HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Spiders stay hot and atop the SPC, defeating Cougars for third win in a row

CHINA GROVE -- When Concord head football coach Marty Paxton was first hired to oversee the Spiders’ program, he implemented a “Row the Boat” mentality for his team, with everyone coming together as one in the boat.
But after back-to-back 1-10 seasons, Paxton put away the oars. “I told the kids I put them in the trash,” Paxton said. “I was going to think of something different.”
But prior to this season, the Concord players made a request that Paxton said may have changed the program in a positive way.
“They asked if we could bring back the oars,” Paxton said. “It was important for them.”
The Spiders are certainly a together group now, and their convincing 27-7 victory over China Grove Carson at Jesse C. Carson Stadium Friday night not only put them over .500 after an 0-2 start, but it also kept them perfect in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.
“The biggest thing for this team was them buying in and believing,” Paxton told the Independent Tribune in a phone interview following his team’s third straight win. “This is one of the most unselfish teams I’ve ever had as a coach.”
Concord is now 3-2 on the season and 3-0 in the SPC, which has the Spiders in a first-place tie with West Rowan. To put that in perspective, over the previous three seasons, the Spiders had just four wins combined (4-25). It was also the first three-game win streak for the Spiders since the 2016 season, when they have a pair of four-game winning streaks.
“I’m just very proud of this team,” Paxton said. “We did what we needed to do tonight.”
Concord was in control from beginning to end Friday. The Spiders scoring began in the first quarter when Zack Jenkins connected with Kobe Watts-Williams on a 27-yard touchdown for a 7-0 lead. It was 14-0 at the half, thanks to a Kadin Presutti touchdown run.
Another touchdown by Jenkins, this time on the ground, gave the Spiders a 20-0 lead in the third quarter, and Presutti’s second touchdown run of the game closed out Concord’s scoring.
On the night, Presutti carried 12 times for 126 yards to go with his two scores, and Antonio Jackson added 88 yards on 16 carries.
Watts-Williams caught a pair of passes for 40 yards and a touchdown.
While the Spiders put nearly 30 points on the scoreboard, it was their defense that may have been the headlining act on this night. Shutout for three quarters, the Cougars appeared to be on the verge of getting back in the game early in the fourth quarter. But Concord came up with a goal-line stand, stopping Carson from scoring at the 2-yard line.
“I was very proud of our defense tonight,” Paxton said. “I thought our defense was lights out.
“But then,” Paxton added, “we gave it right back.”
Indeed, the only blemish on an otherwise perfect night for the Spiders came immediately following the goal-line stand, when they turned it over and gave the Cougars the ball inside the 10-yard line. Carson finally got a touchdown with just over 10 minutes left to play, but it proved not to be nearly enough on this night.
The Spider defense was led by David Irvin and Jameson Hackett, who tallied seven tackles each. Hackett and Elijah Smith registered sacks. Jackson and Jarrell Smith had four tackles apiece.
Concord will try to extend its win streak to four games when it plays host to South Rowan next Friday. Carson (1-4, 0-2 SPC) will travel to take on Northwest Cabarrus next Friday.