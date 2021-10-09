HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Spiders ‘hit’ another gear in special season, routing South Rowan

“Execution,” Concord coach Marty Paxton said emphatically when asked about the key to victory. “The kids are excited. They know what it feels like to win now, and they don’t want the feeling that we had the first two weeks or the first two years – and they talk about that.”

RECORDS

South Rowan 1-7 overall, 0-4 South Piedmont 3A Conference; Concord 4-2, 4-0 SPC

THE PLAY OF THE GAME

The Concord defense was forcing South Rowan punter Jadon Moore to hurry his kicks all night, coming extremely close to blocking several of them. The Spiders finally got to him early in the fourth quarter when the Raiders lined up to punt from their own 43-yard line.

Once the ball was snapped, it was effectively a foot race between seniors Xavier Sanders and Elijah Smith to see who could get to Moore first.

Sanders barely won and got a hand on the punt.

The ball didn’t make it back to the line of scrimmage, and senior Tristen Pittman picked it up on the 39-yard line and sprinted to the end zone as Raiders gave chase.

Pittman said only one thing was going through his mind as he raced for paydirt.