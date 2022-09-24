HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Spiders run away from Vikings, racking up major numbers along the way

CONCORD – They had already run about every square inch of artificial turf on Dink Jordan Field when they went into halftime Friday night.

It had already been that kind of first half for the Concord Spiders as they built what was a commanding 19-point lead over Central Cabarrus.

But, no, these Spiders wanted more.

So during the intermission, Concord offensive coordinator Shayne Milligan approached his head coach and delivered a message.

“(Milligan) told me that the kids wanted to keep running the ball,” Spiders head coach Darren Shepherd told the Independent Tribune in a phone interview. “Receivers were asking to run the ball, offensive linemen were asking to run the ball, everybody.”

And so they ran. And they ran. And they ran.

And injury-plagued Central Cabarrus couldn’t do anything about it.

By night’s end, the Spiders had run the ball 50 times and accrued a ridiculous 447 yards on the ground, rolling to a 32-7 victory at Viking Stadium.

It was the second consecutive win for the Spiders, who moved their record to 2-3 overall but, more important, 2-0 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference – a tie, albeit early, for first place in the standings.

Central Cabarrus (1-4, 0-1 SPC) lost its second straight game.

Shepherd, who is in his first season coaching the Spiders, isn’t sure where the 447-yard effort ranks in single-game annals for Concord, but he said the performance was emblematic of what the young squad hopes to become.

“Stuff like that is the culture that we’re trying to create, which is, ‘We Before Me,’” Shepherd said. “That’s what we talk about, that’s what our brand is. The offensive line did a great job, but the receivers were down field blocking, everybody was blocking. It was just an entire team offensive buy-in for running the ball that many times. It’s not one guy. It was a team effort to achieve that.”

The Concord rushing effort was led by junior quarterback Keyon Phillips, who carried 19 times for 232 yards (an average of 12.2 yards per carry) and a pair of touchdowns.

Senior running back Jerell Redick had his own standout performance, toting the ball 22 times for 166 yards and a score.

Kobe Watts-Williams and Nylon Fair-Steele also had touchdown runs for Concord.

But the offense wasn’t the only unit that shined for Concord in this contest. For as potent as the running attack was for the Spiders, their run defense was equally spectacular, limiting the Vikings to minus-21 yards rushing.

That defense was led by Isaiah Wright (six tackles and 3.5 sacks), David Chavez (4.5 tackles), Tyvonta Rushmeyer and Calee Davis (four tackles each), and David Irvin had 3.5 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Davis also had an interception.

“I want to give our defense credit,” Shepherd said. “They’re getting better every week, and I’m proud of them, too.”

But the Concord offense was so dominant that it couldn’t help but be story of the game.

Phillips opened the scoring with a 17-yard touchdown, and then Fair-Steele added a short run to push the lead to 13-0 with 3 minutes, 15 seconds left in the first quarter.

Central Cabarrus answered when Kaden Kline threw a 55-yard touchdown to Adriel Miller, making the margin 13-7, but the Vikings wouldn’t manage another score the rest of the night.

The Spiders defense went into lockdown, and their offense went into overdrive.

In the second quarter, Redick had a 52-yard jaunt, and Phillips added a trip to the end zone from 66 yards, creating the 26-7 halftime lead.

That’s when the Spiders told their coaches that their work on the ground wasn’t done, so they continued to hand the ball off or just take direct snaps from the center for big runs.

Part of that was due to an injury scare.

In the second half, Phillips went down in a pile while trying to get away from some Vikings in the backfield. He was on the turf for a few minutes, and Central Cabarrus coach Zach Bevilacqua even walked out to check on him.

After Phillips was helped off the field, Watts-Williams lined up in the Wildcat formation, took the direct snap and burst up the middle for a gain of more than 50 yards. He was ruled down at the 1-yard line, but the Spiders didn’t deviate on the next play, as Watts-Williams ran in for the score.

Phillips was back on the field on the Spiders’ next offensive series.

While Shepherd was content with the 447-yard effort by his rushing attack, he was more impressed with its significance.

“It came in a big game against a county opponent that we had to get,” Shepherd said. “That’s what makes me proud of the feat. But overall, it was a phenomenal team win that we want to make sure doesn’t come as a shock to us. We want it to become something we expect to do.”

Bevilacqua said his team has been hit with a spate of injuries and was forced to employ several inexperienced players, which compounded things – both offensively and defensively – against the Spiders.

“We were probably as banged up as any football team that I’ve ever been a part of,” Bevilacqua said. “We lost two or three more linemen during the game tonight, and we’re not very deep. That’s trouble when you play a team that runs the football every play.”

Kaden Kline did finish with 184 yards passing for the Vikings, completing 20 of 38 passes, and Miller caught five of them for 95 yards. Rykie Washington hauled in four passes for 44 yards, and Alex Kline and Talan Baker caught three balls apiece.

But the Concord front was so stifling that the Vikings averaged minus-1.1 yard per carry.

The win also gave the Spiders their first winning streak of the season, following three straight losses to open the season. After having entered their idle week 0-3, Shepherd said he challenged his team – particularly the seniors – to play a more disciplined, united and complete game.

Clearly, the message got through.

“For those kids to execute and do the things that we talked to them about – playing hard, playing together, executing for four quarters and following the game plan to a tee – I can’t even put it into words how exciting that was to see,” Shepherd said.

The Vikings travel to winless East Rowan (0-6, 0-2 SPC) next week, while Concord plays host to China Grove Carson (1-4, 0-1).

“I think Carson is one of the more underrated teams that we have in the SPC,” Shepherd said. “They’re very physical, they appear to be very well coached, they’re very stout up front. It’s going to be a challenge for us to hopefully go out there and go 1-0 next week.”