HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Spiders dominate on both sides of ball to pick up first playoff win since 2015

CONCORD – Talk about picking yourself up off the deck.
One week after suffering a blowout loss to A.L. Brown in the “Battle for the Bell,” Concord was able to shake off the disappointing defeat and dominate Waynesville Tuscola, 34-14, Friday night in the first round Class 3A state playoffs, coming up with its first playoff win since 2015.
The 10th-seeded Spiders, who improved to 7-3 on the season, will travel to seventh-seed Lenoir Hibriten next week. Hibriten defeated Morganton Freedom, 14-13, in the first round Friday. Tuscola saw its season come to an end with a 6-5 record.
Concord head coach Marty Paxton was happy to see his team rebound from the disappointment of a week ago, but he wasn’t surprised.
“I’m just so happy for the kids, the coaching staff, everyone with the program,” Paxton said during a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. “We’ve talked about the ability to persevere. And, I’ve said all along, this team is very resilient.”
The Spiders dominated on both sides of the ball, outgaining the Mountaineers 441-252 in total yards on offense and forcing six turnovers on defense.
“We played really well on both sides of the ball in the first half,” Paxton said. “We got a little sloppy in the second half.”
All 441 of Concord’s yards came on the ground, something that was not lost on Paxton.
“I was a defensive coach for a long time,” Paxton said. “I know how demoralizing it is when you can’t stop the run. That was our plan.”
Six different Spiders had at least 40 yards rushing against Tuscola, and five had one rushing touchdown. Keveus Phillips led the way for Concord with 113 yards and a score, while Kadin Presutti added 96 yards on the ground and a touchdown, along with an interception on defense.
The most unlikely player who was among those with at least 40 rushing yards for Concord was defensive lineman Elijah Smith, whose 44-yard touchdown run on a fake punt early in the third quarter helped to increase the Spiders’ lead to 27-7. It was a play Paxton had been waiting all night to run.
“We were going to do (a fake punt) earlier, but it was fourth-and-1 at the time, and I trusted the offense to keep the drive going,” Paxton said. “I told the kids at halftime, ‘If we’re across the 50-yard line and we come up with a fourth-and-4 or 5, we’re going to run it.’”
The Spiders never trailed in the game, taking a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 71-yard touchdown run from Ny’lon Fair-Steele. After the Mountaineers tied the game at 7 early in the second quarter, Concord reeled off 27 consecutive points in the second and third quarters to take command of the game. Along with the scores from Presutti, Phillips and Smith, Concord also got a 3-yard TD run from quarterback Zack Jenkins that put the finishing touches on the scoring.
For the Spiders, this remarkable turnaround season continues. After posting just four wins total over his first three seasons at Concord, Paxton has seen the program become the South Piedmont 3A Conference champion.
“I knew we had a team that could be successful,” Paxton said. “These kids have never wavered from what we’re trying to do all season. No matter what adversity has been in front of us.
“It’s great for these kids,” Paxton added about the Spiders’ success. “For the last three years, they’ve been told by so many people that they’re no good, they can’t win. It’s nice to see these kids give it back a little.”