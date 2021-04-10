 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Spiders win time of possession, but Wonders win sixth straight Battle for the Bell
0 comments
featured top story

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Spiders win time of possession, but Wonders win sixth straight Battle for the Bell

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CONCORD – Cream of Cabarrus top-ranked A.L. Brown controlled the ball for only 3½ minutes in the first half but still scored on all three of its full possessions and came away with a 28-0 victory at rival Concord at E.Z. Smith at Robert C. Bailey Stadium Friday.

The Wonders won their sixth straight Battle for the Bell game and finished undefeated in conference play for the first time since 2011.

Not including a Concord forfeit in 2001, the last time there was a shutout in the historic series was in 2000, when A.L. Brown won by the same score, 28-0.

“This game is special and to win The Bell makes it even more special,” said A.L. Brown coach Mike Newsome. “I told our kids before the game they should feel privileged and honored to be able to play in this game. To get the win is a plus.”

The A.L. Brown Wonders shut out the Concord Spiders 28-0 to win the Battle of the Bell and clinch the South Piedmont 3A Conference regular season championship on Friday night for the sixth consecutive year at Concord High School.

Jaleel Pemberton (35) rings the Bell in the game’s final moments as A.L. Brown secures their sixth consecutive victory over Concord.

Concord coach Marty Paxton said the Spiders’ game plan was to keep the ball away from A.L. Brown as much as possible. Concord had the ball for the game’s first nine minutes, 34 seconds before relinquishing possession.

What the Spiders couldn’t do in almost 10 minutes, A.L. Brown was able to do in 1:10. The Wonders covered 58 yards in four plays and took a 7-0 lead on Jamison Flowe’s 2-yard score.

A.L. Brown had two more scoring drives of two plays and five plays in the second quarter to take a 21-0 halftime lead.

Though time of possession was much more balanced in the second half, Concord held the ball for 20:32 over the first two quarters.

RECORDS

A.L. Brown 6-1 overall, 6-0 South Piedmont 3A Conference; Concord 2-5, 1-5 SPC

THE PLAY OF THE GAME

Early in the second quarter, Concord had just lost the ball on downs after a long possession for the second time in the game. Starting at his own 32-yard line, Wonders’ running back Jamison Flowe gained 13 yards to the right for a first down.

On the next play, Flowe ran left and broke through the Spiders’ last line of defense at their 45. Five Spiders defenders chased after Flowe to the end zone, but the junior running back looked like he was in a different gear.

The A.L. Brown Wonders shut out the Concord Spiders 28-0 to win the Battle of the Bell and clinch the South Piedmont 3A Conference regular season championship on Friday night for the sixth consecutive year at Concord High School.

Jamison Flowe (7) celebrates with a teammate after scoring a touchdown.

The long touchdown run gave A.L. Brown a 14-0 lead with seven minutes left in the first half. The Wonders had scored twice, even though they had possessed the ball for only 1:40 to that point.

PRIMETIME PERFORMERS

A.L. Brown

● Though he didn’t have another carry after A.L. Brown’s first possession of the second half, Flowe had a game-high 115 rushing yards and two touchdowns on eight carries.

The A.L. Brown Wonders shut out the Concord Spiders 28-0 to win the Battle of the Bell and clinch the South Piedmont 3A Conference regular season championship on Friday night for the sixth consecutive year at Concord High School.

Isaiah Black (2) celebrates with teammates, Amareion Plummer (6) and Brycen Schenck (44) after an interception.

● Both of receiver Isaiah Black’s receptions went for touchdowns. The first covered 38 yards in the second quarter, and his second, for 7 yards, closed the scoring in the third period. He also had a second-quarter interception.

● Linebackers Brycen Schenck and Torren Wright led the Wonders with 12 and 10 tackles, respectively.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Concord

Running back Jacori James, one of only two senior starters on offense for the Spiders, carried 20 times for 69 yards.

The A.L. Brown Wonders shut out the Concord Spiders 28-0 to win the Battle of the Bell and clinch the South Piedmont 3A Conference regular season championship on Friday night for the sixth consecutive year at Concord High School.

KJ Rogers (3) tries to avoid Tyriek Harris (28) in the open field.

● Punter Isaiah Clark was Concord’s second-leading rusher. Though he lined up to punt, he actually only kicked once, for 35 yards. Clark faked a punt in the fourth quarter and ran for 27 yards. In the second quarter, he fumbled a snap and took off for an 11-yard gain, 1 yard shy of a first down.

The A.L. Brown Wonders shut out the Concord Spiders 28-0 to win the Battle of the Bell and clinch the South Piedmont 3A Conference regular season championship on Friday night for the sixth consecutive year at Concord High School.

Zack Jenkins (16) scrambles away from the defense while looking to pass.

 3 OBSERVATIONS

● Several people in the press box commented how spectacular the natural grass of E.Z. Smith Field looked Friday. The grass was so luscious it rivaled the green of A.L. Brown’s helmets.

● A.L. Brown’s Nathan Baucom and Concord’s Sam Cochran were honored at midfield before the game as their team’s senior player with the “highest academic standing,” presented by The Great American Rivalry Series and the Marine Corp. Baucom, a center, plans to attend UNC Chapel Hill. Cochran, a tight end and linebacker, will matriculate to the United States Air Force Academy.

Concord reached inside the A.L. Brown 35-yard line three times but never got farther than the 31.

The A.L. Brown Wonders shut out the Concord Spiders 28-0 to win the Battle of the Bell and clinch the South Piedmont 3A Conference regular season championship on Friday night for the sixth consecutive year at Concord High School.

A.L. Brown players celebrate.

WHAT’S UP NEXT?

Concord’s season ended with Friday’s loss. A.L. Brown awaits state playoff seeding, which is schedule to be announced Saturday.

SCORING SUMMARY

A.L. Brown     7          14        7          0          28

Concord          0          0          0          0          0

First Quarter

ALB – Jamison Flowe 2 run (Ty Woods kick)

Second Quarter

ALB – Flowe 55 run (Woods kick)

ALB – Isaiah Black 38 pass from Cameron Kromah (Woods kick)

Third Quarter

ALB – Black 7 pass from Kromah (Woods kick)

Fourth Quarter

None

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon appears to have votes to block union effort

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wake County pauses use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine after adverse reactions at PNC Arena
State and Regional News

Wake County pauses use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine after adverse reactions at PNC Arena

  • Updated

Apr. 8—Wake County has paused its COVID-19 vaccination clinic at PNC Arena after "a number" of patients had adverse reactions to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Thursday, a county spokeswoman told The News & Observer. Stacy Beard, the county spokeswoman, did not immediately know how many people had the reactions, but said that staff wanted to pause for the day "out of an abundance of ...

The Carolina Cruise gets rolling April 24
Local News

The Carolina Cruise gets rolling April 24

  • Updated

The Carolina Cruise will host two separate events this year with one in the Spring on April 24 and another in the fall on Sept. 4. The event is free to all and will still observe COVID-19 protocols.

W.M. Irvin positive COVID-19 cases coming down
Education

W.M. Irvin positive COVID-19 cases coming down

  • Updated

Cabarrus County Schools on Tuesday updated the situation at W.M. Irvin Elementary School which moved to Plan C on March 29 when 17 students tested positive for COVID-19 and 95 were quarantined as well.

As of Tuesday April 6, there were fewer than five cases of COVID-19 at the school and quarantines have nearly been cut in half from 95 to 53.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts