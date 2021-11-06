HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Spiders dominate on both sides of ball to pick up first playoff win since 2015

All 441 of Concord’s yards came on the ground, something that was not lost on Paxton.

“I was a defensive coach for a long time,” Paxton said. “I know how demoralizing it is when you can’t stop the run. That was our plan.”

Six different Spiders had at least 40 yards rushing against Tuscola, and five had one rushing touchdown. Keveus Phillips led the way for Concord with 113 yards and a score, while Kadin Presutti added 96 yards on the ground and a touchdown, along with an interception on defense.

The most unlikely player who was among those with at least 40 rushing yards for Concord was defensive lineman Elijah Smith, whose 44-yard touchdown run on a fake punt early in the third quarter helped to increase the Spiders’ lead to 27-7. It was a play Paxton had been waiting all night to run.

“We were going to do (a fake punt) earlier, but it was fourth-and-1 at the time, and I trusted the offense to keep the drive going,” Paxton said. “I told the kids at halftime, ‘If we’re across the 50-yard line and we come up with a fourth-and-4 or 5, we’re going to run it.’”