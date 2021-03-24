HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Spiders get critical conference win over West Cabarrus

CONCORD – This wasn’t the first time the Concord High School football team had gone into halftime with a lead this season.
Just last week, the Spiders led Northwest Cabarrus by a touchdown at the intermission, only to watch the Trojans rally for a key South Piedmont 3A Conference victory.
The Spiders were determined not to let such a thing happen on Tuesday night against Cream of Cabarrus No. 6 West Cabarrus. Not with so much at stake – and so much to gain – for the young, rebuilding program.
Concord kept pushing forward after building a comfortable halftime lead Tuesday and went on to defeat West Cabarrus, 34-6, at Wolverines Stadium.
It was the second game in five days for the Spiders, who will also play on Saturday at No. 4 Jay M. Robinson.
The victory for the Spiders – 2-2 overall, 1-2 in the SPC – was just their second in league play since the 2017 season. West Cabarrus dipped to 1-3, 1-3.
While there’s still an uphill battle in the SPC standings, third-year Concord coach Marty Paxton said cementing wins, in any form, is important as the Spiders look to grow.
“It’s big for us, it’s big for our program,” Paxton said of Tuesday’s victory in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. “We’re back to .500. It’s nice to just win games in general, as anybody knows, but when you’ve struggled like we have the past couple years, any game counts, any game matters.
“The kids just played their tails off, and it’s just so nice for them to have the victory and to feel some comfort in knowing the things that they’ve done for the past two or three years are starting to pay off.”
The Spiders made certain this victory would come after establishing the running game early against West Cabarrus’ normally rugged defense. Senior Jacori James led Concord by toting the ball 28 times for 105 yards and a touchdown.
Junior Kadin Presutti (seven carries, 41 yards) rushed for a pair of touchdowns, and Keveus Phillips (six carries, 27 yards) also ran one in.
As a team, the Spiders carried the ball 50 times for 214 yards, an average of 4.28 yards per play. Hence, while they didn’t necessarily get big chunks of yardage at a time, the Spiders steadily ate away the clock, as well as the Wolverines’ defense.
“The offensive line, man, that’s the key,” Paxton said. “Time management of the football and the offensive line were so big. And we didn’t have any turnovers, and we limited our penalties
“When you run a ball-control offense like we are now, if you have turnovers and penalties, you struggle. And tonight we did a really good job of taking care of the football and playing smart football. The last game, we had four (turnovers), and things could have turned out differently had we not.”
Concord didn’t throw the ball much Tuesday. But when the Spiders did go to the air, quarterback Zack Jenkins was efficient, going 4-for-6 for 50 yards and a touchdown. Presutti led the way with two catches for 49 yards, and James hauled in the touchdown pass from Bentley.
Defensively, there were also several standouts for the Spiders.
Presutti shined on that side of the ball, too, tying Brenden Crowder for the team lead in tackles with seven while also intercepting two passes and deflecting another. Tristen Pitman, Keyon Phillips, David Irvin and Jameson Hackett had five tackles apiece. Pitman also had an interception.
Phillips, Will Howard and Hackett each had a tackle behind the West Cabarrus line of scrimmage, while Pitman, Phillips and Howard each recovered fumbles.
“With our defense, everyone played pretty well,” Paxton said. “We gave up some plays, but we didn’t give up too many big plays.”
On this night, big plays weren’t a major concern. The Spiders jumped out to a 27-0 lead at halftime and didn’t have much to worry about in the second half.
“I’d have liked a little bit more intensity from our kids coming out in the second half,” Paxton admitted. “Last week, we were up at halftime, and we get beat. (Northwest) put a bunch of unanswered points on us in the second half, and that’s something we preached at halftime.
“Now, we still came out and we played well in the second half; we just didn’t put as many points on the board in the second half as I would’ve liked to.”
Now getting ready to play their third game in a span of eight days, Paxton expects his team to have its hands full against the undefeated Bulldogs, who are off to a 4-0 start under first-yeac coach Darius Robinson.
Unlike most recent weeks, however, the Spiders are entering their next game with some much-needed momentum, and Paxton hopes they can carry that into Bulldog Stadium.
“Coach D-Rob has done a great job of turning things around over there at Jay M. Robinson, and he’s got things going on right now,” Paxton said. “They’re playing with a lot of confidence, and so are we. So I’m just very excited about what this game brings on Saturday.: