HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: The Independent Tribune’s Week 11 Cream of Cabarrus rankings

Here’s how the independent Tribune sees the high school football hierarchy entering Week 11:
1. HICKORY RIDGE (7-2)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: W, No. 6 Cox Mill, 28-17
The Ragin’ Bulls have clinched a share of the first Greater Metro 4 Conference championship, which is their first title in a decade, and they can seal the deal outright Friday in another game they’re expected to win. After the close call with Cox Mill, the Bulls took a slight dip to No. 18 in the state, but as the postseason draws near, they’re most concerned about what happens in November. And maybe December.
This week: at West Cabarrus (3-6)
2. JAY M. ROBINSON (8-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: W, South Stanly, 54-7
The Bulldogs are having their best season since 2017, when they won a team-record 12 games and walked away with a conference championship. They’ve already clinched a share of the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference title, and they hope to take it outright Friday against the only other Cabarrus team in the league, which means it won’t be easy. And those 12 wins? They’re a reality for these Bulldogs, too.
This week: vs. Mount Pleasant (6-3)
3. CONCORD (6-3)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: W, West Rowan, 21-13
The Spiders got their conference title, their first one in six years, and there isn’t a hotter team in the county, not even No. 1 Hickory Ridge. Six wins in a row says a lot about a program that lost its first two games, even one by four touchdowns, but both those defeats came to C of C-ranked teams (Jay M. Robinson and the Cabarrus Warriors). Friday, the Spiders are simply playing for pride, and this one might mean even more than those six straight wins and the conference championship combined.
This week: at A.L. Brown (4-5)
4. MOUNT PLEASANT (6-3)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: L, North Stanly, 21-18
OK, last week was a tough – REALLY tough – loss for the Tigers, but let’s not act like everything that was before them going into that game isn’t still before them now. They still can win a conference title (at least a share of it), and they can still make a state-championship run. And they are threats to do both, but first comes their biggest game of the year against a CabCo foe. It seems fitting.
This week: vs. No. 2 Jay M. Robinson (8-1)
5. CABARRUS WARRIORS (6-2)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: L, Metrolina Christian, 42-38
It’s scary how close the Warriors are to being undefeated – a total of 11 points and, quite honestly, probably two plays. That’s it. Last week took away their hopes of winning a second straight conference title, but there’s no denying that they’re yet another CabCo team with a legitimate chance of winning a state championship. Maybe the best chance.
This week: vs. Charlotte Hickory Grove Baptist (5-3)
6. COX MILL (4-5)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: L, No. 1 Hickory Ridge, 28-17
Despite their record, when you see the Chargers play, they look nothing like a sub.-500 football team. The Chargers play a physical, mature brand of football, despite their youth. And they played No. 1 Hickory Ridge tougher than anybody – ANYBODY -- in the GMC, losing by just 11 points when the Bulls had won their other conference games by an average of four touchdowns.