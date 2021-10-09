HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Spiders ‘hit’ another gear in special season, routing South Rowan

CONCORD – Each Friday night, the Concord Spiders seem to hit a new milestone.
And on this Friday night, there was a huge emphasis on “hit.”
With the defense laying hard thumps on South Rowan ball carriers all night and their running backs hitting the Kool-Aid Man-sized holes created by a forceful offensive line, the Spiders cruised to their fourth consecutive victory, 43-0, over the beleaguered Raiders.
Because of the soggy conditions created from two days’ rain and their impact on Concord’s Robert C. Bailey Stadium’s E.Z. Smith Field, the game was played at West Cabarrus’s Wolverine Stadium, which has a turf field.
But on this night, the locale didn’t really matter to the Spiders, who remain in a tie with West Rowan for first place in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.
The outcome was Concord’s largest margin of victory since a 56-0 win over Albemarle in 2016. That also was the last time the Spiders have scored at least 43 points in a game.
Concord finished with 329 yards rushing, led by the combination of Antonio Jackson (11 carries, 132 yards and two touchdowns) and Keveus Phillips (11 carries, 106 yards and two touchdowns).
After an 0-2 start to the season, the Spiders are enjoying their longest winning streak since twice winning four in a row during that 2016 campaign.
“Execution,” Concord coach Marty Paxton said emphatically when asked about the key to victory. “The kids are excited. They know what it feels like to win now, and they don’t want the feeling that we had the first two weeks or the first two years – and they talk about that.”
RECORDS
South Rowan 1-7 overall, 0-4 South Piedmont 3A Conference; Concord 4-2, 4-0 SPC
THE PLAY OF THE GAME
The Concord defense was forcing South Rowan punter Jadon Moore to hurry his kicks all night, coming extremely close to blocking several of them. The Spiders finally got to him early in the fourth quarter when the Raiders lined up to punt from their own 43-yard line.
Once the ball was snapped, it was effectively a foot race between seniors Xavier Sanders and Elijah Smith to see who could get to Moore first.
Sanders barely won and got a hand on the punt.
The ball didn’t make it back to the line of scrimmage, and senior Tristen Pittman picked it up on the 39-yard line and sprinted to the end zone as Raiders gave chase.
Pittman said only one thing was going through his mind as he raced for paydirt.
“Don’t get tackled by the punter!” Pittman said with a laugh. “If I did, I know (assistant coach Wendell) Fisher was going to get on me! I just wanted to score.”
The first varsity touchdown of Pittman’s career was the final score of the night, giving the Spiders a 43-0 lead with 7:40 remaining, and prompted a running clock for the rest of the game, per the state-mandated “mercy rule.”
PRIMETIME PERFORMERS
South Rowan
● There weren’t many superlatives for the Raiders, but running back Trae Rucker led them in rushing with 10 carries for 29 yards, and Gabriel Pozyck opened the game with a 50-yard reception.
● The Raiders only completed three pass attempts, and Audric Coe had two of them, going 2-for-6 for 63 yards.
Concord
● Pittman didn’t just thrill the crowd with his return for a touchdown after the blocked punt; he also grabbed the game’s only interception and added five tackles, all solo.
● Quarterback Zack Jenkins only completed two of his seven pass attempts (32 yards), but his impact on the game was undeniable. Jenkins ran for a 34-yard touchdown, dashed in for a two-point conversion and kicked three extra points. He also carried five times for 40 yards.
● Smith tied Pittman for the team lead with five tackles, with four coming behind the line of scrimmage. He had a team-high 1.5 sacks.
● Sanders and Jameson Hackett each had 3,5 tackles and a sack, while DaMichael Lyerly had three tackles.
● Jackson and Phillips took turns ripping off long runs. Jackson’s touchdowns were for 37 and 59 yards, while Phillips started with a 6-yard power run for a score before blowing past defenders for a 63-yard trip to the end zone.
3 OBSERVATIONS
● The Spiders wore pink socks, and many wore pink towels hanging from their paints, and it wasn’t just a fashion statement. It was for a good reason, one close to their hearts, as well as the Concord High School community. The team’s trainer, Mandy Porter, is the wife of longtime assistant coach Jason Porter, and she is a breast cancer survivor. While being in a first-place tie is nice, this team showed it’s not always about wins and losses.
● The crowd was sparse at Wolverine Stadium, but the Concord fans who showed up were extremely vocal in the damp conditions. It wasn’t a Spider home game in their familiar confines, but the players had to feel the support.
● Here’s an idea of how dominant the Concord defense was: After all the sacks and tackles for loss, South Rowan finished with just 12 net yards rushing and had just 78 yards total offense. It was the Spiders’ second shutout this season. When asked about his defense, Paxton put it simply:
“Wow,” he said. “(Defensive coordinator Ryan Crowder) had a great plan. We did a great job tackling. That’s still something we’ve got to work on, open-field tackling, but the defense played lights out.”
WHAT’S UP NEXT?
South Rowan is idle next week and then visits East Rowan, while Concord travels to Northwest Cabarrus next Friday.
SCORING SUMMARY
South Rowan 0 0 0 0 – 0
Concord 8 22 6 7 – 43
First Quarter
C – Antonio Jackson 37 run (Kadin Presutti run)
Second Quarter
C – Keveus Phillips 6 run (Zack Jenkins run)
C – Jenkins 34 run (Jenkins kick)
C – Jackson 59 run (Jenkins kick)
Third Quarter
C – Phillips 63 run (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
C – Tristen Pittman 40 punt return (Jenkins kick)