HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: The Independent Tribune’s Week 8 Cream of Cabarrus rankings

The Tigers and their Yadkin Valley Conference peer, Jay M. Robinson, have very similar situations, but Mount Pleasant has the edge in strength of schedule. The Class 2A Tigers lost to a 3A team and a 4A squad that’s tied for the lead in one of the region’s best conferences (Greater Metro 4). They also have four shutouts, and it honestly doesn’t look like they’ll be pushed again until they meet the Bulldogs in the regular-season finale.

The Chargers ended a three-game losing streak and got their first “dub” in the Greater Metro 4 Conference, the toughest league in which any of the Cabarrus teams play. There’s something to be said for that, but they still must pick it up offensively, having scored just 36 points in three GMC games. Last week’s win over what was then the C of C’s second-ranked team was a good step in the right direction.