HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: The Independent Tribune’s Week 2 Cream of Cabarrus rankings

Here’s how the Independent Tribune ranks the top six football teams in Cabarrus County for the second week of the season:

1. HICKORY RIDGE (1-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: W, Gastonia Hunter Huss, 45-0

The Ragin’ Bulls pitched the only shutout among Cabarrus County teams on Opening Night, but their game this Friday against a perennial North Carolina playoff bully will be much tougher.

This week: vs. Charlotte Catholic (1-0)

2. JAY M. ROBINSON (0-1)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: L, Mint Hill Independence. 33-15

It’s hard to penalize a Class 2A team for giving a traditional 4A power like Independence an extremely competitive game on the road. And, despite the final score, it was competitive for most of the night. But another team big team – Class 3A – awaits the Bulldogs, and they need a “W” to calm the storm.

This week: vs. Central Cabarrus (0-1)

3. CANNON COUGARS (1-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: W, North Raleigh Christian, 42-26

The dynamic duo of Tyler Green and Will Jones has picked up where it left off last season, being pure dominant, and so have the Cougars as a team. But they shouldn’t get complacent going into what should be a budgeted win.

This week: vs. Cabarrus Stallions (1-1)

4. A.L. BROWN (1-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: W, North Meck, 41-7

The Wonders have already shown they’re going to be a team to be reckoned with this season, but they must keep their cleats on the gas heading into this weekend. Momentum is everything, especially for a team looking to re-establish dominance.

This week: at Monroe Sun Valley (0-1)

5. COX MILL (1-0)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: W, Huntersville Hopewell, 59-25

The Chargers are loaded, having scored more points than any other Cabarrus County team last week, and coach Shawn Baker said they still have things they can clean up. Geez!

This week: at No. 6 Northwest Cabarrus (1-0)

6. NORTHWEST CABARRUS (1-0)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: W, West Cabarrus, 33-13

The Trojans showed they have the ability to come from behind, but they definitely must avoid falling in a 13-point hole – like last Friday – in this week’s Coddle Creek Cup game because the road back will be much tougher.

This week: vs. No. 5 Cox Mill (1-0)

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Mount Pleasant (1-0) plays at China Grove Carson (0-1)

