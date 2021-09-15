HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: The IT'S Week 5 Cream of Cabarrus rankings

3. JAY M. ROBINSON (4-0)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: W, China Grove Carson, 22-10

The Bulldogs are back among the top 3, although they do have a case that they should be even higher. The defense is tenacious, and the offense is coming along just as conference play nears. Friday’s game in Union County won’t be easy, though.

This week: at Waxhaw Cuthbertson (1-3)

4. COX MILL (3-1)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: L, Cornelius Hough 48-7

The Chargers lost in a blowout last week, but it did come against the state’s No. 2-ranked team, so it’s certainly no reason to be embarrassed. They’ll have to shake it off and get ready for their huge league opener at a first-time Class 4A team.

This week: at Mooresville (1-2)

5. MOUNT PLEASANT (3-1)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: L, Northwest Cabarrus, 26-24