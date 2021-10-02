HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Spiders stay hot and atop the SPC, defeating Cougars for third win in a row

CHINA GROVE -- When Concord head football coach Marty Paxton was first hired to oversee the Spiders’ program, he implemented a “Row the Boat” mentality for his team, with everyone coming together as one in the boat.

But after back-to-back 1-10 seasons, Paxton put away the oars. “I told the kids I put them in the trash,” Paxton said. “I was going to think of something different.”

But prior to this season, the Concord players made a request that Paxton said may have changed the program in a positive way.

“They asked if we could bring back the oars,” Paxton said. “It was important for them.”

The Spiders are certainly a together group now, and their convincing 27-7 victory over China Grove Carson at Jesse C. Carson Stadium Friday night not only put them over .500 after an 0-2 start, but it also kept them perfect in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.

“The biggest thing for this team was them buying in and believing,” Paxton told the Independent Tribune in a phone interview following his team’s third straight win. “This is one of the most unselfish teams I’ve ever had as a coach.”