … There are times when you work really hard in life and you don't win. You've got to learn how to get back up and figure out a way to go to the next week. That's exactly what we're going to do."

The lead changed hands three times through the first three quarters before Kadin Presutti scored on a 4-yard run to put Concord up 20-12 early in the fourth. That's when things got wild.

Central Cabarrus' Jaykwon “Boogie” Diaz-Cruz took a short kickoff and exploded through Concord's coverage team for a 79-yard return for a touchdown. Kline's two-point conversion pass was caught by tight end Michael Forney, and suddenly the game was tied.

"We felt like we could gain an advantage on special teams if we returned kicks hard," Bevilacqua said. "They didn't kick the ball very deep, and it was a low kick. You get a lot of room to get a head start, and Boogie did. He pushed vertical, then cut left down the seam. He's probably the fastest kid on our team, and no one was going to catch him once he gets into the open field."