HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Spiders get critical conference win over West Cabarrus

CONCORD – This wasn’t the first time the Concord High School football team had gone into halftime with a lead this season.

Just last week, the Spiders led Northwest Cabarrus by a touchdown at the intermission, only to watch the Trojans rally for a key South Piedmont 3A Conference victory.

The Spiders were determined not to let such a thing happen on Tuesday night against Cream of Cabarrus No. 6 West Cabarrus. Not with so much at stake – and so much to gain – for the young, rebuilding program.

Concord kept pushing forward after building a comfortable halftime lead Tuesday and went on to defeat West Cabarrus, 34-6, at Wolverines Stadium.

It was the second game in five days for the Spiders, who will also play on Saturday at No. 4 Jay M. Robinson.

The victory for the Spiders – 2-2 overall, 1-2 in the SPC – was just their second in league play since the 2017 season. West Cabarrus dipped to 1-3, 1-3.

While there’s still an uphill battle in the SPC standings, third-year Concord coach Marty Paxton said cementing wins, in any form, is important as the Spiders look to grow.