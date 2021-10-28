HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: The Independent Tribune’s Week 11 Cream of Cabarrus rankings

The Spiders got their conference title, their first one in six years, and there isn’t a hotter team in the county, not even No. 1 Hickory Ridge. Six wins in a row says a lot about a program that lost its first two games, even one by four touchdowns, but both those defeats came to C of C-ranked teams (Jay M. Robinson and the Cabarrus Warriors). Friday, the Spiders are simply playing for pride, and this one might mean even more than those six straight wins and the conference championship combined.