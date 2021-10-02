HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Third-ranked Jay M. Robinson sets program record while blowing out Albemarle

CONCORD – The battle of the Bulldogs was in its first chapter as Cream of Cabarrus No. 3 Jay M. Robinson and winless Albemarle squared off for the first time in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference.
But although Jay M. Robinson was coming off its first defeat of the season two weeks ago, it was clear the home Bulldogs would reign supreme in this one, as they cruised to a record-setting 66-0 win over Albemarle at Bulldog Stadium Friday night.
Jay M. Robinson was so dominant that it established the largest margin of victory in program history. The 66 points also are the most Jay M. Robinson has scored in a game since beating Tuscola 69-41 in 2017.
Jay M. Robinson junior running back William Suttles Jr. capped the opening drive with a 7-yard touchdown run.
After a three-and-out and punt that for Albemarle left the home Bulldogs on their opponents’ 42, Suttles gave way to quarterback Blue Monroe, who ran in a 2-yard score after he and Suttles connected on a 20-yard pass to get Jay M. Robinson into striking range.
Meanwhile, the visiting Bulldogs struggled to make anything work early – or throughout the game.
Albemarle sophomore quarterback Ander Artis was either under constant pressure early or mostly inaccurate as he started the game 1-for-4 with two sacks and 10 total yards of offense.
Jay M. Robinson defense, which earned its third shutout of the season, limited Artis to 3-for-9 passing in the first half for 24 yards and an interception, and outgained the visitors 273-23 in total first-half yardage.
“I’m over-ecstatic right now,” Suttles said. “But you know we have another game coming up so, we have to stay focused. We’ll watch film, get our mind right and get ready to play again.”
RECORDS
Jay M. Robinson 5-1 overall, 1-0 Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference; Albemarle 0-5, 0-1 YVC
THE PLAY OF THE GAME
Everything went well for Jay M. Robinson.
Going for it on 4th-and-10, Monroe hit junior tight end Daevin Hobbs over the middle for about 20 yards. Hobbs fumbled off an Albemarle defender’s helmet but was able to recover his own blunder and run the ball into the end zone for an insurmountable 21-0 lead.
“We saw that our quarterback had made a bad read, so we said ‘Let’s just run the same play again’” Jay M. Robinson head coach Darius Robinson said. “They gave us the same look, and it worked out.”
On the next series, Monroe intercepted his first career pass as a linebacker, and the rout was on after he again completed a 20-yard pass to Hobbs, this time for a clean touchdown and a 27-0 lead that would expand early in the second quarter as Suttles ran off right tackle for 51 yards and a 33-0 lead just under 30 seconds into the second quarter.
PRIMETIME PERFORMERS
Jay M. Robinson
-- Monroe, a senior quarterback, completed 10 of 14 passes in the first half for 150 yards, two passing touchdowns and a rushing score. Monroe also intercepted a pass on defense.
-- Senior Andrew Morgan had a sack and a fumble recovery in the first half alone.
-- Hobbs was magnificent for the Bulldogs in the first half, scoring two touchdowns and recording a sack.
3 OBSERVATIONS
-- During a pre-game ceremony, Jay M. Robinson boys’ basketball coach Lavar Batts Sr. was honored at midfield as he was presented with the N.C. High School Athletics Association’s Homer Thompson Eight Who Make A Difference Award.
-- Albemarle neither played nor traveled particularly well. The visiting Bulldog stands had no more than 30 spectators take in the game.
-- Albemarle came into tonight’s game averaging just over 2 yards per carry on rush attempts. In this game, that seemed high, as the Jay M. Robinson defense allowed fewer than 50 total yards.
UP NEXT
Jay M. Robinson is at North Stanly next Friday, while Albemarle travels to South Stanly.
SCORING SUMMARY
JMR – William Suttles Jr. 7 run (Isaac Lee kick)
JMR – Blue Monroe 2 run (kick failed)
JMR -- Daevin Hobbs fumble recovery (Suttles run)
JMR – Hobbs 20 pass from Monroe (kick failed)
JMR -- Suttles Jr. 51 run (run failed)
JMR -- Suttles Jr. 6 run (Lee kick)
JMR – Caleb Johnson 27 pass from Monroe (Lee kick)
JMR – Suttles Jr. 5 run (kick failed)
JMR -- Suttles Jr. 4 run (Lee kick)
JMR -- Jayvion Pharr 18 run (kick failed)