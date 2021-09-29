HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: The Independent Tribune’s Week 7 Cream of Cabarrus rankings

Here’s how the independent Tribune sees the high school football hierarchy entering Week 7:
1. HICKORY RIDGE (4-2)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: W, Mooresville, 45-19
The Bulls are only two weeks into conference play, but we’re starting to wonder if they are actually going to be challenged in the Greater Metro 4. They’re winning league contests by an average of 30 points, while having played two of the GMC’s best squads (A.L. Brown and Mooresville), and they’ve moved up to No. 13 in the state rankings.
This week: at South Iredell (1-3)
2. A.L. BROWN (3-2)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: L, Lake Norman, 14-13
The Wonders have lost two games in a row, but it’s not as if they’ve faced a couple of Pop Warner teams. Their two losses have been to Hickory Ridge and Lake Norman, the state’s 13th- and 36th-ranked teams. But this weekend is uber important for the Wonders. The climb has to begin soon for playoff purposes.
This week: at Cox Mill (3-3)
3. JAY M. ROBINSON (4-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: idle
The Bulldogs get back in action after a week off, and things are set up for them to have a productive return as they begin play in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference.
This week: vs. Albemarle (0-4)
4. CABARRUS WARRIORS (4-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: W, Asheville School, 45-34
The Warriors move up two spots to their highest C of C ranking yet after a big win on the road, adding more luster to what’s turning into a magical season. They’re currently the fifth-ranked private-school team in the state, according to MaxPreps,com, but a newer – and even bigger – challenge awaits them this week.
This week: vs. Harrells Christian (5-0)
5. MOUNT PLEASANT (4-2)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: W, Union Academy, 56-0
The Tigers looked darned impressive shaking off their two-game losing streak last week, putting up the most points they’ve scored in a game since 2017. The Mount Pleasant scoreboard might get a workout this Friday, too, with a struggling team that’s scored just 34 points all season waiting in the wings.
This week: vs. South Stanly (1-3)
6. COX MILL (3-3)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: L, West Cabarrus, 10-6
The Chargers are a good team, but they’re struggling right now, especially on offense, where they’re averaging just nine points per game during a three-game skid. Granted, they’ve faced some tough defenses, having played Mooresville and nationally ranked Cornelius Hough, but nine points per game can’t be your new normal if you have playoff aspirations.
This week: vs. A.L. Brown (3-2)
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Northwest Cabarrus (3-3) and West Cabarrus (2-2)