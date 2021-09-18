HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Spiders pitch a shutout against Mustangs to get first victory of the season

The Spiders had an eye-popping 491 of their 500 total yards come from the ground game. Four different players had at least 60 rushing yards for Concord, led by Antonio Jackson’s 172 yards on 19 carries. Keyon Phillips (86 yards), Zack Jenkins (71) and Kadin Presutti (68) each had at least 60 yards on the ground for the Spiders.

“We played really well up front,” Paxton said. “We got off the ball very well.

“We got back to what we like to do best.”

It did not take long for the Spiders to get on the board Friday, as Jenkins scored on an 11-yard run less than four minutes into the game, giving the visitors an 8-0 lead after the two-point conversion was made. Later in the first quarter, Presutti ran it in from 2 yards out to give Concord a 16-0 lead.

The score stayed that way until the second half, when Kobe Watts-Williams scored on an 18-yard run to increase the Spiders’ lead to 23-0. Concord closed out the scoring in the fourth quarter, with a fumble return for a touchdown by Brenden Crowder and a 39-yard touchdown run by Jackson.

“I was very happy with how we played in the second half, after we had a little lull in the second quarter,” Paxton said. “Our players responded to the challenge.”