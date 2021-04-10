HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Spiders win time of possession, but Wonders win sixth straight Battle for the Bell

CONCORD – Cream of Cabarrus top-ranked A.L. Brown controlled the ball for only 3½ minutes in the first half but still scored on all three of its full possessions and came away with a 28-0 victory at rival Concord at E.Z. Smith at Robert C. Bailey Stadium Friday.
The Wonders won their sixth straight Battle for the Bell game and finished undefeated in conference play for the first time since 2011.
Not including a Concord forfeit in 2001, the last time there was a shutout in the historic series was in 2000, when A.L. Brown won by the same score, 28-0.
“This game is special and to win The Bell makes it even more special,” said A.L. Brown coach Mike Newsome. “I told our kids before the game they should feel privileged and honored to be able to play in this game. To get the win is a plus.”
Concord coach Marty Paxton said the Spiders’ game plan was to keep the ball away from A.L. Brown as much as possible. Concord had the ball for the game’s first nine minutes, 34 seconds before relinquishing possession.
What the Spiders couldn’t do in almost 10 minutes, A.L. Brown was able to do in 1:10. The Wonders covered 58 yards in four plays and took a 7-0 lead on Jamison Flowe’s 2-yard score.
A.L. Brown had two more scoring drives of two plays and five plays in the second quarter to take a 21-0 halftime lead.
Though time of possession was much more balanced in the second half, Concord held the ball for 20:32 over the first two quarters.
RECORDS
A.L. Brown 6-1 overall, 6-0 South Piedmont 3A Conference; Concord 2-5, 1-5 SPC
THE PLAY OF THE GAME
Early in the second quarter, Concord had just lost the ball on downs after a long possession for the second time in the game. Starting at his own 32-yard line, Wonders’ running back Jamison Flowe gained 13 yards to the right for a first down.
On the next play, Flowe ran left and broke through the Spiders’ last line of defense at their 45. Five Spiders defenders chased after Flowe to the end zone, but the junior running back looked like he was in a different gear.
The long touchdown run gave A.L. Brown a 14-0 lead with seven minutes left in the first half. The Wonders had scored twice, even though they had possessed the ball for only 1:40 to that point.
PRIMETIME PERFORMERS
A.L. Brown
● Though he didn’t have another carry after A.L. Brown’s first possession of the second half, Flowe had a game-high 115 rushing yards and two touchdowns on eight carries.
● Both of receiver Isaiah Black’s receptions went for touchdowns. The first covered 38 yards in the second quarter, and his second, for 7 yards, closed the scoring in the third period. He also had a second-quarter interception.
● Linebackers Brycen Schenck and Torren Wright led the Wonders with 12 and 10 tackles, respectively.
Concord
Running back Jacori James, one of only two senior starters on offense for the Spiders, carried 20 times for 69 yards.
● Punter Isaiah Clark was Concord’s second-leading rusher. Though he lined up to punt, he actually only kicked once, for 35 yards. Clark faked a punt in the fourth quarter and ran for 27 yards. In the second quarter, he fumbled a snap and took off for an 11-yard gain, 1 yard shy of a first down.
3 OBSERVATIONS
● Several people in the press box commented how spectacular the natural grass of E.Z. Smith Field looked Friday. The grass was so luscious it rivaled the green of A.L. Brown’s helmets.
● A.L. Brown’s Nathan Baucom and Concord’s Sam Cochran were honored at midfield before the game as their team’s senior player with the “highest academic standing,” presented by The Great American Rivalry Series and the Marine Corp. Baucom, a center, plans to attend UNC Chapel Hill. Cochran, a tight end and linebacker, will matriculate to the United States Air Force Academy.
● Concord reached inside the A.L. Brown 35-yard line three times but never got farther than the 31.
WHAT’S UP NEXT?
Concord’s season ended with Friday’s loss. A.L. Brown awaits state playoff seeding, which is schedule to be announced Saturday.
SCORING SUMMARY
A.L. Brown 7 14 7 0 28
Concord 0 0 0 0 0
First Quarter
ALB – Jamison Flowe 2 run (Ty Woods kick)
Second Quarter
ALB – Flowe 55 run (Woods kick)
ALB – Isaiah Black 38 pass from Cameron Kromah (Woods kick)
Third Quarter
ALB – Black 7 pass from Kromah (Woods kick)
Fourth Quarter
None