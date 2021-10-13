HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: The Independent Tribune’s Week 9 Cream of Cabarrus rankings

Here’s how the independent Tribune sees the high school football hierarchy entering Week 9:
1. HICKORY RIDGE (6-2)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: W, Lake Norman, 27-0
So the Ragin’ Bulls ONLY beat the Greater Metro 4 Conference’s other unbeaten team (in league play) by four touchdowns … on short notice, having to play on a Thursday night. These boys are apparently slipping and definitely need the week off. Yeah, right. More accurately, the rest of the GMC needs the Bulls (also ranked 16th in the state) to stay off the field for a while.
This week: idle
2. JAY M. ROBINSON (6-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: W, North Stanly, 21-7
We on the C of C committee (perhaps unfairly) were expecting more of a blowout last week, but the Bulldogs still found a way to establish their dominance on defense and remain tied for the Yadkin Valley Conference 1A/2A lead.
This week: vs. Monroe Union Academy (0-7)
3. MOUNT PLEASANT (5-2)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: idle
The Tigers were off last week, so we expect the YVC co-leaders to look healthier and hungrier as they head into the home stretch with a game they’ll be favored to win.
This week: at Albemarle (1-5)
4. COX MILL (4-3)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: idle
The Chargers come off a one-week hiatus with a chance to still have a strong finish in the GMC, but they’ll have to get started on Friday, and it won’t be easy.
This week: vs. Lake Norman (5-2)
5. CABARRUS WARRIORS (4-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: W, High Point Christian, 37-14
The Warriors bounced back from their only defeat of the season in resounding fashion, just the way a good team should, getting off to a great start toward a second straight league title.
This week: at Huntersville SouthLake Christian (0-5)
6. CONCORD (4-2)
Previous ranking: not ranked
Last week: W, South Rowan, 43-0
Concord cracks the rankings again after reeling off four consecutive wins and staying in a tie for the South Piedmont 3A championship, but now their schedule gets really tough.
This week: at Northwest Cabarrus (4-4)
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: West Cabarrus (3-4)
DROPPED OUT: A.L. Brown (3-4)