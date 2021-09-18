HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Spiders pitch a shutout against Mustangs to get first victory of the season

SALISBURY – After a pair of difficult losses to start the 2021 season, Concord got exactly what it needed on Friday: a convincing victory.
With an offense that piled up 500 yards of total offense and a season high in points, along with a defense that posted its first shutout in nearly three years, the Spiders easily defeated East Rowan, 36-0, in the conference opener at Mustang Stadium.
“We needed a win after our start this season,” Concord head coach Marty Paxton during a telephone conversation with the Independent Tribune. “I was pleased with the way we came out and played hard tonight.”
Concord (1-2, 1-0 South Piedmont 3A Conference) got its first shutout since a 17-0 win over Charlotte Phillip O. Berry on Sept. 28, 2018, and the 36-point victory was the Spiders’ largest in a game since beating Albemarle 56-0 on Aug. 26, 2016. It also snapped a five-game losing streak for Concord, dating back to the final three games last season.
Despite the 0-2 start to the season, Paxton said it wasn’t difficult to get his kids to remain focused on the season.
“We have been preaching how important the conference season was for us,” Paxton said. “That is where the playoff seedings are made, that is where you get into the playoffs. So we didn’t worry as much about what happened in our non-conference season.”
The Spiders had an eye-popping 491 of their 500 total yards come from the ground game. Four different players had at least 60 rushing yards for Concord, led by Antonio Jackson’s 172 yards on 19 carries. Keyon Phillips (86 yards), Zack Jenkins (71) and Kadin Presutti (68) each had at least 60 yards on the ground for the Spiders.
“We played really well up front,” Paxton said. “We got off the ball very well.
“We got back to what we like to do best.”
It did not take long for the Spiders to get on the board Friday, as Jenkins scored on an 11-yard run less than four minutes into the game, giving the visitors an 8-0 lead after the two-point conversion was made. Later in the first quarter, Presutti ran it in from 2 yards out to give Concord a 16-0 lead.
The score stayed that way until the second half, when Kobe Watts-Williams scored on an 18-yard run to increase the Spiders’ lead to 23-0. Concord closed out the scoring in the fourth quarter, with a fumble return for a touchdown by Brenden Crowder and a 39-yard touchdown run by Jackson.
“I was very happy with how we played in the second half, after we had a little lull in the second quarter,” Paxton said. “Our players responded to the challenge.”
While the offense put up dominating numbers, the defense was just as impressive for the Spiders. In all, they held the Mustangs to just 82 total yards and 1.8 yards per play.
Crowder led the Spiders with 18 tackles, and he was closely followed by Tristen Pittman, who had 15. Jameson Hackett had nine tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss.
Concord registered three quarterback sacks – by Presutti, David Irvin and Jarrell Smith – while Pittman and Alex Petroff each intercepted a pass. Petroff also broke up another pass and forced a fumble. Finally, Irvin recovered a fumble that he forced.
Overall, Concord forced four East Rowan turnovers and held the Mustangs to 1-for-11 on 3rd downs.