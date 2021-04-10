HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Spiders win time of possession, but Wonders win sixth straight Battle for the Bell

CONCORD – Cream of Cabarrus top-ranked A.L. Brown controlled the ball for only 3½ minutes in the first half but still scored on all three of its full possessions and came away with a 28-0 victory at rival Concord at E.Z. Smith at Robert C. Bailey Stadium Friday.

The Wonders won their sixth straight Battle for the Bell game and finished undefeated in conference play for the first time since 2011.

Not including a Concord forfeit in 2001, the last time there was a shutout in the historic series was in 2000, when A.L. Brown won by the same score, 28-0.

“This game is special and to win The Bell makes it even more special,” said A.L. Brown coach Mike Newsome. “I told our kids before the game they should feel privileged and honored to be able to play in this game. To get the win is a plus.”

Concord coach Marty Paxton said the Spiders’ game plan was to keep the ball away from A.L. Brown as much as possible. Concord had the ball for the game’s first nine minutes, 34 seconds before relinquishing possession.

What the Spiders couldn’t do in almost 10 minutes, A.L. Brown was able to do in 1:10. The Wonders covered 58 yards in four plays and took a 7-0 lead on Jamison Flowe’s 2-yard score.