 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: The Independent Tribune’s Week 8 Cream of Cabarrus rankings
0 Comments
featured top story

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: The Independent Tribune’s Week 8 Cream of Cabarrus rankings

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jay M Robinson demolished Albemarle 66-0.

Jay M. Robinson head coach Darius Robinson, center, has his team sitting at No. 2 in the Cream of Cabarrus Football Rankings.

 Todd Maulden/Special to the Independent Tribune

Here’s how the independent Tribune sees the high school football hierarchy entering Week 8:

1. HICKORY RIDGE (5-2)

08-14 HICKORY RIDGE LOGO 2

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: W, South Iredell, 42-16

The Ragin’ Bulls sit atop our rankings for the eighth consecutive week (nine if you could the preseason), and they appear to only be getting stronger. Something special is brewing in Harrisburg – something we haven’t seen there since 2016, when the Bulls made it to the West Region finals. We’re not quite ready to predict such a run this year – yet. But what’s going on now has a similar feeling.

This week: at Lake Norman (5-1)

2. JAY M. ROBINSON (5-1)

08-14 JAY M. ROBINSON LOGO 2.jpg

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: W, Albemarle, 66-0

If we’re being honest, the Bulldogs’ schedule hasn’t been littered with highly regarded teams. The combined record of the five teams they’ve beaten is 6-21. Their only loss was to a good Class 4A team. What’s more, the Bulldogs have handled their business and crushed their opponents in the games they were “supposed to win,” posting three shutouts in the process. Something similar could happen this Friday.

This week: vs. Albemarle (0-4)

3. MOUNT PLEASANT (5-2)

08-14 MOUNT PLEASANT LOGO 2

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: W, South Stanly, 56-0

The Tigers and their Yadkin Valley Conference peer, Jay M. Robinson, have very similar situations, but Mount Pleasant has the edge in strength of schedule. The Class 2A Tigers lost to a 3A team and a 4A squad that’s tied for the lead in one of the region’s best conferences (Greater Metro 4). They also have four shutouts, and it honestly doesn’t look like they’ll be pushed again until they meet the Bulldogs in the regular-season finale.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

This week: idle

4. COX MILL (4-3)

COX MILL LOGO

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: W, A.L. Brown, 16-3

The Chargers ended a three-game losing streak and got their first “dub” in the Greater Metro 4 Conference, the toughest league in which any of the Cabarrus teams play. There’s something to be said for that, but they still must pick it up offensively, having scored just 36 points in three GMC games. Last week’s win over what was then the C of C’s second-ranked team was a good step in the right direction.

This week: idle

5. A.L. BROWN (3-3)

06-19 A.L. BROWN-CFA LOGO (2)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: L, Cox Mill, 16-3

We still contend the Wonders are a strong team, but injuries – and a tough schedule – have taken their toll, resulting in three straight losses and a spot in the basement of the GMC. Another hungry CabCo foe awaits them.

This week: vs. West Cabarrus (2-3)

6. CABARRUS WARRIORS (4-1)

CABARRUS WARRIORS LOGO 2

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: L, Harrells Christian, 21-14

During their narrow defeat last week, the Warriors had their lowest scoring output in a year. The recent loss doesn’t affect their ability to win a conference or state title, but it did drop them in the rankings, in both the C of C and the state varieties (No. 6). We expect the Warriors to open conference play with a bang on Friday night.

This week: at High Point Christian (3-2)

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Concord (3-2)

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Ground-breaking’ malaria vaccine approved for children in sub-Saharan Africa

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3rd victim dies after angry co-worker's rampage
National News

3rd victim dies after angry co-worker's rampage

DAVENPORT, Fla. (AP) — Authorities said Sunday a third victim has died following a violent attack where an angry electrician wielding a knife and baseball bat killed three co-workers and injured another at the Florida home they shared.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts