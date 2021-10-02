HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Third-ranked Jay M. Robinson sets program record while blowing out Albemarle

Jay M. Robinson defense, which earned its third shutout of the season, limited Artis to 3-for-9 passing in the first half for 24 yards and an interception, and outgained the visitors 273-23 in total first-half yardage.

“I’m over-ecstatic right now,” Suttles said. “But you know we have another game coming up so, we have to stay focused. We’ll watch film, get our mind right and get ready to play again.”

RECORDS

Jay M. Robinson 5-1 overall, 1-0 Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference; Albemarle 0-5, 0-1 YVC

THE PLAY OF THE GAME

Everything went well for Jay M. Robinson.

Going for it on 4th-and-10, Monroe hit junior tight end Daevin Hobbs over the middle for about 20 yards. Hobbs fumbled off an Albemarle defender’s helmet but was able to recover his own blunder and run the ball into the end zone for an insurmountable 21-0 lead.

“We saw that our quarterback had made a bad read, so we said ‘Let’s just run the same play again’” Jay M. Robinson head coach Darius Robinson said. “They gave us the same look, and it worked out.”